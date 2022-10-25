ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
STATE NEWS BRIEF (10/25/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) Illinois continues to struggle with unemployment as new numbers show the state is dead last out of the 50 states with a joblessness rate of 4.5 percent, unchanged from last month and still higher than pre-pandemic levels. Illinois is now a full percentage point over the national average for unemployment, at 3.5 percent, more than two full points above neighboring Missouri’s 2.4 percent, and at least a full percentage point higher than most other surrounding states, including Indiana, Kentucky, Wisconsin, and Iowa.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Oregonian

As Republican Christine Drazan runs for Oregon governor, she’s walking a careful line on the ticket of a party that’s embraced election denial nationally — and locally

Oregon Republican candidate for governor Christine Drazan is not an election denier. “There has never been a question for me,” Drazan said at the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association debate in July. “Donald Trump did not win. Joe Biden did. He is our president.”. Still, she has had to...
OREGON STATE
The Associated Press

Waiting period is baked into gun ballot measure in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A waiting and vetting period would be baked into gun purchases in Oregon if a measure on the November statewide ballot passes. If voters approve the measure Nov. 8, buying a gun would first involve the potential purchaser obtaining a permit, which requires a number of steps supporters of the initiative say would save lives. The measure also bans large capacity gun magazines.
OREGON STATE
police1.com

Ore. gun control law draws concern among police

ASTORIA, Ore. — Officials in local law enforcement and criminal justice have expressed concern about a ballot measure in November that would toughen restrictions around the sale, style and use of firearms in Oregon. Measure 114 would require a permit from law enforcement, safety training and a background check...
ASTORIA, OR
alaskapublic.org

Alaska is one of 26 states that picks judges through a council. Here’s why some voters want a change.

When the framers of Alaska’s constitution were debating how the state should pick its judges, the goal was to remove politics from the process as much as possible. In territorial days, judges were political appointees named by the president of the United States, said Matt Peterson, an Anchorage attorney who’s currently teaching a seminar on the Alaska constitution.
ALASKA STATE
KTAR.com

Lawsuit filed in Arizona to stop vigilante surveillance of drop boxes

PHOENIX — Protect Democracy filed a lawsuit Tuesday on behalf of the League of Women Voters of Arizona in the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona. The groups named in the lawsuit include the Lions of Liberty, the Yavapai County Preparedness Team (both related to the Oath Keepers of Yavapai County), Clean Elections USA, a “grassroots organization committed to election integrity,” and several individuals, a press release said.
ARIZONA STATE
J.R. Heimbigner

Many in Oregon should have received $600 stimulus payments

Photo of hundred dollar billsPhoto by Olia Danovich (Creative Commons) If you are employed in Oregon, you should know that many in the state should have received a one-time stimulus payment of $600. These funds were to be sent out to Oregonians who applied for the Earned Income Tax Credit in 2020. According to the Oregon Department of Revenue, about 245,000 Oregonians are expected to be eligible, with payments limited to one per home. (source)
OREGON STATE
KTVL

Slavery-related measure on the ballot in Oregon this Election Day

Southern Oregon — Election Day is in two weeks, and there are important races up and down the ballot with a chance to impact communities across the state. Of course there are the typical candidates and issues people are familiar with, but there's one initiative on the ballot this year in Oregon with a particularly dark past.
OREGON STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaska inmate deaths reach highest yearly total in 20 years

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A total of 16 inmates have now died while in the custody of Alaska’s Department of Corrections this calendar year. The 16 deaths of incarcerated persons are the highest number reported since 2002, when the department also reported 16 inmates died that year. The department issued a press release Tuesday announcing the death of 69-year-old Paul Allen Harris at Goose Creek Correctional Center. Harris had been in custody since 2016 and the press release described Harris’ death as “expected.”
ALASKA STATE
Must Read Alaska

‘Won’t happen.’ Dunleavy says no to putting Covid shots on required vaccine schedule for school enrollment

Alaska Gov. Dunleavy is part of a chorus of Republican governors who sat they won’t adopt the Covid-19 vaccine as a required shot for children enrolled in Alaska schools. “There are not, nor will there be Covid vaccine mandates for the following reasons,” he said in a note to Must Read Alaska. “CDC cannot mandate them. HSS would have to change regs. They will not. They know my position. Statute would have to be passed by the legislature as well. Won’t happen. I would have to sign it. Won’t happen.”
ALASKA STATE
alaskapublic.org

Alaska Corrections reports its 16th death of the year

The Alaska Department of Corrections says a 69-year-old man died in its custody on Sunday at Goose Creek Correctional Center in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough. Paul Allen Harris is the 16th person to die this year in the department’s custody, likely a 20-year high for deaths in a calendar year. The department does not suspect foul play and describes Harris’s death as “expected.”
ALASKA STATE
KGW

Students across Oregon walked out of class to support Measure 114

PORTLAND, Ore. — A couple hundred students at Grant High School walked out at 1:14 p.m. Tuesday in support of Oregon Measure 114 that would increase gun control in Oregon. This comes after two students were killed at a high school in St. Louis, Missouri Monday morning and a week after a shooting happened outside of Jefferson High school that injured two students.
OREGON STATE

