Florence, OR

Florence, October 26 High School 🏐 Game Notice

High School Volleyball PRO
 3 days ago

The Vale High School volleyball team will have a game with Siuslaw High School on October 26, 2022, 00:01:00.

Vale High School
Siuslaw High School
October 26, 2022
00:01:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

kezi.com

North Bend High School threat resolved after lockdown

NORTH BEND, Ore. -- North Bend High School enacted a minor lockdown Friday morning after a student allegedly threatened to bring a weapon to school, but law enforcement apprehended the student and the school is no longer threatened. According to the North Bend School District, in the morning of October...
NORTH BEND, OR
beachconnection.net

Tales of the End of a South Oregon Coast Lighthouse: Chief's Island and Arago Light

(Charleston, Oregon) - On August 3, 2013, there was an important moment in Oregon coast history that now lies quite a bit below the radar. It was when local tribes got back something precious that was stolen from them some 150 years before. Cape Arago's lighthouse - near Coos Bay – originally known as Chief's Island, was signed over to the Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siletz. In a ceremony led by Captain Mark Reynolds, Commander of Coast Guard Sector North Bend, the headland that housed a lighthouse since the 1860s and even a Coast Guard station for awhile went back into the right hands. (Cape Arago Lighthouse near Coos Bay, courtesy Manuela Durson - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts for more)
COOS BAY, OR
247Sports

VanSlooten leads the way in Oregon's blowout victory over Carroll College

EUGENE, Ore — Matthew Knight Arena played host to the Ducks' first exhibition game against Carroll College, where Oregon started slow but finished strong to a 72-41 victory. Prior to the game, Oregon announced that starting center Sedona Prince would miss the season after requiring surgery on her left elbow. Prince sat on the bench with the Ducks before addressing the crowd afterward, thanking them for supporting her move to Eugene and the battles with injury.
EUGENE, OR
tinyhousetalk.com

Tiny House For Sale at Tranquility Park in Waldport, Oregon

This tiny house at Tranquility Park on lot #30 is for sale with the option to keep it there! It’s a 30-ft. tiny house built in 2018 with 255 square feet of space inside located in Waldport, Oregon. The asking price is $125,000 for the tiny house and the lot rental is $700 per month. What do you think?
WALDPORT, OR
beachconnection.net

Leptospirosis Affecting Many Sea Lions on Oregon Coast: Watch Your Dogs

(Newport, Oregon) – Another run of California sea lions (Zalophus californianus) infected with a somewhat contagious disease is hitting the Oregon coast, according to the Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport. Leptospirosis, a contagious bacterial infection of the kidneys, is making its appearance again, and Oregon coast officials say it is of concern to people with pets on the beach. (Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection: a resting sea lion at Lincoln City in 2012)
NEWPORT, OR
philomathnews.com

No injuries reported in Thursday morning crash in east Philomath

Four people involved in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday morning on the eastern edge of Philomath reportedly walked away with no serious injuries, law enforcement and emergency responders reported. Philomath Police and Philomath Fire & Rescue were dispatched to the crash at 8:40 a.m., in a stretch of Main Street...
PHILOMATH, OR
SportsGrid

Betting Insights: Oregon to Win the National Championship

It would’ve been easy to write off the Oregon Ducks after a blowout loss in Week 1. A 49-3 humiliation in front of a national audience was hardly the start Dan Lanning hoped for to begin his tenure in Eugene, but the sting from that loss was only temporary.
EUGENE, OR
opb.org

Weekday Wrap: Bears in Southern Oregon; Eugene rental protections; Ballot issue in Newberg

More bears or more sightings in Southern Oregon? Officials say both. The number of black bears roaming both rural and urban landscapes in Southern Oregon appears to be on the rise, according to state wildlife and forestry officials. People are reporting more run-ins with bears this summer and fall, including a bear attack in west Medford. “I do think the late snow and freeze we had at the end of April probably killed a lot of vegetation and a lot of berry buds at various elevations,” said Matthew Vargas, assistant district wildlife biologist with Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. If there’s less food at higher elevations, the bears go looking for something to eat at lower elevations, often near housing. And increasingly more people have security cameras to catch the bears in action, which people are eager to report. “We’re definitely getting more calls than usual,” Vargas said. (Buffy Pollock, Mail Tribune)
EUGENE, OR
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you also like to eat pizza often, here is a list of four pizza places in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around. Chances are that once you try their food, you will want to go back for more.
OREGON STATE
kqennewsradio.com

WOMAN INJURED IN MONDAY NIGHT WRECK

A Lakeside woman was injured in a Monday night wreck in south Douglas County. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said at 10:00 p.m. the 75-year old was negotiating the turn at Bills Road and North Old Pacific Highway in the Myrtle Creek area. The driver went too wide and too fast for the wet roads and drove off the roadway and into a ditch. The woman had to be extracted from the vehicle due to being disabled and unable to get out on her own.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

One dead after crash in road construction site near Monroe

MONROE, Ore. -- One person is dead after a crash in a road construction zone near Monroe, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at about 11:48 a.m. on Thursday, October 27 on Alpine Road near Bellfountain Road. The BCSO said their investigation showed a 2005 Subaru headed East on Alpine Road entered a construction zone and failed to stop for a flagger who was showing a stop sign. The Subaru reportedly crashed into a parked dump truck in the construction zone and the driver was fatally injured.
MONROE, OR
eugeneweekly.com

Best Eugene diner people forget is actually a diner

Brails 1689 Willamette. 541-343-1542; 395 W. 5th Avenue, #2506, 541-342-2075. BrailsRestaurant.co. I’ve lived in Eugene for a little over a year, and I’d never heard of Brails before. Crazy, right? My editor mentioned that it’s a perennial winner in Eugene Weekly’s Best Of competition, so I decided I had to go and see what it was like.
EUGENE, OR
Progressive Rail Roading

Coos Bay port wins federal grant for rail tie, ballast project

The Oregon International Port of Coos Bay has received a $10 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation for tie and ballast work on the Coos Bay Rail Line (CBRL), which serves the port. Issued through the federal Port Infrastructure and Development Program (PIDP), the grant will fund a...
COOS BAY, OR
philomathnews.com

Motorist killed in construction zone at Bellfountain and Alpine

A motorist driving on Alpine Road near Bellfountain Road in rural Benton County was killed Thursday after crashing into a dump truck in a construction zone, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported. The sheriff’s office was dispatched at around 11:48 a.m., to the site of the crash, located between...
BENTON COUNTY, OR
KVAL

UPDATE: Fatal pedestrian accident in Springfield closes Q Street

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — UPDATE: Springfield Police Department says at approximately 6:31 a.m., Tuesday morning, October 25, officers were dispatched to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash in the 1500 block of Q Street. The driver of the vehicle was reportedly the one to call 911. They remained on scene of...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
kezi.com

Woman who allegedly nearly hit LCSO deputy arrested after chase on Hwy 126

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A woman who officials say nearly ran over a deputy performing a traffic stop was arrested Friday afternoon, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the LCSO, deputies heard reports of a reckless driver on Highway 126 outside Springfield in the afternoon of October 28. Officials said an LCSO deputy identified the suspect vehicle and began to perform a traffic stop, but the driver sped off as the deputy approached. Officials said the vehicle nearly hit the deputy as it drove away.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
