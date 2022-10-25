ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

HelloGiggles

The 10 Best Books of 2022: Dazzling Fantasies, Medical Histories & Another Michelle Obama Memoir

2022 saw the publication of some pretty amazing books, but where to start when collecting new works to add to your bookshelf? Diverse authors, deeply moving memoirs and ultra-fantasy stories are high on the list. Whether you love the feel of a physical book or are just looking to add to your e-reader, classic bookseller Barnes & Noble has put together a list of the year’s best books.
Apartment Therapy

The Best Books of 2022, According to Barnes & Noble

As the end of 2022 draws nearer, you may find yourself looking back on your yearly reading goal. Whether you’ve read 1 book or 100 this year, we can all agree: Figuring out what to read next is never easy. With so many great books coming out each month, crafting your TBR pile can feel like a full-time job.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RadarOnline

CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper Gets AMBUSHED At Network's Headquarters, SNAPS At Unhappy Heckler

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper was suddenly ambushed last week as he entered the network’s New York City office building headquarters, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling ambush took place on Friday as Cooper entered the building’s revolving doors in Midtown, Manhattan.After stepping into the revolving doors, Cooper was reportedly followed by a heckler who was unhappy about a story the CNN primetime star did for CBS’ 60 Minutes last year.“What the f--- are you doing?” Cooper snapped during the ambush. “Get the f--- away from me!”According to the New York Post, the unidentified heckler accused Cooper of pushing “infomercials” for the manufacturers...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

5 new books to read this week

Barbara Kingsolver, author of cult book The Poisonwood Bible, is back with her take on a classic…Fiction1. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver is published in hardback by Faber & Faber, priced £20 (ebook £12.99). Available now#demoncopperhead by @barbara.kingsolver arrives in store in all its indie glory @faberbooks pic.twitter.com/45l4IARNQy— Dulwich Books (@DulwichBooks) October 17, 2022In this angry, funny, completely engrossing novel, Barbara Kingsolver transplants the David Copperfield story to 1990s Appalachia. It’s a perfect analogue – here too, the poor and disadvantaged struggle daily for survival, in a world where the odds are stacked against them and dangerous temptations are legion....
Kirkus Reviews

Paul Newman Book Reveals Racy Details of Marriage

In a posthumous memoir, Paul Newman says that his wife Joanne Woodward turned him into a “sexual creature,” People magazine reports. Newman wrote about his marriage to Woodward in The Extraordinary Life of An Ordinary Man, a memoir being published next week by Knopf. The book was assembled by editor David H. Rosenthal from tape-recorded conversations the actor conducted with close friend Stewart Stern. A critic for Kirkus praised the book’s “intimate reflections on an extraordinary life steeped in sadness.”
TEXAS STATE
Sara B

Pressed to Death, History´s Most Painful Way to Die

Death by pressing or crushing might be the cruelest way to kill someone. Yet it existed in the United Kingdom until banned in 1772. The objective of this torture was reserved not for the guilty but for the ones they thought were guilty and used as the last resort to obtain a confession of guilt.
Upworthy

He was a 'dumpster baby,' abandoned by his birth mom. Now, he is the CEO of a $62 million company.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 9, 2021. It has since been updated. Computer science educator Randy Pausch once said: "It's not about the cards you're dealt, but how you play the hand." Some people just know how to make the best out of the situation they are in and emerge with flying colors. Freddie Figgers was not dealt the best cards in life but he turned his fate around through passion and determination. Abandoned by his birth mother as an infant near a dumpster in rural Florida, Freddie was left to die before he was discovered by a passerby who alerted the police. He was then placed in foster care with an elderly couple who decided to adopt the 2-day-old child.
FLORIDA STATE
Refinery29

In Troubled Times, We Turn To Witches — & The Craft Led The Way

Early on in The Craft, Andrew Fleming’s 1996 movie about a group of outcast teenage girls who start practicing magic by sheer force of will, high schooler Sarah Bailey (Robin Tunney) gets asked out by a handsome football player. She’s new at St. Benedict’s Academy, having just moved to Los Angeles from San Francisco, and despite being warned about Chris (Skeet Ulrich), she accepts.
LOUISIANA STATE
Upworthy

Voice recordings of people who were enslaved offer incredible first-person accounts of U.S. history

This article originally appeared on 03.09.20 When we think about the era of American slavery, many of us tend to think of it as the far distant past. While slavery doesn't exist as a formal institution today, there are people living who knew formerly enslaved black Americans first-hand. In the wide arc of history, the legal enslavement of people on U.S. soil is a recent occurrence —so recent, in fact, that we have voice recordings of interviews with people who lived it. Many of us have read written accounts of enslavement, from Frederick Douglass's autobiography to some of the 2,300 first-person accounts housed in the Library of Congress. But how many of us have heard the actual voices of people who were enslaved telling their own stories?
The Guardian

The Book of Goose by Yiyun Li review – a haunting fable of friendship

Yiyun Li has made something miraculous out of choosing to write not in her mother tongue, Mandarin Chinese, but in her adopted English. She moved to the US from Beijing with her husband in 1996, when she was 23, as a trainee immunologist, and has made her home there ever since. Her reasons for choosing English are intricate and personal as well as political and practical, and she has written about them eloquently. “It’s about making every word a word … I can never get every word to align perfectly. I cannot get the sentence to say exactly what I mean. I like that tension between myself and the language.” Inside the traditions of English prose, the writers she loves include Thomas Hardy, Katherine Mansfield, William Trevor and John McGahern, and you can feel this in the plain music of her style, the rich surprises of her perception, her relish for the earthy solidity of words. And yet she isn’t quite a realist; or rather, her realism is always self-conscious and reflexive. Particular scenes in her fictions give way all the time to a restless speculative questioning.
triangletribune.com

BOOK: BEFORE I LET GO

A married couple gets a second chance at mending their fairy tale in this searingly honest and sexy Southern drama, perfect for fans of “This Is Us” and Shonda Rimes. Yasmen and Josiah Wade promised each other forever. For better or for worse. Through thick and thin. But when life hits them with one blow after another, their love isn’t strong enough to keep them together.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Whit

“Pizza With The Pros” Hosts Tipping Pitches Live Podcast With Array of Guests

The “Tipping Pitches” podcast was recorded live at “Pizza With the Pros” on Monday, Oct. 24. Longtime friends and co-hosts Bobby Wagner and Alex Bazeley were joined on a panel by Manager of the Trenton Thunder Jeff Manto, Assistant General Manager of the Wilmington Blue Rocks Liz Welch, and assistant professor of History and International Studies at Rowan Debbie Sharnak.

