Foxborough, MA

thecomeback.com

Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
NBC Sports Chicago

After trading Quinn to Eagles, Bears should follow Philly's path

On Wednesday, Bears general manager Ryan Poles traded veteran edge rusher Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a 2023 fourth-round draft pick. Poles said that having a good relationship with Eagles general manager Howie Roseman helped him get the deal done. After trading Quinn to Roseman and the Eagles, Poles' goal should be for the Bears to become the team on the other end of such a deal.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Falcons' Bradley Pinion 'Not Just a Punter,' Says Coach

In order to win games in the NFL, you need a complete 53-man team. So when talking about the Atlanta Falcons' success, you have to credit everyone, including punter Bradley Pinion. For punters, it's hard to measure success based on statistics, because when your team succeeds, it usually means you're...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Bears Building Blocks: Jaquan Brisker and Kyler Gordon

Chicago Bears' rookie safety Jaquan Brisker had already gotten off to an impressive start in 2022. And on Monday night, he only added to that trend with another lights-out game against New England Patriots. Brisker snatched his first career interception, which could go down as one of the top catches of the NFL season.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Report: Patriots will start Mac Jones at QB in Week 8 vs. Jets

The New England Patriots are sticking with Mac Jones. ESPN's Field Yates reported Wednesday that Jones will start at quarterback over rookie Bailey Zappe in Sunday's Week 8 game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Yates also reported that Jones "took about 90 percent of the first team...
NEW YORK STATE

