Following Investigation Regarding the Sale of Illegal Drugs, Dixon Man Arrested by Dixon Police on Numerous Drug Offenses
The Dixon Police Department began a criminal investigation regarding the sale of suspected cocaine in Dixon back in May of 2022. Through the course of the investigation, the Dixon Police Department identified 36-year-old Peter Aust as the suspect. Authorities say Aust of Dixon was arrested on Tuesday October 25 in...
Both Drivers of a Two Vehicle Crash Sunday Sent to Rockford Hospitals
Shortly after 4:30 in the afternoon of Sunday October 23, the Lee County Sheriff’s Department was called to a two-vehicle crash on Route 30 and Brooklyn Road. When deputies arrived on scene, they discovered a Nissan being driven by 23-year-old Madelyn Stambaugh of Waterman Illinois was traveling westbound on Route 30. At the same time, another vehicle being operated by 89-year-old Eileen Pascarella of Ashton was heading northbound on Brooklyn Road. The two vehicles collided at the intersection of the two roads. Brooklyn Road is regulated with stop signs.
Barbara K Fordham
Barbara K. Fordham, age 72 of Dixon died peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday Oct. 23, 2022 at Serenity Hospice and Home in Oregon, IL. She was born on March 26, 1950 in Janesville, WI, the daughter of Joseph and Catherine (Lewis) Conley. Barbara received her diploma of nursing from Swedish American Hospital School of Nursing in 1971. She was an RN and spent most of her years in the emergency department at KSB Hospital in Dixon, where she worked for over 47 years, retiring on June 7, 2019.
Dixon Councilman Asks Fellow Council Members How Drab do They Want it to Be
The Dixon City Council Chambers has been described as drab with its bare gray walls and one council member wants to do something to make it more presentable. During the most recent City Council meeting, Councilman Mike Venier presented a couple of ideas for beautifying the chamber. Councilwoman Mary Oros agreed that the chamber is drab and needs to look better to properly host the groups and visitors that utilize the room. Her suggestion dealt with collaborating with the Next Picture Show and having traveling art the same way it is done with KSB Hospital.
Top Scarecrows Announced From This Years Festival
The judges of the Dixon Scarecrow Festival have decided on the best scarecrows for the festival. The top three scarecrows are….. 🥇 – Lincoln Avenue Open Sesame – Dreaming Tree Preschool. 🥈 – Dixon City Hall – Follow the Yellow Brick Road. 🥉...
Free Community Thanksgiving Dinner to be Served by Harvest Time Bible Church in Rock Falls
A free community Thanksgiving dinner will be served compliments of Harvest Time Bible Church in Rock Falls, IL on Thanksgiving Day. Harvest Time Bible Church is located at 1802 Dixon Avenue, Rock Falls, IL. Doors will open at 11:30am on Thursday, November 24, 2022. For those dining in, dinner will...
