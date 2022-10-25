Read full article on original website
Rugby-England march into World Cup semis as Packer hat-trick sees off Australia
Oct 30 (Reuters) - Tournament favourites England advanced to the semi-finals of the women's Rugby World Cup on Sunday with Marlie Packer scoring a hat trick as her side powered through heavy rain to hand Australia a 41-5 drubbing at Auckland's Waitakere Stadium.
BBC
The cold-hearted woman who killed, decapitated and dumped her friend
What would make a woman kill her friend, decapitate her, put her into a suitcase, keep her body for two weeks and then dump her in woodland 200 miles away?. For Jemma Mitchell, the answer was simple. Greed. "Mitchell is a ruthless killer. The motivation was money. The cold facts...
BBC
'I wouldn't bring a member of my family to this hospital,' says medic
Steve Barclay is back as England's health secretary, just as the NHS prepares for what its chief executive Amanda Pritchard says could be a "very, very challenging winter". The government has said "intensive work" is under way in the 15 most under-pressure hospital trusts in England, to speed up ambulance delays, free up beds and reduce waiting times in A&E.
BBC
Investigation into Leicester City helicopter crash concludes
An investigation into a helicopter crash that killed five people, including Leicester City's chairman, has ended more than four years later. Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, two members of his staff - Nusara Suknamai and Kaveporn Punpare - and pilots Eric Swaffer and Izabela Roza Lechowicz were killed in the crash on 27 October 2018.
BBC
Danny Castledine: Family of student killed in Amsterdam left devastated
The family of a student who was stabbed to death abroad say they have been left devastated by his death. Danny Castledine, 22, from Nottinghamshire, was killed while on holiday in Amsterdam in June. His mother Alison said her son had become a victim out of nowhere after he was...
BBC
Luton 'stolen' house owner still fighting to get home back
A man is still fighting to get his house back more than a year since it was sold without his knowledge. Reverend Mike Hall previously told the BBC of his shock at returning to his Luton house and finding it stripped of all furnishings in August last year. He is...
BBC
Dying dad's Scunthorpe Utd gift to daughter given to charity in error
A football jersey gifted to a girl by her father before he died from brain cancer has mistakenly been donated to charity. Sydney, 10, received the Scunthorpe United top for her eighth birthday. Married father-of-three Dave died on 6 November last year, aged 46. The family believe the shirt, which...
BBC
Swansea woman waits 17 years for disease diagnosis
A woman with a little-known neurological disorder says a lack of awareness meant she endured 17 years of pain before a diagnosis. Despite an estimated 25,000 people in the UK having Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease (CMT), Becky Jones said most respond with a "glazed stare" when she tells them about her condition.
