CNBC

Gold slips as dollar gains, investors assess Fed stance

Gold retreated on Monday as the dollar climbed. Investors looked for hints on a shift in Federal Reserve monetary policy which has so far kept a leash on bullion prices. Gold retreated on Monday as the dollar climbed, while investors looked for hints on a shift in Federal Reserve monetary policy which has so far kept a leash on bullion prices.
Newsweek

American Troops Prepared to Engage in War With Russia

A U.S. aircraft carrier is prepared to lead an international charge should Russia escalate attacks against Ukraine and its allies. The USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), christened in 2006 and delivered to the Navy in 2009, is in the Adriatic Sea leading Neptune Strike 2022—a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) deployment that tests deterrence and defense in the Euro-Atlantic area.
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin's Health Called Into Question After Video Shows Russian Leader With 'IV Track Marks' On Back Of Hand

Vladimir Putin’s health has once again been called into question as IV track marks were seen on the back of his hand in a newly released video, RadarOnline.com has learned. The apparent track marks on the back of the 70-year-old Russian leader’s hand have reignited rumors Putin is battling some form of debilitating cancer. The development also comes as Putin continues his assault against Ukraine.
The Associated Press

Ukraine attacks Russia's hold on southern city of Kherson

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces attacked Russia’s hold on the southern city of Kherson on Thursday while fighting intensified in the country’s east. The battles came amid reports that Moscow-appointed authorities have abandoned the city, joining tens of thousands of residents who fled to other Russia-held areas. Ukrainian forces were surrounding Kherson from the west and attacking Russia’s foothold on the west bank of the Dnieper River, which divides the region and the country. As the battles unfolded, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow has no intention to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, despite issuing repeated warnings in the past that he was prepared to use all available means to defend Russia, including its nuclear arsenal. “We see no need for that,” Putin said at a conference of international foreign policy experts outside Moscow. “There is no point in that, neither political nor military.”
CNBC

Gold prices edge down after dollar's rebound

Gold prices eased in choppy trading on Thursday as a rise in the U.S. dollar offset support for the precious metal from expectations the Federal Reserve will slow its interest rate hikes after a policy meeting next week. Spot gold was down 0.2% to $1,661.25 per ounce, while U.S. gold...
kitco.com

World shares turn up after better-than-expected U.S. data; dollar recovers

WASHINGTON/LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Major U.S. stock indexes rose and European shares recovered losses on Thursday after strong U.S. economic data, while the British pound eased off mid-September highs. Asian markets benefited from speculation among investors that major central banks are considering slowing their aggressive interest hikes, given signs...
CNBC

Gold scales 2-week peak as dollar, yields slip on Fed relief hopes

Gold prices rose to a two-week high on Wednesday as the dollar and U.S. bond yields slipped on expectations the Federal Reserve will temper its aggressive rate-hike stance starting December. Spot gold rose 0.8% to $1,665.09 per ounce after touching its highest since Oct. 13. U.S. gold futures settled up...
kitco.com

UAE's central bank pilots cbank digital currencies transactions

DUBAI, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE) said on Wednesday it has completed the world's largest pilot of central bank digital currencies (CBDC) transactions, with other regulators including the People's Bank of China's Digital Currency Institute. "The project mBridge demonstrated faster, cost effective...
NASDAQ

TREASURIES-U.S. yields slide as poor data stir speculation of Fed rate hike pause

NEW YORK, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Treasuries rallied on Tuesday after dismal data on home prices, consumer confidence and manufacturing fueled market speculation that the Federal Reserve will soon slow its campaign to curb inflation by aggressively raising interest rates. U.S. home prices fell more than expected in August, the...

