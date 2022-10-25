Read full article on original website
SC candidates for Governor face off in only debate before November election
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Gov. Henry McMaster and former U.S. Congressman Joe Cunningham will meet tonight, Oct. 26, for the only gubernatorial debate before the Nov. 8 election. The Post and Courier and SCETV are hosting the debate for the gubernatorial candidates. Henry McMaster became the 117th Governor of South...
South Carolina to receive $58M for electric school buses
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Over the next five years, $5 billion will be spread around the country to put more electric school buses on the road. The federal government recently announced the first round of funding, totaling around $1 billion, and South Carolina schools will receive one of the biggest cuts: more than $58 million, going to 16 school districts.
Woman arrested for allegedly working as registered nurse without license
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that his office’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (SCMFCU) arrested a woman for allegedly practicing medicine as a registered nurse without a license. According to officials, 37-year-old Alyssa Beth Steele allegedly practiced medicine without a license at seven...
Moment of Science: Preserving Halloween pumpkins
A woman in South Carolina has been arrested for practicing as a registered nurse without a license for nearly a year and a half, officials said. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Food Truck Friday: Hawaiian Donut Company. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Highlighting a food truck serving up...
Police arrest two accused of nearly 50 burglaries across Upstate
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department said a man and woman accused of a string of burglaries to businesses across the Upstate have been charged. Police said on Oct. 27, multiple warrants for burglary and criminal conspiracy in multiple businesses in the city limits of Laurens were signed on Christopher Jenkins and Sheila Brown.
Why is it so hard to find pumpkins?
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - If you’re having a hard time finding pumpkins ahead of Halloween, you’re not alone. Farms all over the Upstate, and even around the country, barely have any left or they have none at all. For example, Denver Downs Farms, in Anderson, is out...
