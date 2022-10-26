Read full article on original website
Zoe Saldaña Says She Was "Bitter" Going Into Filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
While speaking with the press about her new Netflix series From Scratch, Guardians of the Galaxy star Zoe Saldaña was asked to tackle the elephant in the room: her impending departure from the Guardians franchise. The MCU star has one of the most complicated arcs of any Guardian, since the character she has built for two movies was murdered in Avengers: Infinity Game, leaving James Gunn with a version of Gamora who is essentially a blank slate and forcing both the filmmaker and actor to figure out how to wrap her story up in a way that's satisfying for the audience, but still makes sense to the character.
Eternals Confirmed to be Returning in the MCU (Exclusive)
Eternals fans, rejoice! The Marvel Cinematic Universe introduced a batch of new heroes to the saga with Eternals back in 2021. The film was the third in Phase 4 of the MCU, bringing cast members such as Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Lauren Ridloff, Gemma Chan, Brian Tyree Henry, Kumail Nanjiani, Barry Keoghan, and Lia McHugh, respectively playing Thena, Ajak Ikaris, Makkari, Sersi, Phastos, Kingo, Druig, and Sprite. The ensemble of new characters had their story left open-ended and now, the film's producer Nate Moore, has offered an optimistic promise of their future.
Marvel's Fantastic Four Rumor Reveals Disappointing News of Doctor Doom's Place in New Movie
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been absolutely killing it with their Phase Four film slate with projects like Loki, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The latter of the bunch pushed the Multiverse Saga into a very interesting direction by including some surprising cameos. During Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, we got to see the MCU's version of the Illuminati that included Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell), Maria Rambeau / Captain Marvel (Lashana Lynch), Baron Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor), Black Bolt (Anson Mount), Professor Xavier (Patrick Stewart), and Mr. Fantastic (John Krasinski). The latter of which isn't expected to reprise his role for the Fantastic Four reboot due to him playing a variant of the character. But, there's also one more thing that you probably shouldn't expect for the reboot— Doctor Doom as the main villain. According to Jeff Sneider, Doctor Doom will not be the main antagonist of The Fantastic Four.
Marvel Boss Kevin Feige Speaks Out on the X-Men's Upcoming MCU Debut
Sooner or later, the X-Men will arrive in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. During the closing moments of Ms. Marvel, viewers were treated to the retcon and retcons when Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) was turned from an Inhuman into a mutant. A few months later and it was revealed that Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) would star together in the yet-to-be-named Deadpool 3. While at the red carpet premiere for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Wednesday day, Kevin Feige touched on questions about the proper X-Men team as well.
Could Vision Quest Finally Introduce the MCU's West Coast Avengers?
As we gradually inch closer to Avengers: Secret Wars, the question of which stories get told in the next few years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe remains. One dangling plot thread from all the way in the beginning of Phase 4 of the franchise has been what is going on with Vision (Paul Bettany), the android who was reborn Ship of Theseus-style into White Vision at the end of WandaVision's Disney+ run. In the time since, Vision has not been seen or even referenced in the MCU — but a new rumor on Thursday appeared to change that. According to reporter Jeff Sneider, Marvel is imminently assembling a writers room for a planned Vision Quest television show.
Wicked Movie in Final Talks To Cast Jeff Goldblum
The Wicked movie is finally on its way, and the cast is shaping up to be an exciting one. Last year, it was officially announced that Ariana Grande would be taking on the role of Glinda and Cynthia Erivo would be playing Elphaba with In the Heights director Jon M. Chu set to direct. Last month, it was reported that Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey was in talks to play Fiyero, and it looks like the movie has now found its Wizard. According to Variety, Jeff Goldblum is in final talks to take on the villainous role that was originated by Joel Grey on Broadway.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Star Tenoch Huerta Speaks Out on Marvel's Changes to Namor
When Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters in just a few weeks, it will bring Namor to the big screen, complete with a new take on the iconic character and his background. Played by Tenoch Huerta, the MCU's Namor hails not from Atlantis, but from Talocan, a world influenced by the rich myths and history of Mesoamerican culture. Now, at the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Huerta is speaking out about the changes, saying that not only is this kind of representation important, but that the approach Marvel has taken to Namor was done with great respect.
