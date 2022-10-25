The Dixon City Council Chambers has been described as drab with its bare gray walls and one council member wants to do something to make it more presentable. During the most recent City Council meeting, Councilman Mike Venier presented a couple of ideas for beautifying the chamber. Councilwoman Mary Oros agreed that the chamber is drab and needs to look better to properly host the groups and visitors that utilize the room. Her suggestion dealt with collaborating with the Next Picture Show and having traveling art the same way it is done with KSB Hospital.

DIXON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO