Judge Jeanine Pirro blasts Dem candidate for cop career joke: It’s the ‘toughest job you can have’

Tucker Carlson branded the Democratic Party a “child sacrifice cult” in an unhinged rant about abortion and COVID restrictions ahead of the midterm elections. On Monday’s edition of Tucker Carlson Tonight, the Fox News star criticized liberals for complaining about states being able to “control people’s bodies” in the wake of the Supreme Court’s curtailing of abortion access rights after the same people were content with legislators “telling people what to wear on their faces, or what drugs they have to be injected with.” “Abortion politics is a total fixation of Democratic donors,” Carlson said in the diatribe. “It’s the main thing they care about. Why is that, by the way? It’s a religion. It’s a child sacrifice cult.” Tucker’s inflammatory tirade comes after he praised Steve Bannon’s bravery in the wake of the former Trump strategist’s jail sentencing for ignoring subpoenas from the Jan. 6 committee.Read it at Media Matters

2 DAYS AGO