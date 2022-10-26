Read full article on original website
Floyd Gwin Park gets new amenities
ODESSA, Texas — Floyd Gwin Park certainly has a long history in Odessa and it’s come a long way since its inception. But the parks and rec department decided to acknowledge the progress was made with the renovations that have been done on it. Friday was the ribbon...
New Lucchese Store In Midland Invites Everyone To Their Grand Opening Party Tonight
The official grand opening party is today October 28th with a free performance by Texas Music artist Carson Jeffery, complimentary drinks from Lone River Ranch Water, and bites from MMC Half Acre. The party begins at 6 and everyone is welcome. The iconic Western wear brand quietly opened its doors...
Odessa, ECISD hold ribbon cutting for Casa Bella Park playground
ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa and ECISD came out Tuesday to celebrate the opening of the new playground of Casa Bella Park. Back in March, students at Dowling Elementary broke ground on the playground after working with the parks department to design the park. Students were there...
Halloween events happening around the Permian Basin
MIDLAND, Texas — Halloween is coming up on Monday, and communities, businesses and cities around the Permian Basin are celebrating. Many places will be holding events over the weekend to make sure young children can enjoy Halloween fun without staying up to late on a school night. Here is...
Andrews City Council approves request for game room
ANDREWS, Texas — The Andrews City Council held a meeting Thursday night, and on the agenda was the second reading on a zoning change from “general commercial” to “specific use permit for gaming redemption.”. The request was approved and the city of Andrews is now set...
Legacy High School holds safe driving contest with Safe2Drive
MIDLAND, Texas — Legacy High School recently completed a month-long safe driving competition in conjunction with the Safe2Drive organization. The school used an app called Safe2Save, which awards drivers with points for every mile they drive without touching their phones. Stacy Payne, a coordinator with Students in Philosophy, worked...
Search for 19-year-old Caitlin Denison continues in Midland
MIDLAND, TX. (KPEJ/KMID) – The search for a missing 19-year-old is now entering its fifth year. Caitlin Denison was 19-years-old at the time of her disappearance and hasn’t been heard from since she arrived in Midland after boarding a plane from Nevada. “We didn’t have any idea that she was planning on leaving, nothing, and […]
Basin Buzz: The spooky path to Midland's Trail of Horrors
MIDLAND, Texas — If you're looking for a place that'll give you the jump scares this Halloween weekend, then look no further than Midland's Trail of Horrors. This was all started by a family who are big fans of Halloween, and every year they aim to be bigger and better.
YouTuber Ranks Top 10 Worst Cities in Texas. Is Midland/Odessa On the List?
The video below only ranks cities and towns in areas of south and east Texas, so Midland/Odessa and nothing near here are featured in this video. But here is the list of "cities," as they call them, that are the worst to live in but only a handful could be called cities, otherwise they are mostly small towns.
Midland ISD holding community feedback meeting for superintendent search
ODESSA, Texas — Midland ISD will be holding another community meeting regarding feedback for the superintendent search on Oct. 27. The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. in the auditorium of Legacy High School. Attendees are welcome to comment on what they would like the district to look for...
Now Open! Craziest Exit Off Loop 250 Gets New Off-Ramp In Midland!
Earlier this week, Midland opened up 2 new On-Ramps! Well, now there is a new OFF-RAMP that is open to making traffic better, we hope! The exit to Highway 191 towards H-E-B in Midland off Loop 250 has always been a headache. Will this help? Sure hope so!. • HEADING...
City of Midland files to dismiss Midland Christian employees lawsuit
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Midland has filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed by former employees of Midland Christian School. You’ll remember that five Midland Christian School employees were arrested by the Midland Police Department back in February for failure to report an incident with the intent to conceal neglect or abuse.
Good Samaritan search in Midland County
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Lisa Wilk-Heilesen is currently in Houston accompanying her daughter to rehab following a brutal car crash on Sept. 23rd at the intersection of Highway 158 and ECR 160. But she’s also on Facebook and hoping to find the people who saw her daughter’s crashed car and potentially saved her life. The […]
Meet Ollie, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week
MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Ollie, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition. Ollie is a five month old domestic short hair. He was taken to MHC by another local rescue that saves stray kittens from the community. This little guy has been in a...
Odessa man home flooded from six inch pipeline break
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Early this morning along the 1100 block of West Street in Odessa a water line broke. Sometime after midnight, the water line burst causing flooding in the neighborhood. Though the Odessans didn’t lose water, one homeowner was flooded with the excess from the pipe break.
Don’t Miss The Free Car Show and Trunk Or Treat In Midland Tomorrow
Spectrum Of Solutions invites you to their annual Cruise for a Cause Car Show. Being their second, Spectrum wanted to make this year bigger and better, so they are combining the car show with Halloween!. This year’s event will be Saturday, October 29th, at the Midland County Horseshoe from 10...
HIGHLIGHTS: Midland Legacy vs. Midland High
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Legacy Rebels beat the rival Midland Bulldogs 48-3 on Friday at Astound Broadband Stadium. The Rebels led 13-3 at halftime, but exploded in the second half to pull away. Watch the video above for highlights.
Midland’s Most Astounding Halloween Murder Was in the Museum of the Southwest
Halloween at what is now the Museum of the Southwest means the anniversary of what was the most shocking murder in Midland history, the murder of Juliette Turner. Around 4:12 am on the morning of October 29, 1963, a neighbor calls the police after hearing screams in the direction of the Turner Mansion. The police patrolled the area till daylight but found nothing suspicious in the area.
5 Best Southern Cities To Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month
You're planning to retire and have your sights set on a warm climate. Specifically, you want to settle down in the South, but you need to find new hometown that's affordable on a fixed income. Social...
Midland Soup Kitchen asking for purse donations
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry is asking for donations from the community. Anyone who would like to give back to women in need is asked to bring a new or gently used purse that is filled with toiletries and feminine products. These purses will be given...
