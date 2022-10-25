Read full article on original website
NEWSBTC
8 Top Cryptocurrency Under $1 to Invest in 2022
While Bitcoin trades for thousands of dollars, some of the best cryptocurrencies to invest in right now change hands at just a few cents per token. Therefore, the purpose of this article is to discuss the best cryptocurrency under $1 to buy today. The 8 Best Crypto Under $1 to...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Adds Support for Little-Known Altcoin Project – And Delists Four Crypto Assets
Top US crypto exchange Coinbase is rolling out support for a little-known small-cap altcoin project, while also announcing the delisting of several other coins. Coinbase announced via Twitter that it will be adding support for Wrapped Axelar (WAXL) on the Ethereum (ETH) network when sufficient liquidity conditions are met. Axelar...
itechpost.com
10 Important Cryptocurrencies Other Than Bitcoin
The first cryptocurrency built on a decentralized blockchain still holds the palm in terms of market capitalization. Moreover, bitcoin does not let competitors get close to it, becoming a household name when it comes to digital money. However, the brand new blockchains like DecimalChain with its Decimal cryptocurrency have become worthy rivals to BTC.
bitcoinist.com
Three Cryptocurrencies That Could Provide 10X Returns: Avalanche, Dogecoin, and Big Eyes Coin
We are now entering autumn, a season where leaves fall, the weather is cold, and the cryptocurrency market is historically performing at its best. Bitcoin (BTC) is an example of this, reaching its all-time high of over $68,000 in November 2021. So, which cryptocurrencies do experts think will perform well this autumn?
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whales Are Rapidly Accumulating Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins, According to Analytics Firm Santiment
A leading analytics firm says that deep-pocketed crypto investors are rapidly loading up on two tokens issued on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Santiment says that crypto whales are gobbling up Kyber Network (KNC), a blockchain-based exchange that aims to aggregate liquidity and facilitate instant swaps between ERC-20 tokens, all without the involvement of any middlemen.
dailyhodl.com
Top Analyst Warns Extreme Bitcoin and Ethereum Bears Are About To Get Absolutely Crushed
Popular analyst and trader Jason Pizzino is examining the likelihood of the crypto market having already bottomed out. Starting with Bitcoin (BTC), Pizzino tells his 278,000 YouTube subscribers in a new video that the flagship crypto asset is unlikely to fall to $10,000 if it pushes above the high last reached in August.
astaga.com
Cardano(ADA), Shiba Inu, Dogecoin Skyrocket
Crypto Worth At the moment Newest Updates: The crypto market is exhibiting power. The market noticed a robust crypto rally after a protracted crypto winter. Bitcoin surged by 5% within the final 24 hours and crossed the $20K mark. It’s at present buying and selling at $20,275. The altcoins...
bitcoinist.com
Next Cryptocurrency to Explode in Q1 2023 Alongside the Ethereum Price – Altcoin Season Incoming
Alongside the Ethereum price increase in October 2022, Dash 2 Trade (D2T) has the potential to become the next big crypto altcoin to explode as we enter into 2023. Offering investors the opportunity to join the initial token offering via a 9-stage presale, D2T is an ERC-20 token that boasts deflationary tokenomics and multiple use cases.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Exchange Binance To Launch New Oracle Service on BNB Chain, Citing Huge Opportunity
Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange platform by volume, is launching a new oracle service on its BNB blockchain. In a new company blog post, Binance says that it will be launching oracle services in a push to boost the BNB Chain ecosystem and the broader digital asset space.
Yahoo!
Crypto company Blockchain.com to issue Visa debit card
Visa (V) is opening its payment network to another major crypto firm a day after reporting earnings that topped estimates. This newest card from London and Miami-based Blockchain.com, which will be issued through fintech platform Marqeta (MQ), comes with no fees and allows users to earn 1% back in crypto.
Does the future of money belong to Bitcoin, CBDCs, or stablecoins?
