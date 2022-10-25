Read full article on original website
TMZ.com
Kanye West Yeezy Resale Market Could See Massive Profits If Adidas Cuts Ties
Kanye West's Yeezy shoes have always been just as popular on the resale market as they've been in stores -- but there's a clear shift happening, with many resellers hesitant to make any moves until Adidas announces its position on Ye. We spoke with several experts involved in the resale...
hypebeast.com
GAP Is Removing YEEZY GAP Products from Stores, Has Shut Down the YEEZY GAP Website
Ye’s corporate partners are washing their hands of the controversial artist after his recent spate of hate speech and anti-Semitic comments. adidas recently announced that the long-running YEEZY line had been terminated after it was placed “under review” earlier this month, Balenciaga officially parted ways with him last week and now.
sneakernews.com
adidas Demands Sneaker Boutiques, Big Box Retailers To Pull All Yeezy Product
By now, it’s become global news that adidas terminated its contract with the being formerly known as “Kanye West” after a thorough investigation of the creative’s behavior and remarks. As part of its break-up, the Three Stripes has halted production of all Yeezy product, and has told sneaker boutiques, big box retailers and other stockists of the brand to pull all Yeezy items.
hotnewhiphop.com
Adidas Will Continue To Sell Yeezys, But There’s A Twist
Adidas says they own every single Yeezy design. Yesterday morning, Adidas dropped some bombshell news as they decided to officially end their partnership with Kanye West. This is a move that many were expecting, although there was this sense that Adidas would not pull the trigger. In the end, however, they have removed Yeezy from their umbrella, and they are making sure all Yeezys are pulled from stores.
Yeezy Prices Skyrocket After Adidas Ends Partnership With Kanye West, Brand Will Continue Selling Design Without Name
Sneakerheads, be advised! Yeezy sneakers have skyrocketed in price, soaring upwards of 50% just hours after Adidas ended their partnership with Kanye West over his anti-Semitic tirade on the Jewish community, RadarOnline.com has learned. Article continues below advertisement. According to WANTD, a site that tracks data from secondary market resale...
Yeezy shoe collectors are 'panic selling' following Kanye West's antisemitic rants
Kanye West's antisemitism has cost him a lucrative business relationship with Adidas — and it has hurt prices of the controversial musician's once-coveted Yeezy sneakers and apparel on the secondary market.
Clothes Resale Giant The RealReal Bans Kanye West's Yeezys
Several hours after Adidas announced it was ending its multibillion-dollar Yeezy partnership with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, The RealReal, one of the largest clothing resale markets in the world, said that it would ban sellers from listing Yeezys. In recent days, brands across the spectrum have been cutting...
Does Kanye West Own Yeezy After Adidas Termination?
Now that Adidas has cut ties with Kanye “Ye” West and his Yeezy brand, the future of the brand is in flux. While the details of Ye’s contract with Adidas are unknown to the public, both parties appear to own certain elements within the deal, which began in 2013. In June 2016, Adidas and West announced they had extended their partnership, calling it a “Yeezy-branded entity creating footwear, apparel and accessories for all genders across street and sport.” In its statement confirming the end of the Adidas Yeezy partnership, Adidas said that it is the sole owner of all design rights to...
Kanye West erupts after Adidas puts Yeezy partnership 'under review' following 'White Lives Matter' statement
Kanye West’s partnership with sportswear manufacturer Adidas is "under review," the company said Thursday and the star is not happy about the decision. In a profanity-laced Instagram post, West scrutinized the sports retailer and claimed they "stole" his designs, according to TMZ. "F—K ADIDAS," West said in the since-deleted...
Kanye West Shows Up Uninvited to Skechers Headquarters, Escorted Off Property
Kanye “Ye” West is seemingly on the move. One day after Adidas ended its partnership with the Yeezy founder, West “arrived unannounced and without invitation at one of Skechers’ corporate offices in Los Angeles” on Wednesday afternoon, according to the company. In a statement from...
thesource.com
Foot Locker Instructs Stores To Remove All Yeezys From Sales Floor
As the latest retailer to cut ties with troubled music and fashion mogul Kanye West, Foot Locker has yanked all Yeezys from their shelves yesterday(October 25) just hours after Adidas announced severing ties with West for his anti-Semitic statements. “Foot Locker, Inc. does not tolerate any form of antisemitism, or...
Adidas Can Still Make Yeezy Shoes After Terminating Partnership — Here's the Catch
Ye’s (Kanye West) voice has been scrapped from nearly all social media sites. Most, if not all, of the partnerships he has formed with major companies, like Adidas and Balenciaga, have also ended. On Oct. 25, 2022, Adidas announced that it would stop production of all Yeezy-branded products, though...
Adidas Terminates Partnership With Kanye West at a Cost of $246 Million
Sports brand Adidas has terminated its partnership with Kanye West over his antisemitic comments in a move it estimates will impact its bottom line by up to €250 million ($246 million) this year alone, the company said Tuesday. In a statement, the sneaker brand, referring to West by his...
TJ Maxx cuts Yeezy-branded merchandise amid Kanye West fallout
FRAMINGHAM - The list of companies cutting ties with artist and designer Ye following a series of antisemitic remarks continues to grow, with TJ Maxx boycotting the apparel line, the retailer announced Wednesday. The decision follows similar moves by Gap and Foot Locker to pull Yeezy merchandise from their stores....
hypebeast.com
The Rise and Fall of Kanye West at Adidas: A Timeline of the Tumultuous Relationship
It’s been a rollercoaster relationship for Adidas and Kanye West. Today, the sportswear giant has cut ties with the founder of the Yeezy brand. After West made repeated antisemitic comments in recent weeks, on top of wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt at Paris Fashion Week, the German sportswear brand said in a statement to FN that it would no longer work with Ye.
Adidas Finally Drops Kanye West
Adidas announced on Tuesday that it is ending the often stormy relationship it has had with Kanye West since 2016. The company had come under enormous pressure over the past weeks to respond to West’s ongoing erratic behaviors and dangerous, antisemitic comments. “Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech,” the company’s statement said. “Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness. “After a thorough review, the company has taken the decision to terminate the partnership with Ye immediately, end production of...
hypebeast.com
TJ Maxx Parent Company Instructs Its Buyers to Not Purchase Yeezy Merchandise
TJX Companies is the latest retailer to distance itself from Kanye West, who now goes by the name “Ye,” and his Yeezy brand. The company, which owns off-price retailers T.J. Maxx and Marshalls, said on Wednesday that it will not buy any merchandise from the brand. In an emailed statement to FN, a TJX spokesperson wrote: “At TJX we do not tolerate discrimination, harassment, or hate of any kind. We have instructed our buying teams not to purchase this merchandise for sale in any of our stores globally.” On Tuesday, Adidas cut ties with West and his Yeezy brand after the rapper turned...
hypebeast.com