Interview With the Vampire: Eric Bogosian on How Daniel's History With Louis Impacts the Story (Exclusive)
While Anne Rice's novel Interview With the Vampire is set in the 1970s with a young reporter — later known as Daniel Molloy — interviewing the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac, the iconic work of literature is very much just a starting point for AMC's series of the same name. In the series, viewers see a much older Daniel meeting with the eternal Louis in the present day for what is revealed to be a second interview, with the book's session now a part of the story's past. And as viewers have come to learn, that first interview didn't go especially well, which in turn leads to some strained interactions between journalist and subject and now, Daniel Molloy actor Eric Bogosian explains how that previous experience impacts the story — and how both Daniel and Louis are using that first experience to guide the new interview.
Marvel Stars Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton Welcome First Child
Marvel Studios is having a pretty successful launch of their Multiverse Saga and it would seem that this would be the most prominent thing in the actors behind the films lives. It was recently revealed that Loki star Tom Hiddleston was expecting a child with The Marvels star and partner Zawe Ashton. The two didn't meet on any marvel set, but it still seems that they found each other. Now, they welcome the product of their love with a new child. According to ET Cananda, the two Marvel Studios stars have officially given birth to their offspring. There's no word on the gender of the child, but we'll likely find out when the couple is comfortable.
The Walking Dead's Rick & Michonne Spin-off Gets Start of Production Date
The Walking Dead spin-off update: the Rick & Michonne spin-off starring Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira has a production start date. At San Diego Comic-Con in July, AMC announced the new series from showrunner Scott M. Gimple, described as an "epic love story" reuniting Rick Grimes (Lincoln) and Michonne (Gurira) after years apart. Gurira — who co-created and will write for the still-untitled spin-off alongside fellow executive producer Gimple — has shared pre-production is "in high gear." Interviewed by SELF for Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Gurira revealed Rick & Michonne begins filming in January for a 2023 premiere on AMC and AMC+.
Harry Potter: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals Who Was His "Greatest Influence" From Franchise
While Daniel Radcliffe will soon be playing Weird Al in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story and will be back on the small screen for Season 4 of Miracle Workers, Miracle Workers: End Times, on January 16th, the actor is best known for his time playing Harry Potter in the beloved Harry Potter film franchise. Having spent much of his career and early life working within the Harry Potter franchise, it turns out that among the many people he worked with while making the Harry Potter films, there is one who stands out as having had the greatest influence on Radcliffe and his career — director Chris Columbus. Speaking with GQ, Radcliffe revealed that it was filmmaker, who made Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone as well as Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, that had such an impact it still resonated 20 years later.
Vision Quest: Paul Bettany Returning for Vision Spinoff, Writer's Room Details Revealed
Yesterday came word that Marvel Studios was developing a new Disney+ series titled Vision Quest, a new show focusing on Paul Bettany's hero and his place in the MCU. Variety now brings word confirming work on the series, revealed to be assembling a writer's room next week. According to the trade Paul Bettany will reprise his role once again for the series which has WandaVision head writer and executive producer Jac Schaefer attached to lead the writer's room. No word on who else will be a part of that group of writer's has been confirmed yet.
Shelley Duvall Breaks Twenty Year Acting Hiatus for New Movie, First Look Released
Two decades after her last film appearance in 2002's Manna From Heaven, award-winning The Shining and Annie Hall star Shelley Duvall is returning to Hollywood with a new movie role. According to Deadline (via Entertainment Weekly), Duvall returns in the upcoming independent horror-thriller The Forest Hills. The film comes from writer-director Scott Goldberg and also stars Edward Furlong, Chiko Mendez, and Dee Wallace. The film tells the story of a disturbed man (Mendez) who finds himself tormented by nightmarish visions after enduring head trauma while camping in the Catskill Mountains. Duvall is set to play the man's mother. A first look at the film and DuVall's return has been released as well, and you can check that photo out below.
