Read full article on original website
Related
nrgmediadixon.com
Thousands Descend on Downtown Dixon for Annual Scarecrow Festival
For an estimated 10-12,000 people on Saturday, downtown Dixon was the place to be. It was a time for vendors selling their items, street performers strolling the downtown, kids getting pumpkins, faces painted and petting small animals. Naturally, there were also dozens of scarecrows for this was the Annual Dixon...
nrgmediadixon.com
Free Community Thanksgiving Dinner to be Served by Harvest Time Bible Church in Rock Falls
A free community Thanksgiving dinner will be served compliments of Harvest Time Bible Church in Rock Falls, IL on Thanksgiving Day. Harvest Time Bible Church is located at 1802 Dixon Avenue, Rock Falls, IL. Doors will open at 11:30am on Thursday, November 24, 2022. For those dining in, dinner will...
nrgmediadixon.com
Energy Company Hosts Open House at Dixon Park District Facility to Show How Community Solar Project Will Benefit Residents
Solar farms in and near communities in the Sauk Valley seem to be the new trend lately. For over a year, the Dixon Park District has worked with Trajectory Energy Partners to construct the Meadows Solar Farm. This is a community solar farm on 24-acres of farmland at the meadows.
nrgmediadixon.com
Dixon Councilman Asks Fellow Council Members How Drab do They Want it to Be
The Dixon City Council Chambers has been described as drab with its bare gray walls and one council member wants to do something to make it more presentable. During the most recent City Council meeting, Councilman Mike Venier presented a couple of ideas for beautifying the chamber. Councilwoman Mary Oros agreed that the chamber is drab and needs to look better to properly host the groups and visitors that utilize the room. Her suggestion dealt with collaborating with the Next Picture Show and having traveling art the same way it is done with KSB Hospital.
Here’s Why Rockford Should NOT Bag Their Leaves This Fall
Experts are saying that this fall, we should NOT bag our leaves...Here's why. NPR. After the strong winds the past few nights, my front and backyard is absolutely covers in leaves. While it does look pretty cool with the variety of colors, someone needs to pick them up...me. So do I go drop $15 bucks on a box of garbage bags, and get to work. Experts say the answer is NO.
$1 Million winning Powerball lottery ticket sold in Sycamore
SYCAMORE, Ill. — Though no one won an estimated $700 million Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, an Illinois lottery player hit it big in Sycamore, winning $1 million. The million-dollar winning ticket was sold at purchased at Riverside Mobile, located at 503 N. Main Street in Sycamore. Store manager Betsy...
geneseorepublic.com
Geneseo's walking bridge would conquer confounding creek
Geneseo's city council is taking steps to turn a long-time vision into reality. According to Brandon Maeglin, Geneseo city administrator, a pedestrian bridge and historical landing across the Geneseo City Creek has a been a project “on the council’s radar for many years, and we are excited to take the first steps now so that we can see this vision come to life.”
KWQC
Village of Ohio mourns victim of Sunday morning shooting
OHIO, Ill. (KWQC) - A small Bureau County community mourned the tragedy of a Sunday morning shooting. On Tuesday night community members held a candlelight vigil in the victim’s honor. Less than 500 people live in the village of Ohio, Illinois. Organizers of the vigil held at First Lutheran...
nrgmediadixon.com
Patrick Venier
Patrick E. Venier age 63 of Dixon died unexpectedly on Monday Oct. 24, 2022 at his home. He was born on Oct. 2, 1959 the son of Joseph and Virginia (Murphy) Venier in Dixon, IL. Patrick attended Newman Central Catholic High School for one year, and graduated from Dixon High School. He was a great athlete and was active in sports whether it was sponsoring and playing on several softball teams, or umpiring. Patrick loved coaching his daughter’s teams and later attending his grandchildren’s events. He also loved spending time with his father, children, and grandchildren. Patrick also enjoyed attending concerts, sports, his “Harley”, his boat, the river, and the outdoors. He lived life to the fullest, he was spontaneous, and was a sociable person who others enjoyed visiting with.
