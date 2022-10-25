Patrick E. Venier age 63 of Dixon died unexpectedly on Monday Oct. 24, 2022 at his home. He was born on Oct. 2, 1959 the son of Joseph and Virginia (Murphy) Venier in Dixon, IL. Patrick attended Newman Central Catholic High School for one year, and graduated from Dixon High School. He was a great athlete and was active in sports whether it was sponsoring and playing on several softball teams, or umpiring. Patrick loved coaching his daughter’s teams and later attending his grandchildren’s events. He also loved spending time with his father, children, and grandchildren. Patrick also enjoyed attending concerts, sports, his “Harley”, his boat, the river, and the outdoors. He lived life to the fullest, he was spontaneous, and was a sociable person who others enjoyed visiting with.

DIXON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO