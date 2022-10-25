Read full article on original website
Megan Thee Stallion Twerks on Halo’s Master Chief at TwitchCon
Megan Thee Stallion brought her world-famous twerking skills to the stage at TwitchCon and showed Halo's Master Chief how it's done this past weekend. On Oct. 8, Megan Thee Stallion was the headlining performer at 2022 TwitchCon, a three-day fan convention in San Diego, Calif., put on by the popular livestreaming video game platform Twitch. At one point during her set, Megan Thee Stallion was joined on stage by a person dressed as Master Chief, the main character of the popular video game series Halo. Master Chief also serves as the lead protagonist in the recent television adaptation of the all-time classic video game on Paramount+.
Complex
Bruno Mars Says He and Anderson .Paak Decided to ‘Bow Out’ of Submitting Silk Sonic Album for Grammys
Don’t expect to see an Album of the Year nomination for Silk Sonic at the next iteration of the Grammy Awards. Thursday, Bruno Mars shared a statement with Rolling Stone in which he revealed his and Anderson .Paak’s decision to “bow out of submitting our album this year.” According to Mars, he and his collaborator would be “crazy to ask for anything more” after previously performing (and winning) at the Grammys.
Music Legend Quincy Jones Officially Joins TikTok And Sends Inspiring Message
Legendary impresario Quincy Jones has officially joined all the fun on TikTok. The legendary music executive, producer and social activist surprisingly posted his first video on Tuesday (Oct. 4), and has since then posted two others. The Grammy-winning musician’s first video delivered a powerful message about following your dreams.More from VIBE.comLil Baby To Receive Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award At BMAC GalaTikTok Star Khaby Lame Receives Up To $750K Per PostTikTok Executive, Shavone Charles, Merges The Creative Worlds Of Music, Style And Tech With A Futuristic Flair “If you can see it, you can be it,” he started. “Most of your dreams don’t get achieved...
Anderson .Paak, H.E.R. Fall In And Out Of Love In “Where I Go” Video
The new NxWorries’ “Where I Go” music video is out and Anderson .Paak’s teaser clips finally have context. Directed by .Paak, the nostalgic visual follows the crooner, 36, and H.E.R., 25, who sings on the record as their once-happy albeit fictional relationship comes to a screeching halt. In the video, an unfaithful .Paak seeks advice from producer Knxwledge—the other half of NxWorries—while his relationship crumbles around him.More from VIBE.comLucky Daye Talks Working With, Potentially Joining Silk SonicAnderson .Paak And Knxwledge Set To Release New NxWorries Single With H.E.R.Silk Sonic Removes Debut Album From Grammy 2023 Consideration Despite his attempts to woo...
hotnewhiphop.com
Ice Spice Twerks & Teases New Music In TikTok Video
The Bronx star danced to unreleased music in her latest video. Ice Spice’s stardom is certainly on the rise. After having one of the biggest hits of the summer with her song “Munch,” the Bronx rapper took her talents to the stage, by performing at Hot 97’s Summer Jam and Rolling Loud New York 2022.
Sam Smith and Kim Petras are first nonbinary and trans artists to reach number 1 on Billboard chart
CNN — Sam Smith and Kim Petras have made history after becoming the first openly nonbinary and transgender artists to top the Billboard Hot 100 with their collaborative track, “Unholy.”. Billboard confirmed the duo’s achievement on Twitter, writing: “@samsmith and @kimpetras are the first publicly non-binary and transgender...
Complex
YoungBoy Never Broke Has Signed a Deal With Motown
Fresh off releasing his fifth solo full-length project of 2022, YoungBoy Never Broke Again has signed a deal with the Universal Music Group-owned Motown. According to Billboard, the Baton Rouge rapper will begin releasing music through Motown in 2023. Complex reached to a YoungBoy rep, who confirmed the signing. The news arrives a year after he announced a joint venture with Motown Records and his Never Broke Again collective.
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Ari Lennox Gives Good Glam
"Please do the right thing," Joc said in a text message. "God has bigger blessings for you." Osiris posted a cryptic video earlier this week, alluding to suicide. Starting out at HU in the late 80s, the Harlem-bred impresario moved from the campus to being one of the most prolific creators in music history.
HipHopDX.com
Gunna & Young Thug Earn New Platinum Plaque Amid YSL RICO Case
Gunna and Young Thug continue to “Push P” from behind bars — and the “P” stands for platinum. According to Chart Data, the YSL duo’s “Pushin’ P” collaboration with Future has been certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), commemorating at least one million sales in the U.S.