Star Wars: Andor Featured Padme Easter Egg
Andor is the latest Star Wars show to hit Disney+, and it's being praised for standing on its own and not connecting to the other projects as much as its predecessors. Of course, it still takes place in the Star Wars universe, so there are still fun easter eggs floating around. The latest episode of the show featured the return of some familiar faces, including Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera and Duncan Pow as Rogue One member, Melshi. The episode also featured Snoke actor Andy Serkis playing a brand new role. One eagle-eyed fan also spotted a pretty cool nod to Padmé Amidala who was played by Natalie Portman in the prequel trilogy.
Marvel's Casting Director Sarah Finn Defends Decision Against Recasting Black Panther After Chadwick Boseman's Death
Ever since fans got their first look at Robert Downey, Jr. in the role of Iron Man, almost nobody in Hollywood has been as consistently praised as Marvel's casting director, Sarah Finn. Working with filmmakers, Finn has helped crack the code for some of the most iconic characters in pop culture, and along the way, has helped transform a number of character actors into stars and stars into household names. With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, though, Marvel and Finn had a challenge: how do you move forward without Chadwick Boseman, whose powerful and earnest performance as T'Challa totally defined the first film?
George R.R. Martin Wanted to Start House of the Dragon Even Earlier In the Game of Thrones Timeline
HBO recently wrapped up a tremendous first season of their Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon with a massive cliffhanger. During the season finale, we saw a pretty huge death that becomes a catalyst for the future war that the series will focus on in its second season. House of the Dragon probably won't begin filming its second season until sometime in the beginning of 2023, so that means we probably won't get it until summer 2024. The series is set about 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, but creator George R.R. Martin wanted it set about 40 more years before that. During a recent discussion with fellow fantasy writer David Anthony Durham, the Martin revealed that he wanted the series to start a little earlier in the Westeros timeline.
The Pale Blue Eye Trailer Starring Christian Bale and Harry Melling Released by Netflix
Netflix has released the trailer for The Pale Blue Eye, the upcoming gothic horror film that stars Christian Bale (The Dark Knight Trilogy, Thor: Love and Thunder) and Harry Melling (Harry Potter, Queen's Gambit), with Melling playing famous Gothic author Edgar Allan Poe. The Pale Blue Eye will also see Bale re-uniting with writer/director Scott Cooper (Crazy Heart, Black Mass, Antlers) for a third time, after working together on Out of the Furnace (2013) and Hostiles (2017). The movie is an adaptation of the 2006 novel by Louis Bayard.
Two New Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Clips Released
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has released two new clips, following the film's big premiere. The clips made their debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where Black Panther 2 stars Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira and Letitia Wright showed up on the couch to promote the movie. The clips from Wakanda Forever and the interview with Kimmel all centered on the elephant in the room: the loss of Chadwick Boseman and the absence of his King T'Challa.
Rebel Wilson and Friends Surprise With In-Box Barbie Halloween Costumes
It's Halloween weekend and that means people are getting all dressed up in their costumes for various parties and festivities — including celebrities. We're already getting to see some star looks for this year's spooky fun, including Kylie Jenner's Bride of Frankenstein costume and are also getting teases about Heidi Klum's epic Halloween bash, but we are also getting a look at some other fun costumes as well, including Rebel Wilson's Barbie themed look.
The Witcher Season 4: Henry Cavill, Liam Hemsworth Break Silence on Geralt Recasting
Henry Cavill, the current star of Netflix's The Witcher, shared his first comments on news of the actor being recast in Season 4. Cavill's comments followed Netflix's surprise announcement that Liam Hemsworth would be replacing Cavill as Geralt of Rivia and said that he'd be laying down his swords for Season 4. Hemsworth himself shared a post about the topic wherein he said he was "over the moon" to be able to take on a role like this one.
