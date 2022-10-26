ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OR

Salem, October 26 High School 🏐 Game Notice

There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Salem.

The Lake Oswego High School volleyball team will have a game with Sprague High School on October 26, 2022, 00:01:00.

Lake Oswego High School
Sprague High School
October 26, 2022
00:01:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

The Sunset High School volleyball team will have a game with South Salem High School on October 26, 2022, 00:01:00.

Sunset High School
South Salem High School
October 26, 2022
00:01:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

