Egypt to move away from U.S. dollar fixation with its new currency indicator that includes gold
(Kitco News) Egypt wants to be free of the idea that the Egyptian pound should be pegged to the U.S. dollar, according to the new central bank governor. And the central bank is already working on a new currency indicator that will include a set of other currencies and gold.
Russia seen holding benchmark interest rate at 7.5% this week - Reuters poll
MOSCOW, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank is expected to hold its key interest rate at 7.5% on Friday, ending a months'-long rate-cutting cycle, as an inflation slowdown becomes less marked and geopolitical uncertainty saps consumer demand, a Reuters poll found on Monday.
U.S., European shares climb on hopes Fed will slow rate hike pace
WASHINGTON/LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. shares extended last week’s rally and European shares climbed on Monday as signs of a cooling U.S. economy stoked hopes that the Federal Reserve will slow its pace of rate hikes.
Analysis-As U.S. Treasuries tumble, some investors say turning point is near
NEW YORK, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Some investors believe Treasury yields are close to peaking, even as markets continue pricing in more hawkishness from a Federal Reserve bent on taming the worst inflation in decades.
Gold slips as dollar gains, investors assess Fed stance
Gold retreated on Monday as the dollar climbed. Investors looked for hints on a shift in Federal Reserve monetary policy which has so far kept a leash on bullion prices. Gold retreated on Monday as the dollar climbed, while investors looked for hints on a shift in Federal Reserve monetary policy which has so far kept a leash on bullion prices.
Vladimir Putin's Health Takes A Downward Spiral With 18-Pound Weight Loss, 'Coughing Fits & Loss Of Appetite' As War Rages On
Russian leader Vladimir Putin's inner circle is worried about his "rapidly deteriorating" health as he's experiencing a number of worrisome symptoms, RadarOnline.com has learned. Putin reportedly suffers from coughing fits, loss of appetite, and constant nausea, which sources say has resulted in him losing 18 pounds over the past several...
Bank of America warns US economy could lose 175,000 a month soon
One of the largest banks in the U.S., Bank of America, is warning that the pace of job growth in the U.S. is expected to be cut by around half during the fourth quarter of this year. Bank of America expects the U.S. economy to continue to lose jobs each...
American Troops Prepared to Engage in War With Russia
A U.S. aircraft carrier is prepared to lead an international charge should Russia escalate attacks against Ukraine and its allies. The USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), christened in 2006 and delivered to the Navy in 2009, is in the Adriatic Sea leading Neptune Strike 2022—a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) deployment that tests deterrence and defense in the Euro-Atlantic area.
Vladimir Putin's Health Called Into Question After Video Shows Russian Leader With 'IV Track Marks' On Back Of Hand
Vladimir Putin’s health has once again been called into question as IV track marks were seen on the back of his hand in a newly released video, RadarOnline.com has learned. The apparent track marks on the back of the 70-year-old Russian leader’s hand have reignited rumors Putin is battling some form of debilitating cancer. The development also comes as Putin continues his assault against Ukraine.
Gold is an 'unexpected loser,' but silver price is the one stuck with the downgrade from S&P Global
(Kitco News) Fundamentals no longer matter as much for the precious metals outlook, with rate hike expectations and concerns around energy having a bigger impact on all metals prices, said S&P Global. "Metals prices face macroeconomic headwinds. September was characterized by more significant interest rate hikes to combat inflation in...
Here's why the US dollar may be closer to a peak than markets think, even as inflation rages and the Fed remains hawkish
The dollar may be closer to peaking than markets think, Goldman Sachs said in a note. The bank pointed to previous periods of high inflation in the 70s and 80s, which saw the dollar peaking before a growth bottom. "Those parallels suggest it may not be necessary to see the...
The 10-year Treasury yield in the United States has risen to its highest level since 2007
(Oct 21): US Treasuries fell Friday, pushing benchmark 10-year yields to their highest since 2007, as policymakers signaled their intention to keep raising rates until inflationis under control.
Ukraine attacks Russia's hold on southern city of Kherson
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces attacked Russia’s hold on the southern city of Kherson on Thursday while fighting intensified in the country’s east. The battles came amid reports that Moscow-appointed authorities have abandoned the city, joining tens of thousands of residents who fled to other Russia-held areas. Ukrainian forces were surrounding Kherson from the west and attacking Russia’s foothold on the west bank of the Dnieper River, which divides the region and the country. As the battles unfolded, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow has no intention to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, despite issuing repeated warnings in the past that he was prepared to use all available means to defend Russia, including its nuclear arsenal. “We see no need for that,” Putin said at a conference of international foreign policy experts outside Moscow. “There is no point in that, neither political nor military.”
Gold prices edge down after dollar's rebound
Gold prices eased in choppy trading on Thursday as a rise in the U.S. dollar offset support for the precious metal from expectations the Federal Reserve will slow its interest rate hikes after a policy meeting next week. Spot gold was down 0.2% to $1,661.25 per ounce, while U.S. gold...
World shares turn up after better-than-expected U.S. data; dollar recovers
WASHINGTON/LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Major U.S. stock indexes rose and European shares recovered losses on Thursday after strong U.S. economic data, while the British pound eased off mid-September highs. Asian markets benefited from speculation among investors that major central banks are considering slowing their aggressive interest hikes, given signs...
Gold scales 2-week peak as dollar, yields slip on Fed relief hopes
Gold prices rose to a two-week high on Wednesday as the dollar and U.S. bond yields slipped on expectations the Federal Reserve will temper its aggressive rate-hike stance starting December. Spot gold rose 0.8% to $1,665.09 per ounce after touching its highest since Oct. 13. U.S. gold futures settled up...
UAE's central bank pilots cbank digital currencies transactions
DUBAI, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE) said on Wednesday it has completed the world's largest pilot of central bank digital currencies (CBDC) transactions, with other regulators including the People's Bank of China's Digital Currency Institute. "The project mBridge demonstrated faster, cost effective...
JPMorgan president warns recession may be the price to pay to crush inflation
JPMorgan Chase President Daniel Pinto on Monday joined a chorus of Wall Street executives who are forecasting a U.S. economic recession as the Federal Reserve tries to crush runaway inflation with the most rapid interest rate hikes in decades. Pinto – who also serves as JPMorgan's chief operating officer –...
U.S. sanctions target corruption, Russian operations in Moldova -Treasury Dept
WASHINGTON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on individuals and entities involved in what it described as Russia's malign influence operations in Moldova as well as systemic corruption in the small eastern European country. The individuals sanctioned, a mix of Russian and Moldovan officials, include...
TREASURIES-U.S. yields slide as poor data stir speculation of Fed rate hike pause
NEW YORK, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Treasuries rallied on Tuesday after dismal data on home prices, consumer confidence and manufacturing fueled market speculation that the Federal Reserve will soon slow its campaign to curb inflation by aggressively raising interest rates. U.S. home prices fell more than expected in August, the...
