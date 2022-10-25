Read full article on original website
Mississippi man gets 18 years for possessing firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking crime.
A Mississippi man was sentenced to 222 months in prison for possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. James Nelson Peeples, Jr., 37, of Philadelphia, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Jackson. According to court records, on July 15, 2018, a Philadelphia woman called the Philadelphia...
kicks96news.com
Gun Conviction Sends Philly Man to Prison
A Philadelphia, Mississippi man was sentenced to 222 months in prison for possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Kurt Thielhorn of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. James Nelson Peeples, Jr., 37, was...
Neshoba Democrat
Union man charged with 4 counts of statutory rape
A Union man is out on bond after he was arrested and charged with four counts of statutory rape of a 15-year-old female from Attala County, according to Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark. The man, Vernon Whittington, Jr., 25, of 12711 Road 339, Union, was arrested and charged with four...
Vicksburg Post
Warren County Grand Jury: Couple indicted in beating of child
A Vicksburg couple has been indicted on charges of child abuse in the reported beating of a 5-month-old child. The Warren County grand jury handed down the indictment against Erica Adams, 25, 125 Blue Creek Drive, and Demerrick Thomas, 27, 1521 Sky Farm Ave. during its October session. According to...
Neshoba Democrat
Deputies arrest 4 with crystal meth bags
A Meridian man and three passengers in a traffic stop late Sunday afternoon on Road 492 were arrested on drug charges after 20 baggies of crystal methamphetamine “ready for distribution” were found in the vehicle, Sheriff Eric Clark said. Johnny Mark Sublette, 54, of 3147 Officers Lake Road,...
2 injured in separate Jackson shootings on Wednesday
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after two people were injured in separate shootings. The first shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. on University Boulevard in Jackson. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the victim, Derrick Field, was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) with gunshot wounds and underwent surgery. Hearn […]
WLBT
Baskin-Robbins employees hide in freezer after cop impersonator threatens teen girl
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - A man pretending to be a cop threatened a teen girl at a Baskin-Robbins location in Flowood, resulting in several of her fellow co-workers hiding in the freezer as she called for help. According to one of the employees, who spoke with WLBT, a man who...
WLBT
Court records reveal new details about commissioner’s alleged involvement in Hinds Co. election grant scheme
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A new trial date has been set for Toni Johnson, the Hinds County District 2 election commissioner tied to an election grant embezzlement scheme. Justice Jess Dickinson set the trial for 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, January 3, at the Hinds County Courthouse. The decision comes weeks after...
WAPT
JPD investigates 2 homicides Sunday and 2 on Monday
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating four homicides that were reported over two days. A man, later identified as Kajarvis Amos, was driven to the University of Mississippi Medical Center at about 4:50 a.m. on Sunday, where he died. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said in a news release that a vehicle was recovered in the 200 block of Parcel Drive that is connected to the shooting.
WAPT
Goodman facing public safety crisis after string of shootings
GOODMAN, Miss. — Goodman is facing a public safety crisis after a long period of shootings. The town in Holmes County has been plagued with several homicides and shootings into homes and vehicles over at least the last 16 months. The most recent shooting over the weekend has many residents asking for help from the state.
WAPT
$40M medical marijuana growing operation has taken root in Canton
CANTON, Miss. — Mississippi's medical marijuana program has ramped up substantially in the past few months, with growers starting to harvest the first plants that patients can legally consume. During a news briefing Thursday, the Mississippi State Department of Health said provisional licenses have been issued to 138 dispensaries,...
WLBT
kicks96news.com
First Degree Arson and Felony Malicious Mischief in Leake and Attala
MICHAEL MCLELLAN, 26, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, LCSO. Bond $1,000. STEVEN R MOBBS, 30, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Violation of Protective Order, LCSO. Bond N/A. JASON M MOSS, 40, of Mendenhall, Failure to Obey Traffic Control, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, KPD. Bond $800, $1,000, $400.
Neshoba Democrat
Doctor opens new car dealership in Philadelphia
Dr. Azhar Pasha said opening his new car dealership is exciting and he can’t wait to be part of the revitalization of Philadelphia while selling cars and helping patients in his pain management clinic. “I’m very thankful to the City of Philadelphia,” Pasha said. “They’ve been very helpful with...
Neshoba Democrat
Thomas had love for city he served
Longtime City Attorney Robert Thomas had a love for Philadelphia and especially the Neshoba County Fair, his family and friends said. Mr. Thomas died Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at home preparing to attend the Philadelphia Mayor and Board of Alderman meeting. He was 79. When the mayor and board learned...
WLBT
Lumumba dismisses governor’s turkey-pardoning ‘tantrum’ as ‘patently false’
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Days after Gov. Tate Reeves ratcheted up the rhetoric in his ongoing feud with Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, the mayor has turned the tables, saying it’s the governor who is playing politics. Last week, the governor took the mayor and his administration to task...
Neshoba Democrat
Robert Lavelle Thomas
Visitation was held at the First Baptist Church of Philadelphia, Mississippi on Saturday October 22 at 11:00 a.m. Celebration of Life began at 1:00 p.m. Mr. Thomas, 79, of Philadelphia, died October 18, 2022 at Neshoba General Hospital. He was born December 16, 1942 in Philadelphia, Mississippi to Hermon Thomas...
Sheriff: Woman being booked into Mississippi jail tried to smuggle fentanyl, marijuana
A woman being booked into Mississippi jail reportedly tried to smuggle fentanyl and marijuana. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman on Monday on a capias warrant on Purvis Hill Road. Sydni Uzzle, 27 of Warren County, was taken into custody by Detective Jeff Merrit and a deputy...
Crews respond to deadly house fire in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-Investigators are on the scene of a deadly house fire in Jackson. Jackson Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon has confirmed a body was found inside of the mobile home on South Drive. Armon also said the victim could not be identified by gender because they were heavily burned. A coroner arrived […]
