COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Over the next five years, $5 billion will be spread around the country to put more electric school buses on the road. The federal government recently announced the first round of funding, totaling around $1 billion, and South Carolina schools will receive one of the biggest cuts: more than $58 million, going to 16 school districts.

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO