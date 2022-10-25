Read full article on original website
Related
‘I can say anti-Semitic things, and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what?’ As Kanye West taunts Adidas, calls grow for German sportswear giant to cut ties
#BoycottAdidas is trending on Twitter after a video emerged of Kanye West saying, “I can say anti-Semitic things, and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what?”. While Balenciaga and JPMorgan Chase have both cut ties with Kanye West after repeated anti-Semitic remarks, West’s biggest corporate benefactor, Adidas, is staying markedly silent.
White Supremacists Are Doing Backflips Over Kanye West’s Antisemitism
Online white supremacist forums and prominent reactionary figures are lauding rapper Kanye West’s turn to antisemitic conspiracy mongering with a barrage of memes, praise, and calls for escalation. Across Telegram, 4chan, and neo-Nazi forums, posts reviewed by Rolling Stone show that West’s statements have been received with nothing short of utter glee by the far-right’s most vitriolic figures.
Kim Kardashian Condemns Antisemitism Following Kanye “Ye” West Comments: “Hate Speech Is Never OK”
Kim Kardashian is condemning hate speech against the Jewish community amid growing condemnation of ex-husband Kanye “Ye” West’s various antisemitic statements. In an Instagram story shared Monday, Kardashian wrote that hate speech is “never OK” or “excusable.”. “I stand together with the Jewish community...
A day after being cut by Adidas over anti-Semitic remarks, Kanye West showed up at Skechers’ headquarters—and they wouldn’t let him in
Kanye West aka Ye during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 2, 2022. A day after being dumped by Adidas for anti-Semitic comments, Kanye West showed up unannounced at the Manhattan Beach, Calif. headquarters of shoemaker Skechers on Wednesday. He was escorted off the property. West, who has changed his name...
Elon Musk to Twitter executives: You’re fired, you may now collect $122 million
Twitter’s departing executives are leaving the company with some big payouts. “The bird has been freed” at Twitter with Elon Musk’s takeover, and now it looks like a bunch of executives are getting millions of dollars to stop doing their jobs. There’s a fog of confusion around...
thebrag.com
Adidas director calls out the brand over Kanye West silence
Adidas director of trade marketing Sarah Camhi has called out Adidas for staying still being partnered with Kanye West despite his recent string of anti-Semitic comments. On October 7th Kanye shared a screenshot of a conversation between himself and P Diddy on Instagram.. “Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me. I told you this was war,” he wrote.
‘More severe than anticipated’: Adidas’s split with Kanye West brings hiring freeze
Following its announcement of cutting ties with Kanye West over the rapper’s recent string of antisemitic and offensive remarks, Adidas implemented a hiring freeze to deal with the financial impact of ending the Yeezy brand. When asked whether the sportswear company would be firing workers, Adidas spokesman Rich Efrus...
Adidas cuts ties with Kanye West over antisemitic comments
Company to stop making Yeezy products and paying rapper, saying recent comments have been ‘hateful and dangerous’
Social Media Calls for Adidas Boycott As Kanye West’s Antisemitic Comments Fuel Los Angeles Extremists
For Adidas, the pressure is building by the hour. After Balenciaga, CAA, Vogue and more big names revealed they were cutting ties with Kanye West — as he continues to double down on anti-semitic rhetoric — the hashtag #boycottadidas is quickly gaining steam, and people have equated Adidas’ silence with complicity. The backlash included Twitter users sharing photoshopped images of Hitler with Adidas shoes on, as well as both the personal and work email addresses of Adidas North America president Rupert Campbell. The athletic giant has not issued a statement since Oct. 6, when Adidas said the partnership was under review. Since then,...
How Kanye West's Antisemitic Comments Lost Him His Billionaire Status as Brands Cut Ties
The rapper's deals with Adidas, Balenciaga and Gap have been terminated following his repeated antisemitic comments, leaving him with a reported net worth of $400 million Kanye West has fallen from billionaire status after losing deals with Adidas, Balenciaga and Gap as a result of his repeated antisemitic comments. The 43-year-old rapper, who was worth $6.6 billion as of March 2021, is now worth $400 million according to Forbes — money that comes from his several real estate properties, music catalog, cash and a 5% stake in ex-wife Kim Kardashian's Skims shapewear brand. Earlier...
thesource.com
“Kanye Is Right About The Jews” Banners Fly Over Los Angeles Highway
As more and more companies are publicly disassociating themselves from Kanye West amid his anti-Semitic comments, a group of white Nationalists have used the music and fashion mogul’s name to push help push their agenda against Jewish people. The Goyim Defense League appears to be the culprit who is...
Kanye West antisemitism: Was Adidas really founded by a Nazi?
On Tuesday, sportswear giant Adidas announced it was severing its highly lucrative Yeezy sneaker partnership with Ye, after the rapper and designer formerly known as Kanye West made a string of antisemitic remarks in recent weeks.The company said in a statement that it “does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech” and that “Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous.”As a result, Adidas said it would immediately “end production of Yeezy branded products and stop all payments to Ye and his companies,” a partnership estimated to net the company billions each year.The...
UTA Chief Jeremy Zimmer to Staff: “We Can’t Support Hate Speech…Please Support the Boycott of Kanye West”
Three of Hollywood’s top agency chiefs are now calling on the entertainment industry to cut ties with Kanye West given the rapper and fashion mogul’s anti-Semitic rhetoric on multiple platforms and interviews. On Sunday evening, UTA chief Jeremy Zimmer sent a company-wide memo to staff titled “Rise of Anti Semitism and Hate,” writing that West’s comments “embolden others to amplify their vile beliefs.” More from The Hollywood ReporterBalenciaga Severs Ties With Kanye "Ye" WestAri Emanuel Calls on Kanye West's Business Partners to Stop Working With Him'Drink Champs' Pulls Kanye West Episode Due to "False and Hurtful" Comments About George Floyd Zimmer made...
Adidas Terminates Partnership With Kanye West, Estimates an Impact of $246 Million This Year
Following a review of their corporate partnership with Kanye West, Adidas has parted ways with the rapper citing intolerance for "antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech."
Gap yanks remaining Yeezy products and shutters website
Gap is removing all Yeezy Gap products from its stores and the retailer's e-commerce site amid growing backlash over antisemitic comments by Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West.In September, West severed his shoe and clothing deal with the retailer, with his lawyer telling CBS MoneyWatch at the time that Gap had failed to meet certain contractual obligations. In a statement on Tuesday, Gap cited Ye's "recent remarks and behavior" as its reason for yanking Yeezy Gap items from stores and shutting down YeezyGap.com.Adidas ends partnership with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, over antisemitic remarks"Antisemitism, racism and hate...
Kanye West: A timeline of his antisemitism controversy, criticism and repercussions
Kanye West is experiencing a backlash after making a series of antisemitic remarks during interviews and on social media.The rapper, who has been involved in various controversies over the years, has been dropped by both Adidas and Balenciaga over the “hateful and dangerous” comments. A number of fellow celebrities have also condemned his behaviour.West’s latest controversy began during Paris Fashion Week, during which he and right-wing commentator Candace Owens wore “White Lives Matter” t-shirts.Following backlash online, West began sharing antisemitic conspiracy theories on Instagram, including suggesting that rapper Diddy was being controlled by Jewish people.When his account was suspended,...
Jewish California Lawmakers Call on Adidas to Sever Ties with Kanye Over Antisemitism
Leadership of the California Legislative Jewish Caucus held a press conference Monday calling on Adidas to sever ties with rapper Ye – also known as Kanye West – over his antisemitic threats to kill Jews. Following a weekend in which antisemitic banners amplifying Ye’s death threats were draped...
Group combating anti-Semitism calls on Adidas to sever ties with Kanye West
Kanye West’s repeated tirades against the Jewish people have revealed him as an anti-Semite that should be dropped as a business partner, said a letter written to sporting goods and apparel giant Adidas by The International Legal Forum (ILF). The ILF, comprised of over 4,000 lawyers and activists, is...
CAA Drops Kanye West Following Rapper's Antisemitic Comments
LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Hollywood talent agency CAA has dropped Kanye West as a client after the rapper made a series of antisemitic comments, it was reported Monday. In recent weeks, West has made bigoted remarks about Jewish people, resulting in his Twitter and Instagram accounts being suspended. On Sunday, antisemitic demonstrators gathered on a 405 Freeway overpass in Los Angeles, hung banners praising West and were photographed giving Nazi salutes.
Adidas ends partnership with Kanye West over antisemitic remarks
Adidas is just the latest company to end connections with Ye, who also has been suspended from Twitter and Instagram.
Comments / 0