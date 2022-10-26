ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

High school weekly rewind: Holland Christian volleyball wins OK Blue title

By Dan D'Addona, The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
 3 days ago

HOLLAND - The Holland Christian volleyball team won the OK Blue Conference Tournament.

The Maroons defeated Hudsonville Unity Christian in the finals on Tueday at home 25-20, 26-24, 25-15.

"Winning Conference for us was one step on our journey. We are continuing to focus on the process of this season, taking one step at a time and making it as far as we can. We have a full team executing at a high level right now," Holland Christian coach Gerrit VanKlaveren said. "They are bought in and are improving day after day. We are focusing on one part of our theme this year which is 'believe.' These girls are amazing, they are mentally tough, talented and have incredible attitudes and effort.

Avery Huisman led the Maroons with nine kills, hitting .420, and adding 14 digs.

Annabel Pierce had eight kills, hitting .320. Tryna VanderZwaag had 36 assists and 11 digs. Sophia Pierce had five kills and hit .444.

"Our key has b been to know we can play elite level volleyball if we firstBelieve in this team, in ourselves and what we are capable of together. Second, we work a lot on the mental side of the game, being mentally tough during, before and after points," VanKlaveren said. "This is volleyball, maintaining our focus and our game. Mistakes are obstacles in our way, we just step through them, not around, meet them head on, making us stronger in the end."

The Maroons will host the Division 2 district tournament next week.

VOLLEYBALL

Holland 3, Wyoming 0

The Dutch defeated the Wolves 25-12, 25-18, 25-20 in the regular-season finale to improve to 12-17 and 5-5 in the OK Green.

Leading Holland in aces and assists was Makayla Peart; leading in kills and blocks was Ari Gray; and leading in defensive digs was Jada Livingston.

Zeeland East sweeps quad

After losing in the OK Green Tournament final (after already clinching the outright conference title), the Chix stormed back by sweeping a quad, beating North Muskegon 25-12, 25-12, Reeths-Puffer 25-18, 25-22 and Whitehall 26-24, 25-15 on Thursday.

Kiri Elenbaas served seven aces and 27 digs. Reilly Zegunis had 29 kills, Macey Smith had 12, Paityn Burke had 11 and Katie Carlson had 11. Cece Huizingh had 47 assists. Carlson had 16 digs, Petra DeBoer had 14, Huizingh had 13, Smith had 11 and Zegunis had 10. Brylee Boestma had five blocks.

Zeeland West 3, Reeths-Puffer 1

The Dux won the OK Green Tournament third-place match 21-25, 25-18, 25-16, 25-16. The Dux finish 8-2 in OK Green conference play to clinch second place overall and are now at 19-9-1 overall.

Neveah Bakker had 15 kills, while Abby Nash had 12 and Ally Yonker added eight. Lindsey Houle had 36 assists and 10 digs. Nash had 13 digs and Lindy Gulker had 11 digs to go along with seven kills. Bakker added four blocks and three aces.

Allendale 3, Hamilton 2

The Hawkeyes lost the OK Green Conference tournament third-place match in five sets, 26-24, 25-20, 26-28, 24-26, 15-13.

Jeralyn Hoppes had 18 kills. Joelle Boeskool had 46 assists and Kaitlyn Geurink had 14 digs.

Saugatuck sweeps quad

The Saugatuck volleyball team defeated Black River 21-25, 25-17, Eau Claire 25-4, 25-14 and Zion Christian 25-16, 18-25.

Kennedy Gustafson had 15 kills and four blocks. Alyssa Ries had seven aces, eight kills and 14 digs. Haley Rivery had eight kills, 13 assists and 18 digs. Erin Moerler had nine digs and six kills. Sabrie Sneller had eight kills. Jenn Schock had 18 assists and 21 digs. Jacey Merkle had 28 digs.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Hamilton 112, Catholic Central 64

The Hawkeyes won 10 of the 12 events in the regular-season finale, led by multiple event winner Lydia Lucas, who finished first in both the 50 and 100 freestyle. Other individual event winners were Adi Garvelink in the 200 IM, Layla Winklepleck in diving, Grace Langeland in the 100 butterfly, Emma Reilly in the 500 freestyle, Izzy Troost in the 100 backstroke, and Jocelyn Borg in the 100 breaststroke.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: High school weekly rewind: Holland Christian volleyball wins OK Blue title

