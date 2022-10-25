ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fortune

‘I can say anti-Semitic things, and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what?’ As Kanye West taunts Adidas, calls grow for German sportswear giant to cut ties

#BoycottAdidas is trending on Twitter after a video emerged of Kanye West saying, “I can say anti-Semitic things, and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what?”. While Balenciaga and JPMorgan Chase have both cut ties with Kanye West after repeated anti-Semitic remarks, West’s biggest corporate benefactor, Adidas, is staying markedly silent.
Rolling Stone

White Supremacists Are Doing Backflips Over Kanye West’s Antisemitism

Online white supremacist forums and prominent reactionary figures are lauding rapper Kanye West’s turn to antisemitic conspiracy mongering with a barrage of memes, praise, and calls for escalation. Across Telegram, 4chan, and neo-Nazi forums, posts reviewed by Rolling Stone show that West’s statements have been received with nothing short of utter glee by the far-right’s most vitriolic figures.
thebrag.com

Adidas director calls out the brand over Kanye West silence

Adidas director of trade marketing Sarah Camhi has called out Adidas for staying still being partnered with Kanye West despite his recent string of anti-Semitic comments. On October 7th Kanye shared a screenshot of a conversation between himself and P Diddy on Instagram.. “Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me. I told you this was war,” he wrote.
Footwear News

Social Media Calls for Adidas Boycott As Kanye West’s Antisemitic Comments Fuel Los Angeles Extremists

For Adidas, the pressure is building by the hour. After Balenciaga, CAA, Vogue and more big names revealed they were cutting ties with Kanye West — as he continues to double down on anti-semitic rhetoric — the hashtag #boycottadidas is quickly gaining steam, and people have equated Adidas’ silence with complicity. The backlash included Twitter users sharing photoshopped images of Hitler with Adidas shoes on, as well as both the personal and work email addresses of Adidas North America president Rupert Campbell. The athletic giant has not issued a statement since Oct. 6, when Adidas said the partnership was under review. Since then,...
People

How Kanye West's Antisemitic Comments Lost Him His Billionaire Status as Brands Cut Ties

The rapper's deals with Adidas, Balenciaga and Gap have been terminated following his repeated antisemitic comments, leaving him with a reported net worth of $400 million Kanye West has fallen from billionaire status after losing deals with Adidas, Balenciaga and Gap as a result of his repeated antisemitic comments. The 43-year-old rapper, who was worth $6.6 billion as of March 2021, is now worth $400 million according to Forbes — money that comes from his several real estate properties, music catalog, cash and a 5% stake in ex-wife Kim Kardashian's Skims shapewear brand.  Earlier...
The Independent

Kanye West antisemitism: Was Adidas really founded by a Nazi?

On Tuesday, sportswear giant Adidas announced it was severing its highly lucrative Yeezy sneaker partnership with Ye, after the rapper and designer formerly known as Kanye West made a string of antisemitic remarks in recent weeks.The company said in a statement that it “does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech” and that “Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous.”As a result, Adidas said it would immediately “end production of Yeezy branded products and stop all payments to Ye and his companies,” a partnership estimated to net the company billions each year.The...
The Hollywood Reporter

UTA Chief Jeremy Zimmer to Staff: “We Can’t Support Hate Speech…Please Support the Boycott of Kanye West”

Three of Hollywood’s top agency chiefs are now calling on the entertainment industry to cut ties with Kanye West given the rapper and fashion mogul’s anti-Semitic rhetoric on multiple platforms and interviews. On Sunday evening, UTA chief Jeremy Zimmer sent a company-wide memo to staff titled “Rise of Anti Semitism and Hate,” writing that West’s comments “embolden others to amplify their vile beliefs.” More from The Hollywood ReporterBalenciaga Severs Ties With Kanye "Ye" WestAri Emanuel Calls on Kanye West's Business Partners to Stop Working With Him'Drink Champs' Pulls Kanye West Episode Due to "False and Hurtful" Comments About George Floyd Zimmer made...
CBS Sacramento

Gap yanks remaining Yeezy products and shutters website

Gap is removing all Yeezy Gap products from its stores and the retailer's e-commerce site amid growing backlash over antisemitic comments by Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West.In September, West severed his shoe and clothing deal with the retailer, with his lawyer telling CBS MoneyWatch at the time that Gap had failed to meet certain contractual obligations. In a statement on Tuesday, Gap cited Ye's "recent remarks and behavior" as its reason for yanking Yeezy Gap items from stores and shutting down YeezyGap.com.Adidas ends partnership with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, over antisemitic remarks"Antisemitism, racism and hate...
The Independent

Kanye West: A timeline of his antisemitism controversy, criticism and repercussions

Kanye West is experiencing a backlash after making a series of antisemitic remarks during interviews and on social media.The rapper, who has been involved in various controversies over the years, has been dropped by both Adidas and Balenciaga over the “hateful and dangerous” comments. A number of fellow celebrities have also condemned his behaviour.West’s latest controversy began during Paris Fashion Week, during which he and right-wing commentator Candace Owens wore “White Lives Matter” t-shirts.Following backlash online, West began sharing antisemitic conspiracy theories on Instagram, including suggesting that rapper Diddy was being controlled by Jewish people.When his account was suspended,...
KFI AM 640

CAA Drops Kanye West Following Rapper's Antisemitic Comments

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Hollywood talent agency CAA has dropped Kanye West as a client after the rapper made a series of antisemitic comments, it was reported Monday. In recent weeks, West has made bigoted remarks about Jewish people, resulting in his Twitter and Instagram accounts being suspended. On Sunday, antisemitic demonstrators gathered on a 405 Freeway overpass in Los Angeles, hung banners praising West and were photographed giving Nazi salutes.
