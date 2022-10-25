ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urgent warning as e-cigarettes could ‘increase your risk of sudden killer’

By Isabel Shaw
 4 days ago
VAPING is as dangerous for your heart as smoking cigarettes, new research suggests.

Those who use the devices are just as likely - and in some cases more likely - to experience sudden cardiac arrest and other heart problems than those who smoke cigs.

While traditional cigarettes contain tobacco and nicotine - the substance that makes them addictive - vapes only contain nicotine.

As a result, a government report has previously found that e-cigarettes are around 95 per cent less harmful than tobacco products.

But that does not mean e-cigarettes are harmless, and a growing body of evidence has linked nicotine to a greater risk of heart conditions.

Now a new study, by a team of scientists at the University of Louisville in the US, has found that vapes - and specifically dangerous chemicals in menthol flavoured devices - can cause ventricular arrhythmias in mice.

Arrhythmias, a group of conditions that cause the heart to beat with an irregular or abnormal rhythm, kill around 100,000 Brits every year.

If left untreated, ventricular arrhythmias - which occur in the lower half of the heart - may lead to a loss of consciousness and sudden cardiac arrest or even death.

A cardiac arrest is a medical emergency, and often occurs with no warning.

It's an electrical problem with the heart, that suddenly stops the heart pumping blood around the body, and causes a person to stop breathing and fall unconscious.

Researchers found that all e-cigarette liquids can trigger arrhythmias in mice by causing the heart to slow down as a person puffs, and speed up afterwards.

Vaping has risen rapidly over the past decade to reach record levels in the UK with an estimated 4.3 million people who regularly use e-cigarettes, according to a report.

Author of the research, Aruni Bhatnagar of the University of Louisville, said: "The findings of this study are important because they provide fresh evidence that the use of e-cigarettes could interfere with normal heart rhythms - something we did not know before."

Commenting on the study, Professor Jacob George of University of Dundee Medical School, said: "The metabolism of mice is very different from humans and any extrapolation to overall, long-term human health is, frankly, guesswork at best.

" If this was indeed true, given the significant numbers of vapers worldwide, we would have expected to see an explosion in cardiac arrhythmia cases which we are not seeing in clinical practice, at all."

He added: "This early, pre-clinical study requires much more clinical correlation work in order to be considered relevant to humans.

Meanwhile, previous data revealed that soaring numbers of people need treatment for breathing issues caused by vaping.

Researchers in California said that popular e-cigarettes could ‘trigger dangerous damage to brain and heart’.

It was also suggested that vaping is as bad as cigarettes for reducing blood vessel function.

The findings were published Tuesday in Nature Communications.

Rodd
3d ago

95% less harmful than cigarettes ...I like those numbers....makes me want to keep vaping...tobacco companies put out alot of bogus claims because they r loosing money

Super-Straight Super-man
3d ago

this is fake news, it's been proven threw countless INDEPENDENT studies that vaping is far safer than cigs.

USA gone crazy
2d ago

they don't want Vapes because their government is in bed with big tobacco and tax money