Motown Recording Artist and Music Executive Robert Gordy Has Died at 91 Years Old
When it comes to the formation of Motown, few people played as integral of a role in its early days as Robert Gordy did. The brother of Motown founder Berry Gordy Jr., Robert had just as much of a knack for the world of music as Berry. Whether it be through Billboard-charting songs, songwriting credits, or even through his work on the business side of things running Jobete Music Publishing, Robert was truly a jack of all trades.
hotnewhiphop.com
Cam’ron, Mase, & Jadakiss Are On “Fire Emoji” With Their New Collab
Lil Baby and Tee Grizzley’s new projects have been in constant rotation this weekend. On this weekend’s Fire Emoji update, we’ve got a strong selection of new arrivals coming from not only the hottest albums that just landed on New Music Friday, but also from a fresh roster of singles that have caught our attention.
Stereogum
Sam Smith & Kim Petras Become First Publicly Non-Binary & Transgender Solo Artists To Top Hot 100 As “Unholy” Hits #1
Sam Smith and Kim Petras have reached #1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 with their collaborative single “Unholy.” It’s the first #1 hit for each artist. Smith previously peaked at #2 with 2014’s “Stay With Me,” while “Unholy” is Petras’ first song to crack the chart.
hiphop-n-more.com
Chris Brown Shares Music Video for Viral Song ‘Under The Influence’: Watch
Chris Brown’s song ‘Under The Influence’ is a typical case study of the unpredictable nature of the music industry right now. While he’s promoting his new album Breezy and also complaining about the low numbers it did in the first week, his song ‘Under The Influence’ from the 2019 LP Indigo starting taking off on TikTok.
Jeezy Announces New DJ Drama Collab Album ‘Snofall’
Jeezy is preparing listeners for an early winter with his 11th studio album, Snofall. The collaborative project with his longtime runningmate DJ Drama is due out on Oct. 21. The Gangsta Grillz veteran has been on a major run over the last two years, releasing joint albums with Tyler The Creator, Dreamville, Symba, Jim Jones, and more. Adding the Atlanta rapper to the mix could very well add fuel to the Philadelphia DJ’s hot streak. Jeezy and Drama’s early work includes the mixtapes Trap Or Die, Tha Streetz Is Watchin, and Can’t Ban The Snowman, which helped put the...
Kendrick Lamar's 'The Big Steppers Tour' Streaming On Amazon
Kendrick Lamar finally came out of his 5-year album hiatus earlier this year delivering Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers, his most vulnerable project to date that took us into his world that was torn down and rebuilt while healing. Not only was the album open and honest, but the music itself was also great and mere weeks after the album was released he announced “The Big Steppers” world tour.
hiphop-n-more.com
Kodak Black Shares ‘Currently Zoolin’ Remix Over Drake’s Song ‘Currents’: Listen
Kodak Black is set to release his new album Kutthroat Bill: Vol 1 on Friday, Oct. 28. His hit single ‘Super Gremlin’ recently moved over 4 million copies which prompted the rapper to tweet that he “remembers everything.” He was recently involved in a back and forth with Latto after calling her a “hating a*s mutt” following loss at the BET awards for ‘song of the year’.
Complex
Tobi Releases New Single “She Loves Me,” Announces New Album ‘Panic’
Tobi’s new album is on the horizon. Along with the release of his latest single “She Loves Me,” the Toronto-based rapper also announced the title of his forthcoming project Panic. “I wanted to make a song that is warm and celebrated sensuality,” said Tobi in an announcement....
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Maxwell’s Most Memorable Soul Train Performance Moments
Neo-Soul pioneer, Maxwell, could be returning to the Soul Train Awards stage after earning a nomination for the “Certified Soul Award.” Last year, the legendary entertainer accepted the “Living Legends” honor before serenading viewers with a medley of hits. At the Soul Train Awards 2022, the...
NME
Adele raises a toast with synchronised swimmers in new music video for ‘I Drink Wine’
Adele has shared a new music video for ‘I Drink Wine’, a song lifted from her 2021 album ‘30’. The seven-minute video was directed by Joe Talbot, and follows the singer-songwriter as she floats leisurely down a river with the titular beverage in-hand. Along the way, Adele meets a group of synchronised swimmers and courts a riverside fisherman, before emerging solo from the water beside a bed of floating flowers. Poet and author Olivia Gatwood and actor Jimmie Fails also make cameo appearances in the video. Watch below:
hotnewhiphop.com
Fans React To Rihanna & Drake Dropping Music On The Same Day
Stream “Lift Me Up” and ‘Her Loss’ on Friday. Rihanna broke the Internet earlier this week after announcing her official return to music. On Tuesday (October 26), the Barbadian songstress confirmed reports that she’ll be featured on the soundtrack for Black Panther sequel, Wakanda Forever, with her new single “Lift Me Up.”
