On Wednesday, Bears general manager Ryan Poles traded veteran edge rusher Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a 2023 fourth-round draft pick. Poles said that having a good relationship with Eagles general manager Howie Roseman helped him get the deal done. After trading Quinn to Roseman and the Eagles, Poles' goal should be for the Bears to become the team on the other end of such a deal.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO