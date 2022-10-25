ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Comments / 0

Related
wkml.com

Tiny Home Program To Help Homeless Veterans in Fayetteville

In an effort to help homeless veterans in Fayetteville and the surrounding area, Off-Road Veteran Outreach has teamed up with the ServiceSource NC-Warrior Bridge program, to start a tiny home program. The Big Tiny Project is designed to provide transition housing for homeless or at-risk veterans. Off-Road Veteran Outreach acquired...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL

Where to dine in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — On average, the population in North Carolina spends approximately $2415 on eating out, per year. This just goes to show that dining out is, quite possibly, one of our favorite past times. Found in the center of North Carolina, Fayetteville can't help but be charming and...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
sunny943.com

Your Fayetteville Area Halloween 2022 Guide – Dates, Times & Events

It’s spooky season and that means it’s time to find out what’s going on in and around Fayetteville for Halloween 2022. With things (mostly) back to normal now, there are a large number of events going on around our region. And with Halloween itself falling on a Monday, that’s creating some confusion in scheduling.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

Cheer scandal that started in Upstate now expands to North Carolina, attorneys say

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new lawsuit has been filed in a cheerleading scandal that began in Greenville, South Carolina. The newest lawsuit was filed in Raleigh, North Carolina. Attorneys say the lawsuit was filed against a young athlete who says he was sexually abused by coaches at Cheer Extreme gyms in Raleigh and Kernersville as well as a Varsity and USASF-approved choreographer.
GREENVILLE, SC
sandhillssentinel.com

Local man heading to Nashville for ‘American Idol’

A local man is heading to Nashville to sing before judges on the TV show, “American Idol,” next month. Elijah McCormick, of Hoke County, graduated Pinecrest High School in 2019 and is currently attending Sandhills Community College studying medical billing and coding. He works as a tech for a local ophthalmologist in Aberdeen. Even with his busy schedule, Elijah finds time to sing at weddings, church, and birthday parties.
HOKE COUNTY, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Seaboard Festival returns this weekend

The 40th Annual Seaboard Festival returns on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Live music will be performed on Main Street by Jonathan Robinson Music, The Sand Band and The Special Occasions Band. In addition to a wide assortment of craft, commercial and food vendors, there will be a car show, costume contest, conductor’s call, kids zone and performances from local dance groups. Thousands flock to downtown Hamlet each year for the event.
HAMLET, NC
cbs17

Cumberland County opens new 911 center

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — On Wednesday, there was a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new state of the art Cumberland County Emergency Services Center on Executive Place in Fayetteville. The new building will house Cumberland County’s 911 call center, Fire Marshal’s Office, Emergency Management and Emergency Operations Center....
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Terry Sanford student a hero for spotting gun, reporting it

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Terry Sanford High School in Fayetteville avoided a lockdown, an evacuation and possibly something even more tragic thanks to the quick thinking of a student who reported seeing a gun in another's possession. According to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, "vigilant" student alerted the school resource...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Gov. Cooper offering $25K reward for info on North Carolina murders

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper on Thursday announced that the state is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the deaths of Phillip Raymond Fulcher, 59 and his brother, William David Fulcher, 57. The brothers were […]
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Big names visit North Carolina ahead of midterm elections

On Tuesday, Republicans held a rally at The Farm at 42 in Selma for a get-out-the-vote rally. Several prominent Republicans are attending, including Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, Republican Senate candidate Ted Budd and 13th congressional district candidate Bo Hines. On Tuesday night in Raleigh, jam band star Dave Matthews is headlining a free get-out-the-vote concert rally with Cheri Beasley and the chairman of the Democratic National Committee, Jaime Harrison.
SELMA, NC
cbs17

Fire closes Cumberland Co. Treatment & Processing Facility

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—The Wilkes Road Treatment and Processing Center is closing until Monday because of a fire, officials said. Officials said the fire happened early Friday morning, and it was contained. According to officials, “Solid Waste staff are on-site to manage the situation and determine the cause of the...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy