Massachusetts witness photographs ‘blinking light’ UFOs nightlyRoger MarshMansfield, MA
History’s Villains: True CrimesWilliam Saint ValFall River, MA
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
Boston Book Festival Is Returning To Back Bay on October 28 And 29Abdul GhaniBoston, MA
Don't Miss This Seminar That Could Save Your Pet's Life!Camilo DíazBrockton, MA
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Week 8 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Kickers and Team Defenses
Eagles should have an easy time in the battle of Pennsylvania.
Week 8: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Wide Receivers
A bye week can't slow down Gabe Davis as the Week 8 WR Start 'Em of the Week.
The Dolphins offensive lineman and linebacker who are blossoming. And what Csonka noticed
A six-pack of Miami Dolphins notes on a Tuesday:
After trading Quinn to Eagles, Bears should follow Philly's path
On Wednesday, Bears general manager Ryan Poles traded veteran edge rusher Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a 2023 fourth-round draft pick. Poles said that having a good relationship with Eagles general manager Howie Roseman helped him get the deal done. After trading Quinn to Roseman and the Eagles, Poles' goal should be for the Bears to become the team on the other end of such a deal.
Yardbarker
Falcons' Bradley Pinion 'Not Just a Punter,' Says Coach
In order to win games in the NFL, you need a complete 53-man team. So when talking about the Atlanta Falcons' success, you have to credit everyone, including punter Bradley Pinion. For punters, it's hard to measure success based on statistics, because when your team succeeds, it usually means you're...
Tom Brady Becomes Most Sacked QB in NFL History in Bucs-Ravens Game
The quarterback previously said this record is one he’s “probably not as excited about.”
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 8: Cowboys hit top five; Packers' plunge continues into bottom half of league
Week 6 will forever be remembered as the Sunday that broke the NFL Power Rankings. Week 7 was about picking up the pieces. The Eagles and Bills, each idle, remain the cream of the crop. The Chiefs' resounding victory in San Francisco further entrenched Andy Reid's team among the Big Three. The Cowboys won with Dak Prescott, mercifully stabilizing the top four.
Pros and Cons of Lions Trading for QB Mac Jones
Is is worth it for the Lions to take a flier on QB Mac Jones?
The Dolphins-Lions Week 8 Matchup from a Fantasy Perspective
Examining fantasy football recommendations in the Miami Dolphins-Detroit Lions battle beyond obvious must-plays like Tyreek Hill
Where Bears Hold the Edge Against Cowboys
Just like New England, Dallas holds an edge over the Bears in many matchups on paper but there are spots to exploit.
Yardbarker
Bears Building Blocks: Jaquan Brisker and Kyler Gordon
Chicago Bears' rookie safety Jaquan Brisker had already gotten off to an impressive start in 2022. And on Monday night, he only added to that trend with another lights-out game against New England Patriots. Brisker snatched his first career interception, which could go down as one of the top catches of the NFL season.
Former Gators WR Kadarius Toney Traded to Chiefs from Giants
The New York Giants are trading former first-round pick and Florida Gators wideout Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs.
NBC Sports
Report: Patriots will start Mac Jones at QB in Week 8 vs. Jets
The New England Patriots are sticking with Mac Jones. ESPN's Field Yates reported Wednesday that Jones will start at quarterback over rookie Bailey Zappe in Sunday's Week 8 game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Yates also reported that Jones "took about 90 percent of the first team...
