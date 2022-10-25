Read full article on original website
Major Accident Closes I-395 Northbound in KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Massachusetts witness photographs ‘blinking light’ UFOs nightlyRoger MarshMansfield, MA
History’s Villains: True CrimesWilliam Saint ValFall River, MA
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
Local Zoo Invites You to Spooky Festive Halloween Fun!Camilo Díaz
Providence Woman Cashes In on Momentos From Dating Elon Musk in College
Multi-billionaire tech mogul, Elon Musk, has made quite the name for himself over the years and has cemented himself in history as one of the brightest, richest, and most polarizing individuals of our lifetime. But in the nineties, he was just an eager college student at the University of Pennsylvania happily dating North Providence native, Jennifer Gwynne.
ABC6.com
Providence Rabbi reacts to antisemitic, hateful comments by rapper Kanye West
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – On Tuesday, Adidas ended its partnership with rapper formerly known as Kanye West over his recent slew of offensive and antisemitic remarks. Last week, the rapper who now goes by Ye, said on a podcast, “I can say antisemitic things and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what?” Adidas was Ye’s largest corporate partnership.
johnstonsunrise.net
Did Johnston man ever unearth all the buried loot?
James Monroe Eddy of Johnston wasn't going to tell anyone his secret. But, once he did, word spread like wildfire. He had unearthed pirate treasure. Born in Glocester on April 25, 1831 to Amasa and Mary (Owen) Eddy, James went on to own several hotels; the Elm House Hotel in Johnston and the Hotel Bon Vivant in Pawtucket among them. He was known as being an excellent innkeeper who went to great lengths to please his patrons. Fish and game dinners were served at any hour of the day or night and parties were entertained in high-class manner.
Crowd Anxiety Surfaces During Trip to Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular
Welcome to 2022. We're living in a mostly post-pandemic world, but new anxieties have burrowed their way into our lives. Anyone who knows me can easily classify me under the category of "social butterfly." I'm a night owl and attention seeker with crippling FOMO (fear of missing out) who has never had an issue with conversation. When it comes to large crowds, New Bedford's Madeira Feast is a walk in the park.
ABC6.com
Providence gets a ‘lovely’ addition with new bridal shop
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence got a new “lovely” addition on Wednesday. Lovely Bride opened its 20th location in the city. The bridal shop on Eddy St. features many dresses, a lot from small designers. Katie Wadhams is the owner of Lovely Bride in Rochester, N.Y., and...
Valley Breeze
Plenty of crystal apples still to be found in Smithfield
SMITHFIELD – Many of the 100 crystal apples being hidden along Smithfield’s seven conservation and land trust walking trails have been found, and the second half of that 100 is now being distributed. The Smithfield Economic Development Commission brought Apple Trails back for a second year, hiding more...
Report: Providence 14th most expensive city in US
The cost of rent has continued to rise over the last few years in parts of the country.
Fishing boat catches undetonated explosive off RI coast
The U.S. Coast Guard detonated an explosive caught by a fishing vessel Wednesday morning.
ABC6.com
‘Overwhelming and scary’: North Providence mom describes sons experience with RSV
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Grayson Swain, who’s only 14 months old, is one of hundreds of young children across the country infected with RSV. A respiratory virus that’s common for his age, but his mother Jacquelyn said her son’s case was more severe. “He was...
ABC6.com
Girl, 9, escorted to her final cancer treatment through ‘Enzo’s Escorts’
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A 9-year-old girl was escorted to her final cancer treatment by a service called “Enzo’s Escorts.”. The girl was picked up at Greenbush Elementary School in West Warwick just after 11 a.m. Thursday and was brought to her appointment at Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence.
thebeveragejournal.com
Annual Rhode Island Seafood Festival Returns
The Rhode Island Seafood Festival hosted its 12th annual event at India Point Park in Providence on Sept. 10-11. Each year, the event brings together the best local purveyors of seafood and other fine fare, as well as beer, wine and spirits from Ocean State producers and wholesalers for two days of scenic seafood, music and fun. Food from the Shuckin’ Truck, Sunset Farm, Matunuck Oyster Bar, Joe’s Snack Shack, Ninigret Nectars Raw Bar, Red’s Street Kitchen and more showcased favorites such as lobster rolls, clam cakes, calamari, oysters, littlenecks and scallops among the shellfish delights fried, boiled and sauced, as well as hot dogs, burgers, poke bowls, smoothies, soups, sweets and more from participating food vendors. The 2022 Pier Stage Sponsor was Barone Fini Pinot Grigio, whose wines are made from grapes grown in terraced vineyards at the foothills of the Italian Alps and offered the perfect accompaniment to the food showcase. Sips included Narragansett, Chair 2, Whalers Brewing Company and Deep Eddy Vodka. ’Merican Mule rounded out the selections.
WOLF
Site of human remains once center of major drug operation in Rhode Island
CENTRALL FALLS, R.I. (WJAR) — WJAR is uncovering new discoveries about the location where human remains were found in a Rhode Island city on Monday. Central Falls and state police were called to a construction site, where Carlos Silva, an excavator for Carlos and Sons, was digging into the ground for a deeper foundation when he started seeing bones.
Turnto10.com
First Student bus workers in 3 Rhode Island communities set to strike
(WJAR) — Union SEIU 1199 New England announced First Student employees in three Rhode Island communities have voted to go on strike on Nov. 2 following months of contract talks. Those 275 employees include bus drivers, monitors, and aides who are seeking an increase of working hours to 30...
ABC6.com
‘Sparkle City’: Central Falls cocaine history uncovered after human remains found
CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WLNE) — After human remains were found in Central Falls Monday, residents said that site may have also been part of one of the largest cocaine operations in the late 1900s. The construction site on Sheridan Street is the former location of what used to be...
A New Home Has Been Made for Popular Fall River Pool Hall With an Exciting Future Outlook
There's no doubt about it, Straight Shooters Family Billiards has been a staple in Fall River for over 30 years. With the recent sale of the mill with places to be turned into a storage facility, Straight Shooters (among other businesses such as Laser Gate, Trader Jans, etc.) was forced to close and search for a new location.
johnstonsunrise.net
A classic case of generous giving in Johnston
There was a classic case of generous giving last week inside SCD Sales & Liquidation, located next to Northeast Auto Body at 807 Hartford Ave. in Johnston. It also came from a man — Steven Day — who takes pride in helping the community help others. “Johnston has...
Fossa, Smith announce ‘Democrats for Kalus’ effort
Republican Ashley Kalus locked down two notable Democratic endorsements Tuesday evening with just weeks left until Rhode Islanders head to the polls.
fallriverreporter.com
Portsmouth, Tiverton, Bristol, Middletown, and Newport respond to possible explosion that significantly damaged part of home
Part of a home was destroyed Monday and a firefighter was injured as several crews responded to extinguish flames at an area home. According to the Plymouth Fire Department, just after 5:00 p.m., Portsmouth Fire Alarm received multiple 911 calls reporting a structure fire and possible explosion at 44 Valhalla Drive.
ABC6.com
Trader Joe’s store in Providence set to open in November
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The new Trader Joe’s store in Providence is set to open at the beginning of next month. The doors to the store on South Main Street will open on Nov. 3. According to a release from the company Thursday, there will be a brief...
ABC6.com
3 Rhode Island men plead not guilty to defrauding Land Rover dealerships
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Three Rhode Island men have pleaded not guilty Friday to defrauding Land Rover dealerships. In April, Dennis Odoom, 24, of Pawtucket is accused of using a stolen identity to finance a Land Rover for more than $120,559. In May, Roy Sweets, 25, of Providence also...
