Hutchinson, KS

KSNT News

Drag show claims ‘blatantly false’ says Kansas Dept. of Commerce

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The governor has asked the state’s ethics commission to review a mass text message blast accusing her of using state money to sponsor drag shows. Governor Laura Kelly’s campaign spokeswoman called the accusation false, and a desperate stunt. “Derek Schmidt should be embarrassed. First, he’s ‘unable to provide evidence about his own […]
KWCH.com

USDA designates 6 Kansas counties as Primary Natural Disaster Areas

The virtual chat with citizens included comments questioning why Whipple “won’t just apologize.”. New owners, renovation plans displacing tenants of historic Wichita apartment building. Updated: 9 hours ago. Renovation plans including calling for tenants of the affordable housing that’s stood for nearly a century to look for somewhere...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Roofing contractors fined, banned from working in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Three men have been banned from doing business in Kansas and fined after separate violations, according to the Office of the Attorney General. Benjamin Thayer of Cambridge, Wisconsin, and Ryan Metzker of Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, have been banned from doing business in Kansas in the capacity of roofing contractors. In a […]
WIBW

Kansans among most powerful voters in 2022 midterms

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans have been ranked among the most powerful voters for Senate, House and gubernatorial races in the 2022 midterm elections. With the 2022 election just around the corner and voters’ influence varying across state borders, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says it released its report on 2022′s States with the Most & Least Powerful Voters on Thursday, Oct. 27.
KSN News

Top 10 jobs in highest demand in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – If you like to serve others, you should have no problem finding a job in Kansas. According to a state labor report, there are more job listings for registered nurses than any other occupation in Kansas. In fact, the state said there are more than 5,100 nursing positions open in the […]
KAKE TV

Billionaire donates millions to Kansas foundation

TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Sunflower Foundation announced today that it has received a one-time, unrestricted gift of $4 million from billionaire philanthropist and novelist MacKenzie Scott. “We are grateful for and humbled by Ms. Scott’s gift,” said Billie Hall, Sunflower Foundation president and CEO. “That she chose our foundation...
KWCH.com

Ballot questions answered: Sheriff amendment

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The November 8 general election includes a couple amendment questions, one of which relates to sheriff’s departments in Kansas counties. Currently, the Kansas Constitution requires a sheriff be elected by a majority vote of the citizens of the respective county they are seeking election. However, there is a provision that allows a county to adopt a consolidated county law enforcement agency, that “assumes control of the principal law enforcement duties presently held by the county and the cities therein.”
Hays Post

NW Kan. roofer among two banned from doing business

TOPEKA — Two Wisconsin men and their company have been banned from doing business in Kansas and ordered to pay $230,000 in penalties for alleged violations of state roofing and consumer protection laws, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said Thursday in a news release. Benjamin Thayer, of Cambridge, Wisconsin,...
Kansas Reflector

Unsolicited text messages amplify Derek Schmidt’s lies about Kansas drag show

TOPEKA — Derek Schmidt’s lies about a nonexistent connection between Gov. Laura Kelly and a Wichita drag show are being amplified through unsolicited text messages to Kansas voters. Schmidt, the GOP candidate for governor, has used a false story from a U.K. tabloid to attack his Democratic rival as their bitter campaign enters the final […] The post Unsolicited text messages amplify Derek Schmidt’s lies about Kansas drag show appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KSN News

Kansas Speaks: 77% concerned about Kansas economy

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new survey of more than 500 Kansans shows there is a lot of work to do on the state’s economy before residents feel comfortable again. The Docking Institute of Public Affairs at Fort Hays State University released its Kansas Speaks Fall 2022 survey at noon Tuesday. The survey is co-sponsored […]
WIBW

Wisconsin men, Goodland man banned from roofing in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Wisconsin men and a man from Goodland have been banned from performing roofing services in Kansas after violating state laws. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced on Thursday, Oct. 27, that Benjamin Thayer, of Cambridge, Wis., and Ryan Metzker, of Fort Atkinson, Wis., along with their company, Copperhead Contracting LLC of Milton, have all been banned from doing business in the State of Kansas. They have also been ordered to pay $230,000 as part of the judgment for violations of state roofing and consumer protection laws.
KSN News

Kansas Speaks: Do Kansans trust the outcome of elections?

WICHITA, Kan. (Kansas.com) — As Kansans prepare to decide a razor-thin governor’s race and other key contests up and down the midterm ballot, a weighted survey analysis from Fort Hays State University says 69.1% of adult residents have faith in the integrity of Kansas elections. More than two-thirds of Kansans trust the outcome of state […]
WIBW

Kansas Cold Weather Rule will soon take effect

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A protection for Kansans behind on their utility payments during the winter months will soon take effect. The Cold Weather Rule is in place when local temperatures drop below 35 degrees. It takes effect on Tuesday, November 1 and remains in effect through March 31. During...
WIBW

$3 million to connect 3,000 Kansans through high-speed internet

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - About $3 million is headed to Kansas to connect 3,000 residents, 255 businesses, 14 schools and four farms through high-speed internet. U.S. Department of Agriculture Kansas State Director for Rural Development Christy Davis announced on Thursday, Oct. 27, that the USDA will provide a total of $3,066,752 to bring high-speed internet access to two counties in the Sunflower State.
