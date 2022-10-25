ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pawtucket, RI

FUN 107

Providence Woman Cashes In on Momentos From Dating Elon Musk in College

Multi-billionaire tech mogul, Elon Musk, has made quite the name for himself over the years and has cemented himself in history as one of the brightest, richest, and most polarizing individuals of our lifetime. But in the nineties, he was just an eager college student at the University of Pennsylvania happily dating North Providence native, Jennifer Gwynne.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Providence Rabbi reacts to antisemitic, hateful comments by rapper Kanye West

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – On Tuesday, Adidas ended its partnership with rapper formerly known as Kanye West over his recent slew of offensive and antisemitic remarks. Last week, the rapper who now goes by Ye, said on a podcast, “I can say antisemitic things and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what?” Adidas was Ye’s largest corporate partnership.
johnstonsunrise.net

Did Johnston man ever unearth all the buried loot?

James Monroe Eddy of Johnston wasn't going to tell anyone his secret. But, once he did, word spread like wildfire. He had unearthed pirate treasure. Born in Glocester on April 25, 1831 to Amasa and Mary (Owen) Eddy, James went on to own several hotels; the Elm House Hotel in Johnston and the Hotel Bon Vivant in Pawtucket among them. He was known as being an excellent innkeeper who went to great lengths to please his patrons. Fish and game dinners were served at any hour of the day or night and parties were entertained in high-class manner.
JOHNSTON, RI
FUN 107

Crowd Anxiety Surfaces During Trip to Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular

Welcome to 2022. We're living in a mostly post-pandemic world, but new anxieties have burrowed their way into our lives. Anyone who knows me can easily classify me under the category of "social butterfly." I'm a night owl and attention seeker with crippling FOMO (fear of missing out) who has never had an issue with conversation. When it comes to large crowds, New Bedford's Madeira Feast is a walk in the park.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

Providence gets a ‘lovely’ addition with new bridal shop

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence got a new “lovely” addition on Wednesday. Lovely Bride opened its 20th location in the city. The bridal shop on Eddy St. features many dresses, a lot from small designers. Katie Wadhams is the owner of Lovely Bride in Rochester, N.Y., and...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

Plenty of crystal apples still to be found in Smithfield

SMITHFIELD – Many of the 100 crystal apples being hidden along Smithfield’s seven conservation and land trust walking trails have been found, and the second half of that 100 is now being distributed. The Smithfield Economic Development Commission brought Apple Trails back for a second year, hiding more...
SMITHFIELD, RI
thebeveragejournal.com

Annual Rhode Island Seafood Festival Returns

The Rhode Island Seafood Festival hosted its 12th annual event at India Point Park in Providence on Sept. 10-11. Each year, the event brings together the best local purveyors of seafood and other fine fare, as well as beer, wine and spirits from Ocean State producers and wholesalers for two days of scenic seafood, music and fun. Food from the Shuckin’ Truck, Sunset Farm, Matunuck Oyster Bar, Joe’s Snack Shack, Ninigret Nectars Raw Bar, Red’s Street Kitchen and more showcased favorites such as lobster rolls, clam cakes, calamari, oysters, littlenecks and scallops among the shellfish delights fried, boiled and sauced, as well as hot dogs, burgers, poke bowls, smoothies, soups, sweets and more from participating food vendors. The 2022 Pier Stage Sponsor was Barone Fini Pinot Grigio, whose wines are made from grapes grown in terraced vineyards at the foothills of the Italian Alps and offered the perfect accompaniment to the food showcase. Sips included Narragansett, Chair 2, Whalers Brewing Company and Deep Eddy Vodka. ’Merican Mule rounded out the selections.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WOLF

Site of human remains once center of major drug operation in Rhode Island

CENTRALL FALLS, R.I. (WJAR) — WJAR is uncovering new discoveries about the location where human remains were found in a Rhode Island city on Monday. Central Falls and state police were called to a construction site, where Carlos Silva, an excavator for Carlos and Sons, was digging into the ground for a deeper foundation when he started seeing bones.
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
Turnto10.com

First Student bus workers in 3 Rhode Island communities set to strike

(WJAR) — Union SEIU 1199 New England announced First Student employees in three Rhode Island communities have voted to go on strike on Nov. 2 following months of contract talks. Those 275 employees include bus drivers, monitors, and aides who are seeking an increase of working hours to 30...
CRANSTON, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

A classic case of generous giving in Johnston

There was a classic case of generous giving last week inside SCD Sales & Liquidation, located next to Northeast Auto Body at 807 Hartford Ave. in Johnston. It also came from a man — Steven Day — who takes pride in helping the community help others. “Johnston has...
JOHNSTON, RI
ABC6.com

Trader Joe’s store in Providence set to open in November

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The new Trader Joe’s store in Providence is set to open at the beginning of next month. The doors to the store on South Main Street will open on Nov. 3. According to a release from the company Thursday, there will be a brief...
PROVIDENCE, RI

