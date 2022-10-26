ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Brown men’s soccer blanks URI in Cross Town Cup

By Sam Knox
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) — Michael Chung and Kojo Dadzie scored to propel Brown over URI in the Cross Town Cup, 2-0. Chung scored in the first half (24th minute), Dadzie added the second goal in the second half (58th minute). Henrik Weiper had two saves for Brown.

EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
