Who is Harris Faulkner? What happened to her? Why is Harris Faulkner not a part of the Outnumbered?

Harris Faulkner is still employed with Outnumbered; since 2005, she has held the title of the most senior member of the conservative network. Fox News host and Outnumbered host Harris Faulkner has been with the conservative network since 2005 and built a fan base. She is the host of Outnumbered and the daily morning anchor of The Faulkner Focus. In addition, she is the host of the political talk show Harris Faulkner’s Town Hall America on primetime television.
RadarOnline

Fox News Host Geraldo Rivera Faces Extreme Backlash After Saying George Floyd Was 'Most Important Failure Of The Democratic Party'

Fox News host Geraldo Rivera came under fire this week after he blamed George Floyd’s murder for the subsequent failures of the Democratic Party, RadarOnline.com has learned.Rivera’s surprising comments came earlier this week as he appeared as co-host for the conservative news network’s 5 PM program The Five.“I think the most important person in the failure of the Democratic Party is George Floyd,” the 79-year-old journalist and commentator said. “I think that once he was murdered the country went crazy with defund the police and everything else.”“So the Democrats led the charge,” he added. “Very, very unrealistic.”Although Rivera’s fellow Fox...
Newsweek

Herschel Walker's Chances of Beating Warnock With 2 Weeks to Midterms

With just two weeks until the 2022 midterm elections, a new poll shows Herschel Walker ahead of Senator Raphael Warnock. On Tuesday, a poll conducted by the Trafalgar Group showed Walker leading the incumbent Democrat Warnock by two points, with 49 percent support compared to 47 percent. The poll surveyed 1,076 respondents. Walker, a Republican endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is running against Warnock, who won the seat in a runoff in January 2021.
Washington Examiner

Beware of a new trick this Halloween: Fentanyl 'candy'

Nothing says Halloween like candy corn, carved pumpkins, and children dressed up in costumes to go trick-or-treating. But this Halloween, parents will unfortunately face something much more haunting than ghosts — fentanyl disguised as candy. Since August 2022, the Drug Enforcement Administration and its law enforcement partners have found...
The Daily Advance

Rachel Marsden: Might be time for anti-woke populists to start party

One of the most puzzling aspects of American politics to foreigners living in western democracies is the two-party straitjacket that hinders renewal. Appearing on NBC’s “Meet the Press” last Sunday, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) spoke of her interest in preventing former President Donald Trump from ever again running the country, and mentioned that Trump being the Republican nominee would “shatter” the party and give rise to a new “conservative” party. Great idea, Liz! ...
The Holland Sentinel

My Take: How will you make America great again?

The original Declaration of Independence rests within a frame made of pure titanium that’s coated with gold. The glass enclosing it is tempered, laminated and calibrated to a thickness of three-eighths of an inch to block out harmful UV light. And 70 bolts around the frame apply 300 pounds of pressure per linear inch sealing it in.
Navy Times

ChemLight appreciation time — much more than spooky szn glow sticks

“Oh, my kids love these,” a man in a suit said, barely breaking stride as he grabbed a sample before continuing on his way. But these were not cheese cubes or organic orange juice samples at Costco. No, these prized possessions were military grade glow sticks — or, chemlights for the tactical vernacular enthusiasts out there.
