Midland, TX

NewsWest 9

Floyd Gwin Park gets new amenities

ODESSA, Texas — Floyd Gwin Park certainly has a long history in Odessa and it’s come a long way since its inception. But the parks and rec department decided to acknowledge the progress was made with the renovations that have been done on it. Friday was the ribbon...
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Halloween events happening around the Permian Basin

MIDLAND, Texas — Halloween is coming up on Monday, and communities, businesses and cities around the Permian Basin are celebrating. Many places will be holding events over the weekend to make sure young children can enjoy Halloween fun without staying up to late on a school night. Here is...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Andrews City Council approves request for game room

ANDREWS, Texas — The Andrews City Council held a meeting Thursday night, and on the agenda was the second reading on a zoning change from “general commercial” to “specific use permit for gaming redemption.”. The request was approved and the city of Andrews is now set...
ANDREWS, TX
NewsWest 9

Legacy High School holds safe driving contest with Safe2Drive

MIDLAND, Texas — Legacy High School recently completed a month-long safe driving competition in conjunction with the Safe2Drive organization. The school used an app called Safe2Save, which awards drivers with points for every mile they drive without touching their phones. Stacy Payne, a coordinator with Students in Philosophy, worked...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Search for 19-year-old Caitlin Denison continues in Midland

MIDLAND, TX. (KPEJ/KMID) – The search for a missing 19-year-old is now entering its fifth year. Caitlin Denison was 19-years-old at the time of her disappearance and hasn’t been heard from since she arrived in Midland after boarding a plane from Nevada. “We didn’t have any idea that she was planning on leaving, nothing, and […]
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

City of Midland files to dismiss Midland Christian employees lawsuit

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Midland has filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed by former employees of Midland Christian School. You’ll remember that five Midland Christian School employees were arrested by the Midland Police Department back in February for failure to report an incident with the intent to conceal neglect or abuse.
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Good Samaritan search in Midland County

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Lisa Wilk-Heilesen is currently in Houston accompanying her daughter to rehab following a brutal car crash on Sept. 23rd at the intersection of Highway 158 and ECR 160. But she’s also on Facebook and hoping to find the people who saw her daughter’s crashed car and potentially saved her life. The […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
NewsWest 9

Meet Ollie, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Ollie, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition. Ollie is a five month old domestic short hair. He was taken to MHC by another local rescue that saves stray kittens from the community. This little guy has been in a...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Odessa man home flooded from six inch pipeline break

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Early this morning along the 1100 block of West Street in Odessa a water line broke. Sometime after midnight, the water line burst causing flooding in the neighborhood. Though the Odessans didn’t lose water, one homeowner was flooded with the excess from the pipe break.
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

HIGHLIGHTS: Midland Legacy vs. Midland High

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Legacy Rebels beat the rival Midland Bulldogs 48-3 on Friday at Astound Broadband Stadium. The Rebels led 13-3 at halftime, but exploded in the second half to pull away. Watch the video above for highlights.
MIDLAND, TX
B93

Midland’s Most Astounding Halloween Murder Was in the Museum of the Southwest

Halloween at what is now the Museum of the Southwest means the anniversary of what was the most shocking murder in Midland history, the murder of Juliette Turner. Around 4:12 am on the morning of October 29, 1963, a neighbor calls the police after hearing screams in the direction of the Turner Mansion. The police patrolled the area till daylight but found nothing suspicious in the area.
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Midland Soup Kitchen asking for purse donations

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry is asking for donations from the community. Anyone who would like to give back to women in need is asked to bring a new or gently used purse that is filled with toiletries and feminine products. These purses will be given...
MIDLAND, TX
