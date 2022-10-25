Read full article on original website
Related
Soup and Chili Fest still looking for teams and tasters
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — An annual favorite returns November 5, the Downtown Hutchinson Soup & Chili Fest. "Starting at 11 a.m., we invite the people to come downtown and enjoy our beautiful downtown," said Bob Ross with the Kiwanis Club. For $6, you can get a ticket and taste chili. We have teams that are competing for prizes and trophies. Come down and enjoy the downtown, enjoy the fall weather and taste some chili and soup and you'll be able to vote for the best."
mhshighlife.com
McPherson Sonic fined
The owner of 17 Kansas Sonic Locations was fined nearly $42,000 for child labor law violations. Locations such as McPherson, Newton, and Hutchinson were fined. The U.S. Department of Labor states, “The employer also allowed them to work later than 7 p.m. during the school year, and later than 9 p.m. from June 1st through Labor Day. All of these employment practices violate child labor provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act.” Teens were allowed to work beyond the legal limits daily in all of these places.
The Stueder Contractors crew is growing
Stueder Contractors welcomed five new technicians to their team in the past 18 months. These technicians bring a combined 49 years of experience to the Stueder’s crew. And from what Stueder's knows, Shayna is the only female plumber in town. Family-owned and operated for nearly 40 years, Stueder Contractors...
Hutchinson teacher to retire after 59 years
If you ask John Brown, 80, where he is happiest, he'd likely say Hutchinson High School. After 59 years, he will finish his career with the Hutchinson School District in February 2023.
No buyer: Great Bend candy shop begins liquidation
Sweet Dreams are now a little bittersweet. Three years ago, Skylar Meeker opened Sweet Dreams Candy Shop in downtown Great Bend. Two months ago, she announced the store was up for sale, with a buyer needed before November. With some hits and misses on that front, Meeker says the store is now liquidating its merchandise and furniture.
greatbendpost.com
Mason Roach, age 28
Mason David Roach, 28, passed away October 19, 2022, in rural Russell county, Kan. He was born February 9, 1994, to Rick Rathbun and Lisa Roach. A lifetime Great Bend resident, Mason was a batchman for Concrete Services. He was a Lego fanatic, enjoyed playing his music loud and strumming his guitar. He loved spending time with his family but especially fond of spending time with his precious daughter, Emberlynn.
Overnight fire damages house in Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — A house suffered extensive damage after it caught fire in Hutchinson on Friday night. According to a news release from the Hutchinson Fire Department (HFD), firefighters were dispatched to a house in the 1700 block of N. Adams St. in Hutchinson around 10:35 on Friday night. When units arrived they found […]
Charges filed in Reno County rape case
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Charges have been filed against a 30-year-old Hutchinson man in a rape case in Reno County. According to court filings, Anthony O Krause is alleged to have had sex with a child under 14 on May 11th and to have committed aggravated indecent liberties with that same child on May 17th.
ksal.com
Cement Truck Diver Killed in Crash
A driver was killed in a single vehicle crash involving a cement truck. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2005 Mack Cement Truck driven by 28-year-old Mason David Roach of Great Bend was headed north on US Highway 281 in Russell County. The truck drove off the left side of the road into the a ditch.
Truck driver killed trying to avoid collision on Kansas highway
PAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A truck driver attempting to avoid a collision with another vehicle was killed Tuesday night in Pawnee County when his truck went partially onto the shoulder and lost control, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The 2000 International semi was going north on Highway 183 when a 2010 Toyota passenger vehicle […]
Kan. woman charged in death of man who fell from hood of a car
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A woman arrested in connection with an alleged hit-and-run death of a man in Wichita made her first court appearance in the case Tuesday. Ashley Corley, 36, Hutchinson, is charged with first-degree murder, leaving the scene of an accident and a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended or canceled, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
Comments / 0