UVA Recruiting Target George Washington III Sets Decision Date
Four-star shooting guard George Washington III, who has Virginia in his top five, will announce his college choice next week
NBC 29 News
Sam Brunelle ready for big season at UVA as grad student
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Greene County’s Sam Brunelle joins the Wahoos this year as a grad student. Brunelle has battled a handful of injuries during her playing career, but she says she’s fully healthy and ready for a big season. Brunelle made her Virginia debut in the team’s...
cbs19news
'Glad when he's gone': Clark returns to ACC's dismay
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Just saying the name Kihei Clark around ACC coaches elicits a certain groan. "Oh goodness gracious," Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner said, "So Kihei Clark, I think he's tough, he's a winner, I'm a huge fan of Kihei Clark, so I was looking forward for him to leave."
breezejmu.org
JMU football fans' early exits reveal deep-rooted culture
Erika Shaffer, a freshman at JMU, couldn’t sit down if she wanted to. Fellow students stood both “where your feet are supposed to go … but then also where your butt goes,” she said. Brandon Walsh, another freshman, watched from the stairs because there wasn’t space anywhere else.
jerryratcliffe.com
Miami’s starting QB Van Dyke may be out for Virginia game
According to a national sports site, Miami starting quarterback Tyler Van Dyke will not play against Virginia this Saturday, but Hurricanes’ coach Mario Cristobol said he won’t announce a decision until late Thursday or late Friday. Van Dyke, the ACC’s 2021 Rookie of the Year, suffered an injury...
jerryratcliffe.com
Elliott has come-to-Jesus meeting with special teams, demands more from his best; Woolfolk my be punt-return man
Let’s face it, Virginia’s special teams are not er … uh… so special, and blunders by those units could have, and should have cost the Cavaliers a win in Atlanta last week. With a new freshman kicker, UVA left seven points on the field with two...
timesvirginian.com
Raiders win 50th straight Dogwood game at Gretna, Coach Smith earns 125th win
Appomattox Raiders head coach Doug Smith reached a milestone by earning his 125th career head coaching win on Friday night when the Raiders defeated Chatham on the road by a score of 35-19. Smith had won 13 games at Heritage High School in Lynchburg from 2009-2011 before accepting the position...
Charlottesville, October 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
cbs19news
NCV Church FNE Game of the Week Preview: Albemarle at Louisa County
MINERAL, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- The Jefferson District title, huge playoff implications and a raucous environment all adds up to one of the most anticipated high school football games in Central Virginia in nearly two decades. "[Louisa County Athletic Director] Coach [George] Stanley's Instagram post, he said to shutdown your...
Augusta Free Press
Mediterranean food manufacturing facility breaks ground in Verona
A groundbreaking was held earlier this month for a CAVA manufacturing facility in Verona. The 55,000-square-foot facility in Verona will bring jobs to the area and be the foundation where CAVA’s nutritious, bold Mediterranean flavors are created. CAVA has 225 restaurants in 21 states and Washington, D.C. The $30...
cbs19news
UVA Center for Politics weighs in on Vega vs. Spanberger
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- The country is just two weeks away from the midterm elections. Here in Virginia, the 7th district race is tightening. CBS19 spoke to J. Miles Coleman at the UVA Center for Politics to get expert analysis of what may happen on November 8th. Coleman believes...
multihousingnews.com
Southwood Realty Buys Virginia Community for $69M
The recently completed property includes 270 units. Southwood Realty has acquired West Edge Apartments, a 270-unit luxury community in Lynchburg, Va., for $68.9 million, in an off-market sale. Capstone Apartment Partners arranged the deal, which marked Southwood Realty’s third multifamily acquisition in the state in the past 18 months.
Poets and Quants
Darden Lands $44 Million Gift From A Grateful Alum
When Dave LaCross graduated with his MBA from the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business in 1978, he immediately felt a sense of profound gratitude toward the school for what he believed was a life-changing experience. “I recognized well before graduation that I owed a tremendous debt to...
1061thecorner.com
Flag left at UVA’s Homer statue used by “sovereign citizen” extremists
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WINA) – UVA Police referred to the flag found among items recently left at the university’s Homer statue as a “civil peace flag.”. It sports a white field with 50 blue stars and 13 vertical red and white stripes. It originally –albeit unofficially– stood for peacetime in the United States but that has changed, according Southern Poverty Law Center research analyst Rachel Goldwasser.
‘There’s literally blood everywhere’: Richmond students find school halls covered in blood
Blood was found covering the halls of Richmond Community High School on Monday morning after an incident that occurred two nights before.
Virginia to protect 252 acres of historic battlefields in Henrico and Rockingham
Hundreds of acres of Civil War battlefields in Henrico and Rockingham counties will now be preserved for public use and education, the Department of Historic Resources announced on Monday.
cbs19news
Home Depot will open in three years in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Retail Giant bought the Fashion, Square Mall in September this year. According to officials, they are currently going through the approval process with the local government. So far, Home Depot states that they will not tear down the mall and act as a landlord...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville woman pushes for honorary sign for Vinegar Hill Boulevard
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Mary Carey has been living in Charlottesville for more than 70 years. She applied for an honorary sign to recognize a part of the city once bustling with Black business. “Our children and our grandchildren need to know about Vinegar Hill,” she said. Almost two...
C-Ville Weekly
Gone for Good?
Democrat Josh Throneburg, an ordained minister and small business owner, hopes to make 5th District Republican Bob Good a one-term representative. Photo: Hunter and Sarah Photography. Support C-VILLE Weekly. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989, it’s been the area’s local source for informative (and informed) stories in...
NBC 29 News
Gas prices are going down
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gas prices are going down slightly across the country, according to the latest numbers from AAA. The average price in Virginia Monday, October 24, is $3.52. This is $0.05 lower than a week ago. AAA shows Waynesboro having the cheapest prices in the NBC29 viewing area,...
