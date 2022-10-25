ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

CBS 58

Tim Michels makes campaign stop in West Allis ahead of midterm election

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Ahead of former President Obama's visit to Milwaukee today, Republican candidates continued to campaign here in southeast Wisconsin. Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels told a crowd of supporters at the Republican Party Office in West Allis that he is not afraid of the impact the former president's visit may have on the election.
WEST ALLIS, WI
empowerwisconsin.org

How Evers failed veterans at Union Grove

MADISON — Union Grove Veterans home has seen a staff exodus, a sharp decline in residency, and increasingly urgent pleas for staffing reforms and improved care throughout the Evers administration. There is no doubt that the pandemic impacted long-term care facilities, making it more difficult for nursing homes to...
UNION GROVE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Froedtert sues Tim Michels' campaign

MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin hospital group, Froedtert Health, is suing the campaign of Tim Michels, candidate for governor. Froedtert alleges Michels webpage and advertisements infringed on Froedtert's trademark by using photos from an event where the Michels family announced a $15 million pledge to set up the Michels Rare Cancers Research Lab at the Medical College of Wisconsin.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

RSV impacting school attendance

MILWAUKEE — A spike in respiratory illnesses is leading to students missing school and hospital beds filling fast. One local school district is specifically urging parents to keep their sick kids at home, even if they don’t have COVID-19. It seems there's no end to the vigilance for...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

At 90, Local Woman Designs the Eyeglass Cubby

Betty Carter got the idea for a Cubby for eyeglasses when checking out at a store in Brown Deer and needing to get her glasses out of her purse. When she got to the counter she took all of her stuff out of her purse to get to her glasses and then put everything back in, so she thought. As she walked away, the clerk called out to tell her she left her wallet.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WHIO Dayton

George Floyd mural vandalized in Milwaukee, police seek answers

MILWAUKEE — A George Floyd mural was vandalized in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, according to ABC affiliate WISN 12. It's unclear when the mural was vandalized. Paint was splattered over the face of the Black man who was killed by a Minneapolis, Minnesota, police officer in May 2020, sparking a nationwide reckoning on racial injustice and police brutality.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Milwaukee Is Finally Getting an ‘Olmsted Way’

Frederick Law Olmsted was a pioneering landscape architect, and the father of our modern parks system. At the tail end of his career, he designed three parks in Milwaukee: Lake, Washington and Riverside. And his influence was crucial in developing the county’s “emerald necklace” of parks. Despite that, for decades there was very little recognition of Olmsted’s legacy in the city.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Southeast WI shows off Halloween love with yard displays

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) --- The CBS 58 Morning News team continued its tradition of exploring some of the best Halloween displays in southeast Wisconsin this October. A & J's Halloween House - 2943 S. Clement in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood. A Nightmare Before Christmas block at 2700 S. Logan in...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Hartland school board member's comment sparks controversy

HARTLAND, Wis. - The use of one word by a Hartland-Lakeside School Board member is prompting lots of angry words from parents. At an Oct. 17 board meeting, the conversation among board members revolved around a social emotional learning curriculum and diversity. The comment from one board member left some parents speechless.
HARTLAND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

KM blows by West, on to state quarters

WALES — A slow start didn’t faze the Kettle Moraine High School football team Friday. Trailing by a touchdown after the first quarter it was all Lasers the rest of the game. After the early deficit, KM scored 34 unanswered points and the Lasers went on to defeat...
WALES, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

2022 We Energies Cookie Book celebrates hometown favorites, available in Racine and online Nov 1

The holiday season is upon us. Soon greeting cards will be in the mail, stockings will be hung, and cookies will be in the oven. To get a jumpstart on your holiday baking, copies of the 2022 We Energies Cookie Book will be available for pickup on the border of Racine and Kenosha, and online on Nov. 1. Books are free to customers at WE Energies.
RACINE, WI