Massive Illinois House On The Market For Only $20K
You'll be hard pressed to find a property that boasts 8 bedrooms with a selling price of less than $3K a bedroom, but that's just what you'll find on Kishwaukee St. in Rockford just a few blocks south of downtown Rockford. The property at 409 Kishwaukee St in Rockford, Illinois...
aledotimesrecord.com
See new charges, pleas and sentences in Knox, Warren, Henry county court Oct. 17-25
Preston M. Robb, 19, Galesburg, was charged with class 3 felony theft over $500 and class 4 felony fraudulent use of electronic transmission. Jacqueline S. Kellogg, 29, Monmouth, was charged with class 3 felony meth possession under 5 grams and misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of cannabis.
nbc15.com
Former Lancaster High School student levels accusations against teacher
One teacher from Northside Elementary in Monroe saw the idea while scrolling through her phone. Building permit details construction project being done before Oregon duplex explosion. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The explosion that happened on Friday, October 21 left behind up to $2M in damages. In-person early voting begins...
ourquadcities.com
Police allege suspect was part of QC ‘smash-and-grab’ incidents
Law enforcement identified suspect through tattoo, photos, surveillance. A 36-year-old Plantation, Fla., woman faces multiple felony charges after Davenport Police allege she is connected to “smash-and-grab” vehicle burglaries and “Felony Lane” crimes throughout the Quad Cities area. Janice Cabano faces these felony charges, according to court...
KWQC
Ohio, Illinois schools closed following investigation in area
OHIO, Ill. (KWQC) - Ohio Community Schools are closed Monday following an investigation in the area. According to a Facebook post from the Ohio Community Schools, the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office has told the school a suspect is in custody, and there is no longer a threat to the community.
nrgmediadixon.com
Barbara K Fordham
Barbara K. Fordham, age 72 of Dixon died peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday Oct. 23, 2022 at Serenity Hospice and Home in Oregon, IL. She was born on March 26, 1950 in Janesville, WI, the daughter of Joseph and Catherine (Lewis) Conley. Barbara received her diploma of nursing from Swedish American Hospital School of Nursing in 1971. She was an RN and spent most of her years in the emergency department at KSB Hospital in Dixon, where she worked for over 47 years, retiring on June 7, 2019.
cohaitungchi.com
17 Things to See and Do in Oregon, IL
It’s time to give my home state some love. Most people visit Illinois to see the fine city of Chicago. Until a few years ago, I also didn’t pay much attention to the rest of Illinois. Honestly, it always seemed more fun to travel to another state. However, I now have a bucket list of Illinois destinations and have come to appreciate my home state’s offerings.
police1.com
Records: Critically wounded police sgt. met with suspect hours before violent attack
EAST MOLINE, Ill. — New details are emerging in the attack on an East Moline police sergeant who was critically injured Monday. Sgt. William "Billy" Lind and the man now accused of trying to kill him had encountered each other about two and a half hours before the incident, police and court records show.
Sioux City Journal
East Moline's Sgt. Billy Lind met with man hours before violent attack
New details are emerging in the attack on an East Moline police sergeant who was critically injured Monday. Sgt. William "Billy" Lind and the man now accused of trying to kill him had encountered each other about two and a half hours before the incident, police and court records show.
starvedrock.media
Bureau County Man Jailed After Crashing Stolen SUV
A vehicle involved in a crash in downtown La Salle turned out to be stolen. Officers were called just after noon Tuesday about a crash at 1st and Gooding Streets. One officer followed an SUV driving away from the scene with major front end damage. When running the registration, the vehicle came back stolen out of Davenport, Iowa.
Ridiculous Parking Job at the Belvidere Illinois Walgreens
At the Belvidere Walgreens, someone wanted an UP FRONT parking spot, in the worst way!. I came across this picture on Facebook, taken by Dave Stoltz. I have sooo many questions. OK let's start with the actual picture:. Oh boy, where to start. Now, I can tell you that Walgreens...
Comments / 0