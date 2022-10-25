ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, MS

kicks96news.com

Gun Conviction Sends Philly Man to Prison

A Philadelphia, Mississippi man was sentenced to 222 months in prison for possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Kurt Thielhorn of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. James Nelson Peeples, Jr., 37, was...
PHILADELPHIA, MS
Neshoba Democrat

Union man charged with 4 counts of statutory rape

A Union man is out on bond after he was arrested and charged with four counts of statutory rape of a 15-year-old female from Attala County, according to Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark. The man, Vernon Whittington, Jr., 25, of 12711 Road 339, Union, was arrested and charged with four...
UNION, MS
Vicksburg Post

Warren County Grand Jury: Couple indicted in beating of child

A Vicksburg couple has been indicted on charges of child abuse in the reported beating of a 5-month-old child. The Warren County grand jury handed down the indictment against Erica Adams, 25, 125 Blue Creek Drive, and Demerrick Thomas, 27, 1521 Sky Farm Ave. during its October session. According to...
WARREN COUNTY, MS
Neshoba Democrat

Deputies arrest 4 with crystal meth bags

A Meridian man and three passengers in a traffic stop late Sunday afternoon on Road 492 were arrested on drug charges after 20 baggies of crystal methamphetamine “ready for distribution” were found in the vehicle, Sheriff Eric Clark said. Johnny Mark Sublette, 54, of 3147 Officers Lake Road,...
MERIDIAN, MS
WJTV 12

2 injured in separate Jackson shootings on Wednesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after two people were injured in separate shootings. The first shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. on University Boulevard in Jackson. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the victim, Derrick Field, was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) with gunshot wounds and underwent surgery. Hearn […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

JPD investigates 2 homicides Sunday and 2 on Monday

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating four homicides that were reported over two days. A man, later identified as Kajarvis Amos, was driven to the University of Mississippi Medical Center at about 4:50 a.m. on Sunday, where he died. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said in a news release that a vehicle was recovered in the 200 block of Parcel Drive that is connected to the shooting.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

3 men, 1 woman killed in separate Jackson homicides

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating four separate homicides that happened within a span of two days. The first shooting happened in the 200 block of Parcel Drive just before 5:00 a.m. on Sunday, October 23. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the victim, Kajarvis Amos, was taken to the University of Mississippi […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Goodman facing public safety crisis after string of shootings

GOODMAN, Miss. — Goodman is facing a public safety crisis after a long period of shootings. The town in Holmes County has been plagued with several homicides and shootings into homes and vehicles over at least the last 16 months. The most recent shooting over the weekend has many residents asking for help from the state.
GOODMAN, MS
WAPT

$40M medical marijuana growing operation has taken root in Canton

CANTON, Miss. — Mississippi's medical marijuana program has ramped up substantially in the past few months, with growers starting to harvest the first plants that patients can legally consume. During a news briefing Thursday, the Mississippi State Department of Health said provisional licenses have been issued to 138 dispensaries,...
CANTON, MS
kicks96news.com

First Degree Arson and Felony Malicious Mischief in Leake and Attala

MICHAEL MCLELLAN, 26, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, LCSO. Bond $1,000. STEVEN R MOBBS, 30, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Violation of Protective Order, LCSO. Bond N/A. JASON M MOSS, 40, of Mendenhall, Failure to Obey Traffic Control, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, KPD. Bond $800, $1,000, $400.
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
Neshoba Democrat

Doctor opens new car dealership in Philadelphia

Dr. Azhar Pasha said opening his new car dealership is exciting and he can’t wait to be part of the revitalization of Philadelphia while selling cars and helping patients in his pain management clinic. “I’m very thankful to the City of Philadelphia,” Pasha said. “They’ve been very helpful with...
PHILADELPHIA, MS
Neshoba Democrat

Thomas had love for city he served

Longtime City Attorney Robert Thomas had a love for Philadelphia and especially the Neshoba County Fair, his family and friends said. Mr. Thomas died Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at home preparing to attend the Philadelphia Mayor and Board of Alderman meeting. He was 79. When the mayor and board learned...
PHILADELPHIA, MS
Neshoba Democrat

Robert Lavelle Thomas

Visitation was held at the First Baptist Church of Philadelphia, Mississippi on Saturday October 22 at 11:00 a.m. Celebration of Life began at 1:00 p.m. Mr. Thomas, 79, of Philadelphia, died October 18, 2022 at Neshoba General Hospital. He was born December 16, 1942 in Philadelphia, Mississippi to Hermon Thomas...
PHILADELPHIA, MS
WJTV 12

Crews respond to deadly house fire in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-Investigators are on the scene of a deadly house fire in Jackson. Jackson Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon has confirmed a body was found inside of the mobile home on South Drive. Armon also said the victim could not be identified by gender because they were heavily burned. A coroner arrived […]
JACKSON, MS

