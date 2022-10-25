Read full article on original website
▶️ Measure 114 would tighten Oregon gun laws: What both sides say about it
Oregon Measure 114. Backers call it overdue, common sense gun safety. Opponents say it’s an attack on legal gun owners. The measure, formally called the Reduction of Gun Violence Act, qualified for the ballot on July 18. About a month later, a gunman opened fire at a Bend Safeway,...
Oregon governor candidates: Would they end Oregon’s moratorium on the death penalty?
Oregon has not executed anyone on death row for a quarter century, largely because the state’s two most recent Democratic governors placed a moratorium on capital punishment. That could change under Oregon’s next governor, if voters elect Republican Christine Drazan or unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson. Both women noted that...
Stacey Abrams Warns Of Voter Suppression In Georgia As Early Ballot Voting Continues
With the 2022 midterm elections just two weeks out, Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is casting a warning about voter suppression even amid record-breaking turnout already underway. During a press conference on Monday (October 24), the voting rights advocate and former Georgia state senator said that high turnout isn’t...
STATE NEWS BRIEF (10/25/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) Illinois continues to struggle with unemployment as new numbers show the state is dead last out of the 50 states with a joblessness rate of 4.5 percent, unchanged from last month and still higher than pre-pandemic levels. Illinois is now a full percentage point over the national average for unemployment, at 3.5 percent, more than two full points above neighboring Missouri’s 2.4 percent, and at least a full percentage point higher than most other surrounding states, including Indiana, Kentucky, Wisconsin, and Iowa.
As Republican Christine Drazan runs for Oregon governor, she’s walking a careful line on the ticket of a party that’s embraced election denial nationally — and locally
Oregon Republican candidate for governor Christine Drazan is not an election denier. “There has never been a question for me,” Drazan said at the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association debate in July. “Donald Trump did not win. Joe Biden did. He is our president.”. Still, she has had to...
Waiting period is baked into gun ballot measure in Oregon
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A waiting and vetting period would be baked into gun purchases in Oregon if a measure on the November statewide ballot passes. If voters approve the measure Nov. 8, buying a gun would first involve the potential purchaser obtaining a permit, which requires a number of steps supporters of the initiative say would save lives. The measure also bans large capacity gun magazines.
Ore. gun control law draws concern among police
ASTORIA, Ore. — Officials in local law enforcement and criminal justice have expressed concern about a ballot measure in November that would toughen restrictions around the sale, style and use of firearms in Oregon. Measure 114 would require a permit from law enforcement, safety training and a background check...
Alaska is one of 26 states that picks judges through a council. Here’s why some voters want a change.
When the framers of Alaska’s constitution were debating how the state should pick its judges, the goal was to remove politics from the process as much as possible. In territorial days, judges were political appointees named by the president of the United States, said Matt Peterson, an Anchorage attorney who’s currently teaching a seminar on the Alaska constitution.
Lawsuit filed in Arizona to stop vigilante surveillance of drop boxes
PHOENIX — Protect Democracy filed a lawsuit Tuesday on behalf of the League of Women Voters of Arizona in the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona. The groups named in the lawsuit include the Lions of Liberty, the Yavapai County Preparedness Team (both related to the Oath Keepers of Yavapai County), Clean Elections USA, a “grassroots organization committed to election integrity,” and several individuals, a press release said.
Breaking: Grunwald withdraws from Charlie Pierce ticket, endorses Gov. Mike Dunleavy
Edie Grunwald, the lieutenant governor candidate on the Charlie Pierce ticket, has decided she’s out. She is endorsing Gov. Mike Dunleavy and his running mate Nancy Dahlstrom and encouraging others to join her. Pierce has been sued by one of his former employees at the Kenai Borough, where he...
Three Busted With a Pot-Pourri of Drugs in Illinois, a Narcotics Buffet!
Three people were busted in Southern Illinois for a pot-pourri or drugs in their car...They were for sure ready to party! NewsChannel20. Urbana Police Department got a call from a towing company, you might wanna come take a look at this vehicle we have...It has more than extra shoes in the trunk!
Many in Oregon should have received $600 stimulus payments
Photo of hundred dollar billsPhoto by Olia Danovich (Creative Commons) If you are employed in Oregon, you should know that many in the state should have received a one-time stimulus payment of $600. These funds were to be sent out to Oregonians who applied for the Earned Income Tax Credit in 2020. According to the Oregon Department of Revenue, about 245,000 Oregonians are expected to be eligible, with payments limited to one per home. (source)
Slavery-related measure on the ballot in Oregon this Election Day
Southern Oregon — Election Day is in two weeks, and there are important races up and down the ballot with a chance to impact communities across the state. Of course there are the typical candidates and issues people are familiar with, but there's one initiative on the ballot this year in Oregon with a particularly dark past.
Alaska inmate deaths reach highest yearly total in 20 years
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A total of 16 inmates have now died while in the custody of Alaska’s Department of Corrections this calendar year. The 16 deaths of incarcerated persons are the highest number reported since 2002, when the department also reported 16 inmates died that year. The department issued a press release Tuesday announcing the death of 69-year-old Paul Allen Harris at Goose Creek Correctional Center. Harris had been in custody since 2016 and the press release described Harris’ death as “expected.”
Oregon students perform walkout protesting gun violence, support Measure 114
Multiple student walkouts reportedly took place across the state on Tuesday in support of Measure 114.
‘Won’t happen.’ Dunleavy says no to putting Covid shots on required vaccine schedule for school enrollment
Alaska Gov. Dunleavy is part of a chorus of Republican governors who sat they won’t adopt the Covid-19 vaccine as a required shot for children enrolled in Alaska schools. “There are not, nor will there be Covid vaccine mandates for the following reasons,” he said in a note to Must Read Alaska. “CDC cannot mandate them. HSS would have to change regs. They will not. They know my position. Statute would have to be passed by the legislature as well. Won’t happen. I would have to sign it. Won’t happen.”
Oregon Right to Life: ‘Oregon’s laws are extreme’
With 15 days before the general election, Oregon Right to Life is getting out its message and urging voters to choose anti-abortion candidates.
Alaska Corrections reports its 16th death of the year
The Alaska Department of Corrections says a 69-year-old man died in its custody on Sunday at Goose Creek Correctional Center in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough. Paul Allen Harris is the 16th person to die this year in the department’s custody, likely a 20-year high for deaths in a calendar year. The department does not suspect foul play and describes Harris’s death as “expected.”
Kindergarteners expected to understand gender identity, sexuality in Oregon district
BEAVERTON, Ore. (CITC) — Kindergarteners in one Oregon public school district are expected to recognize and understand gender identity, gender expression and sexual orientation by the end of the school year. Documents from Beaverton School District's (BSD) curriculum obtained by The National Desk (TND) reveal "learning targets" included in...
Students across Oregon walked out of class to support Measure 114
PORTLAND, Ore. — A couple hundred students at Grant High School walked out at 1:14 p.m. Tuesday in support of Oregon Measure 114 that would increase gun control in Oregon. This comes after two students were killed at a high school in St. Louis, Missouri Monday morning and a week after a shooting happened outside of Jefferson High school that injured two students.
