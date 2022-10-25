ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Jewelers Circular Keystone Online

State Department Meets With Diamond Industry About Russia

The U.S. government wants the diamond industry to know it hasn’t forgotten about its sanctions against Russian goods. On Oct. 24, the U.S. Department of State invited 50 leading diamond manufacturers, retailers, and labs to discuss the efficacy of U.S. sanctions against Russian diamonds. “The meeting focused on the...
WBUR

Retired U.S. military officials are on the payroll of foreign governments. Is that a problem?

Retired U.S. military officials are on the payroll of foreign governments. Is that a problem?. Hundreds of retired U.S. military officials — including scores of generals — are getting paid by foreign governments to share their expertise. A new Washington Post investigation uncovers the extent of the issue and how it raises concerns about oversight, ethics and national security.
WASHINGTON STATE
Daily Mail

Biden now considers telling American businesses to stop investing and expanding in Saudi Arabia after failing to get Kingdom to delay the OPEC production cut - and as Republicans demand he tap into domestic sources

One of the potential 'consequences' for Saudi Arabia backing an oil production cut is coming into focus, with a report the Biden administration may urge U.S. businesses not to invest in Saudi Arabia. The move, while voluntary in nature, could chip away at longstanding U.S.-Saudi business ties, at a time...
bitcoinmagazine.com

Chinese Intelligence Officers Bribe FBI Agent With $61,000 In BTC

Two intelligence officers from the People’s Republic of China (PRC) attempted to bribe a U.S. intelligence agent with $61,000 in bitcoin, per a release from the Justice Department. “Today’s complaint underscores the unrelenting efforts of the PRC government to undermine the rule of law,” stated United States Attorney Breon...
Jake Wells

Social Security payment increases are officially announced

man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) If you or a loved one is on Social Security, you know that a payment increase is required to help keep up with the rising cost of living in Ohio. Thankfully, here is some good news for you. Tens of millions of older Americans are going to be bringing in larger checks from Social Security starting in January of 2023.
OHIO STATE
protocol.com

The U.S. cripples China’s chips

Good morning! The U.S. is changing tactics when it comes to blocking China’s chip production, and this is just the beginning. The Biden administration is taking a much more adversarial approach to warding off China’s access to advanced chips. The U.S. introduced sweeping new restrictions on chip exports...
OHIO STATE
Reuters

U.S. sanctions logistics allies of Mexico's Sinaloa Cartel

MEXICO CITY, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday sanctioned individuals linked to Mexico's powerful Sinaloa drug cartel, days after bilateral security talks aimed at cracking down on trafficking of fentanyl and other contraband.
travelnoire.com

Africa Vs. The World: Visa Bans Against African Countries Around The Globe

Many powerhouse countries all over the globe have placed visa bans on select countries in Africa. The United States has used reasons such as “potential terrorism” from Muslim countries. Even disagreements on deportation policies have been an issue in relations with African countries. However, if you’re able to look at the matter on a “community” level, then fear also becomes another factor. The continent of Africa has been targeted across the world when it comes to its citizens in search of new opportunities within neighboring countries.

Comments / 0

Community Policy