Money, one of humanity’s greatest and most enduring creations, is once again on the brink of a historic transformation. After evolving over millennia from cowrie shells to clay tablets to precious metals, and then to paper notes and bank balances, money is taking another great leap forward: It is becoming entirely digital.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whale Suddenly Moves $22,200,000 in ETH After Lying Dormant for Over Six Years: Santiment
An Ethereum (ETH) whale is coming alive after lying dormant for over half a decade, according to blockchain analytics platform Santiment. Santiment says the Ethereum’s whale address moved 15,000 ETH worth $22.2 million at the time of the transaction to an empty wallet after being inactive since October 4th of 2016.
dailyhodl.com
Charles Hoskinson Makes Cardano (ADA) Prediction, Says Ecosystem Will Become Network of Blockchains
Cardano (ADA) creator Charles Hoskinson is making a long-term prediction for the future of the Ethereum (ETH) rival’s ecosystem. In a new video update, Hoskinson says that he thinks criticisms of proof-of-stake blockchains like Cardano are often inaccurate, especially ones that claim proof-of-stake chains are less accessible to the average person than proof-of-work.
NEWSBTC
TOP 5 Cryptos To Watch This Week – BNB, BTC, ETH, MATIC, APT
The crypto market looks much better ahead of the new week than in previous weeks, with Bitcoin (BTC) closing the week on a high and aiming to reclaim a key region of $20,000. Despite the uncertainty, some altcoins have continued to look green in the face of the bear market, with many exciting projects coming up and others gaining more attention in the crypto space due to the community and partnership deals. Let us discuss on top 5 cryptos you should pay attention to this week.
todaynftnews.com
VISA files NFT & metaverse trademarks to offer crypto wallets
Earlier today, Today NFT News reported, Ulta Beauty filed a trademark application to move into metaverse with NFTs, virtual makeup and salon services. Now according to a recent update, VISA has also followed the same footsteps and filed for two trademark applications. The news was shared by trademark attorney Mike...
blockchainmagazine.net
Significance and Impact of Decentralization in Blockchain
Considering how technology has changed over time, it seems likely that people have made much progress since created the Internet. The Internet is becoming better at improving the user experience. However, the current computers and models that make up the Internet are not yet capable of processing and sending data to consumers. Notably, the Internet and all digital services found on it are controlled by large corporations. In this way, the idea of decentralization in the blockchain is vital to a significant technological change that will happen in the future. The following paragraphs will attempt to clarify what decentralization is and how it is beneficial in several ways. You may also utilize several approaches to determine how decentralization works.
dailycoin.com
KuCoin Lists Native Token of TON Blockchain, Developed by Telegram Founders
One of the World’s Top Crypto Exchanges, KuCoin Announced on October 26th the New Listing of Toncoin (TON). According to KuCoin, the total coin supply is 5,071,712,713 TON, and the market cap reaches $5,018,834,996. Toncoin will be listed on October 27th at 10am and will be available in the TON/USDT pair for spot trading. Withdrawals will be available from October 28th at 10am.
thecoinrise.com
Google Floats Cloud-based Blockchain Node Engine for Web3.0
To help Web3.0 developers build and deploy new products on Blockchain-based platforms, the American multinational technology company Google has recently announced the launch of its Blockchain Node Engine (BNE) based on Google Cloud. According to an October 27 announcement, the node is a device such as a laptop, server, or...
US News and World Report
Crypto Exchange Binance, Musk's Co-Investor, to Help Twitter With Blockchain
(Reuters) - Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange that has invested $500 million into Elon Musk's buyout of Twitter Inc, is creating a team to work on how blockchain and crypto could be helpful to Twitter, the company's spokesperson said on Friday. As one of Elon Musk's equity co-investors to fund his $44 billion deal, Binance said it will brainstorm plans and strategies that could help Elon Musk run the platform.
blockworks.co
Swiss Bank SEBA Now Custodies Blue-chip Ethereum NFTs
SEBA says it’s the first regulated bank to offer NFT custody. Swiss fintech bank SEBA will now custody NFTs just like any other customer deposit — but only Ethereum collections including Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC). The bank became one the first banks in Switzerland to secure an...
