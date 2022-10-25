Arizona Cardinals Player JJ Watt and Wife Kealia Ohai Welcome 1st Child Together: Details

He’s here! Arizona Cardinals player JJ Watt and Chicago Red Stars player Kealia Ohai Watt have welcomed their first child together.

"Love and happiness have reached heights we never even knew existed. Koa James Watt 10.23.22," the professional athlete, 33, and his wife, 30, wrote in a joint Instagram post on Tuesday, October 25, alongside a sweet snap of the couple cradling their newborn in the hospital.

JJ and Kealia announced the pregnancy in June via Instagram sharing that they “could not be more excited” to be expecting in October.

While waiting for their newborn’s arrival, the couple posted baby bump pictures and revealed the sex of their baby boy via Twitter .

The couple had a sweet exchange on the social platform in July while watching The Open Championship. “Are all professional golfers dads good at golf?” Kealia asked at the time. Her beau replied, “I don't know, I’d imagine they're pretty good.” Jokingly, she commented back, “I was going to say maybe our son could be good at golf, but I guess not then.”

Fans responded to the low-key sex reveal with congratulatory messages. One asked if he accidentally let the news slip, to which he replied, “We didn't do a gender reveal , we just found out and then told people when they asked.”

In July, JJ also shared photos on his Instagram of Kealia’s growing baby bump while she lounged on the beach. “Hang it in the Louvre," he wrote at the time, followed by three heart eye emojis.

Three months before announcing their family was expanding, Kealia posted an update via Instagram about her torn ACL, the result of suffering an injury in February. “ACL rehab sucks. And there are a lot of moments you feel like quitting," she wrote at the time. "But weeks like this one make all the difficult days worth it. First week running and agility. So thankful for everyone helping me get back.”

The happy couple has not left the honeymoon phase since tying the knot in February 2020. In July, Kealia posted an Instagram photo of her love walking on the beach with the caption “Baby daddy,” followed by heart-eye emojis. For his birthday, she posted via Twitter:​​​​ “Happy birthday to my love!! I’m the luckiest to get to spend my life with you. I love you @JJWatt.”

The Watt family has had a lot to celebrate as of late. The athlete’s younger brother and Steelers player TJ Watt also tied the knot with his wife, Dani Rhodes , in July. While interviewing the family for DK Pittsburgh Sports , writer Tom Reed noticed that “family is important. Extravagance is not," when it comes to the Watts.