ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Carolina

South Carolina to receive $58M for electric school buses

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Over the next five years, $5 billion will be spread around the country to put more electric school buses on the road. The federal government recently announced the first round of funding, totaling around $1 billion, and South Carolina schools will receive one of the biggest cuts: more than $58 million, going to 16 school districts.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX Carolina

Woman arrested for allegedly working as registered nurse without license

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that his office’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (SCMFCU) arrested a woman for allegedly practicing medicine as a registered nurse without a license. According to officials, 37-year-old Alyssa Beth Steele allegedly practiced medicine without a license at seven...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Moment of Science: Preserving Halloween pumpkins

A woman in South Carolina has been arrested for practicing as a registered nurse without a license for nearly a year and a half, officials said. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Food Truck Friday: Hawaiian Donut Company. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Highlighting a food truck serving up...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX Carolina

Police arrest two accused of nearly 50 burglaries across Upstate

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department said a man and woman accused of a string of burglaries to businesses across the Upstate have been charged. Police said on Oct. 27, multiple warrants for burglary and criminal conspiracy in multiple businesses in the city limits of Laurens were signed on Christopher Jenkins and Sheila Brown.
LAURENS, SC
FOX Carolina

Why is it so hard to find pumpkins?

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - If you’re having a hard time finding pumpkins ahead of Halloween, you’re not alone. Farms all over the Upstate, and even around the country, barely have any left or they have none at all. For example, Denver Downs Farms, in Anderson, is out...
ANDERSON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy