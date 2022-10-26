Brown men’s soccer blanks URI in Cross Town Cup
PROVIDENCE (WPRI) — Michael Chung and Kojo Dadzie scored to propel Brown over URI in the Cross Town Cup, 2-0. Chung scored in the first half (24th minute), Dadzie added the second goal in the second half (58th minute). Henrik Weiper had two saves for Brown.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
