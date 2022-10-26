ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC11 Eyewitness News

'Things are looking up': Durham lagging behind other NC cities in tourism; leaders remain optimistic

By Josh Chapin via
ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UsiRY_0imjj06k00

Discover Durham released new tourism numbers Tuesday and though things are looking up, the figures are still lagging behind statewide averages.

Visitor spending was up more than 40 percent year over year.

Direct visitor spending, which hit a peak of nearly $1.1 billion in 2019, reached just $778 million in 2021. Jobs directly related to tourism were nearly 9000 before COVID. Last year recovered to just 5,700.

"We don't have that lunch crowd back, we don't have the daily foot traffic back in the city and that's something downtown businesses miss," said Susan Amey, president and CEO of Discover Durham.

She said things are looking up and one of those signs is in more meeting planners coming back to them for future things like conventions.

"We need to be really thoughtful and continue to be thoughtful about how we provide support for all these hospitality businesses," Amey said. "They've had a long road back, they still have a long way to go."

The Durham Hotel only has 53 rooms to fill but to get to the capacity they're at now they have had to up their prices with soaring inflation and a short labor market.

"Weekends have been great," said Craig Spitzer, operating partner at the Durham Hotel. "They've been great for me the last couple of years even in the depths of the pandemic."

Craig agrees it's still a struggle to get the mid week business traveler back. They're also hopeful more workers return to their offices instead of doing remote work.

"If large companies aren't requiring people to be back in the office, they're going to be hard pressed to get people to travel for work so we're definitely seeing that shortfall," said Craig.

He said they're doing 97 percent of the business they did in 2019 but with less occupancy. A few years ago it was at 70 percent. In 2022, Craig estimates around 64% occupancy.

Comments / 2

Related
WRAL

Foodie News: Cape Fear Seafood to open third area location

RALEIGH, N.C. — Owners of the two Raleigh locations of the wildly successful Cape Fear Seafood Company, Eddie Elliott and Matt Wivell, announced that they will open a third Triangle-area location up in Wake Forest next spring. The newest spot will be in the Wheat Field Shopping Center at 3612 Rogers Branch Road. They are shooting for an April/May opening. In the meantime, visit either of their other Triangle-area locations at Village District here or North Raleigh here. Cape Fear was originally opened in the Wilmington area by founder Evans Trawick, where they also have three locations. Congrats to Eddie, Matt and their entire team!
RALEIGH, NC
thisisraleigh.com

Raleigh Christmas Parade (2022): All you Need to Know Guide + Video

The sleigh bells are ringing and it’s time to grab a warm morning drink and head to the streets of downtown Raleigh for the 78th ABC11 Raleigh Christmas Parade (2022) presented by Shop Local Raleigh. 2021 was the year we finally experienced the Raleigh Christmas Parade for the first...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Five BIPOC-owned restaurants that have defined the Chapel Hill dining scene

This article was written for our sponsor, Chapel Hill CVB. In an area increasingly known for its award-winning, boundary-pushing restaurant scene, Chapel Hill holds its own with its variety of intimate, welcoming eateries. Dubbed one of "America’s foodiest small towns" by Bon Appétit, Chapel Hill takes pride in the diversity of dining options available – many of its most beloved spots are BIPOC-owned and/or feature cuisines from around the world. Here are five such restaurants that helped define Chapel Hill as one of the Triangle’s hottest spots to eat out.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
bladenonline.com

N.C. 55 in Harnett, Wake Counties Will Be Widened

ANGIER – Construction to widen N.C. 55 to four lanes, construct a median and build a bypass around Angier will start next spring, after the state Transportation Department this week awarded a $61.5 million contract. The segment to be built will run from N.C. 210 in northeastern Harnett County...
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Considering moving to Durham? Here's what you need to know.

DURHAM, N.C. — This issue, we explore the northern tip of our Triangle, featuring the highlights that make up Durham, North Carolina. As the middleman between smaller Chapel Hill and larger Raleigh, Durham offers a unique position in the Triangle with its small town southern charm, major university lifestyle, and a biotech industry headquarters! Follow along as we discuss neighborhoods, parks, and attractions that make up the hot spot that is Durham.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Fact check: Did this NC state Senate candidate fail to pay $300,000 in taxes?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Few issues tend to sway voters quite like taxes: Who has to pay them, who doesn’t — and how high they are. CBS 17 is fact-checking a campaign ad that accuses Republican North Carolina Senate candidate Mark Cavaliero of failing to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxes for his computer security business.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Durham’s streams get a C in water quality, here’s why

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Every year, the city of Durham publishes their “State of the Our Streams” report. The report tracks the health and cleanliness of the city’s creeks and rivers. This year, the city scored 77 out of 100 on the water quality index—giving them...
DURHAM, NC
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
74K+
Followers
10K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy