Miller breaks saves record as No. 23 Belles defeat Hilltoppers

SAN ANGELO, — In their final regular season home match, No. 23 Angelo State would knock off St. Edward’s 2-1, on a night where senior goalkeeper Kira Miller broke the ASU all-time saves record.

The Belles would get goals from Reagan Urbany and Valerie Solis, while Miller would register four saves on the evening, now sitting at 298 in her career.

Angelo State moves to 13-2-2 overall and 8-2-1 in the Lone Star Conference and are back in action Friday at Midwestern State.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.