Read full article on original website
Related
Gov. Little faces four challengers on Nov. 8 ballot
BOISE — Republican Gov. Brad Little is promising more of the same as he seeks reelection – tax cuts, education funding boosts, cutting regulations, and plenty of bashing of the Democratic president. Democratic nominee Stephen Heidt wants to “bring civility and compassion back to the governor’s office,” decriminalize cannabis, oppose extremism, back abortion rights, and grant property and grocery tax relief. Independent Ammon Bundy wants to remake government and the...
Idaho State Journal
Wolves shot in Wyoming may be from a Colorado pack
DENVER (AP) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials believe that three wolves shot and killed just over the state's border in Wyoming may have belonged to Colorado's closely watched North Park wolf pack. The North Park pack, which often crosses into Wyoming where hunting wolves is legal, gained notoriety...
Idaho State Journal
Former Idaho sheriff sentenced to probation in assault case
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (AP) — A former Idaho sheriff has been sentenced to three years of probation and 10 days in jail after prosecutors said he pulled a gun on a woman who was delivering a thank you note to his home. Seventh District Judge Stephen Dunn sentenced Craig Rowland...
Idaho State Journal
Navajo Nation planning to investigate missing trial members
LEUPP, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation officials have issued an executive order to investigate and locate missing tribal members in a manner that is empathetic to victims and their families. Tribal President Jonathan Nez met Monday with Navajo Nation police, the FBI and prosecutors in Arizona, New Mexico and...
Idaho State Journal
Hand vote count stops, but Nevada county vows to try again
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A rural Nevada county roiled by voting machine conspiracy theories stopped its unprecedented effort Friday to hand count ballots cast in advance of Election Day. But Nye County officials vowed to reshape their plan and seek another go-ahead from the Nevada Supreme Court, after justices...
Idaho State Journal
Louisiana officials: Historical Ernest Gaines marker stolen
NEW ROADS, La. (AP) — Authorities are looking for a stolen sign marking a centuries-old tree that inspired Louisiana author Ernest Gaines. The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office said the historical marker identifying the “Miss Jane Pittman Oak” was stolen recently and the parish government is offering a $500 reward for information leading to its recovery or the arrest of the thief, news outlets reported.
Idaho State Journal
3 men convicted of supporting plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer
Three men accused of supporting terrorism in the plot to kidnap Michigan’s governor were convicted of all charges Wednesday in a trial that focused on paramilitary drills and fierce contempt for government ahead of the 2020 election. Joe Morrison, his father-in-law Pete Musico, and Paul Bellar were found guilty...
Idaho State Journal
Abortion Arizona
Arizona agrees not to enforce total abortion ban until 2023. Arizona’s attorney general has agreed not to enforce a near-total ban on abortions at least until next year. Planned Parenthood Arizona credited the move on Thursday with allowing them to restart abortion care across the state. The state’s largest provider of abortions restarted services at only their Tucson clinics after an appeals court blocked enforcement of the old law on Oct. 7, just week after a lower court judge had allowed enforcement. Attorney General Mark Brnovich has now agreed not to enforce the ban until all the appeals are final. That means abortions will remain legal until after 15 weeks gestation at least until early January, and likely longer.
Idaho State Journal
Biker's backpack ignites when Arkansas trooper uses Taser
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas motorcyclist carrying a gasoline-filled backpack was expected to survive after he was engulfed by a fireball when a state trooper used a Taser on him during a traffic stop, authorities said. The Oct. 13 traffic stop was captured on dramatic dashcam...
Idaho State Journal
Election 2022 GOP Voting Ohio
Ohio elections chief: Precincts can't take absentee ballots. Ohio's elections chief is cautioning that state law does not permit voters to return absentee ballots at their precincts on Election Day. Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose's warning comes amid a misinformation campaign around the security of voting machines that’s urging voters to do just that. LaRose told The Associated Press that those voters who heed advice from a group of Republican election deniers and hold onto their paper ballots until Nov. 8 must deliver them to their county board of elections office. He says poll workers at precinct-level voting locations cannot accept them.
Idaho State Journal
Weather service issues alert about heavy snowfall causing hazardous road conditions tonight in Southeast Idaho
The National Weather Service has issued a special weather alert for Wednesday night to warn the public about heavy snowfall causing hazardous driving conditions in much of Southeast Idaho. The weather service said slick and slushy conditions will make for dangerous roads in the Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls Reservoir, Chubbuck,...
Comments / 0