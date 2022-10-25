Read full article on original website
dekalbcountyonline.com
Historic Sycamore Pumpkin Festival Takes Place October 26th-30th
The Sycamore Pumpkin Festival Committee would like to welcome you to the 61st Annual Sycamore Pumpkin Festival. The Sycamore Lions Decorated Pumpkin Display electronic entry forms are available online at https://form.jotform.com/212408041839049 until Tuesday Oct. 25th or register in person on Wednesday October 26th between Noon and 9 PM. Join us...
voiceofmuscatine.com
Hy-Vee to host Halloween breakfast, trick-or-treat event on October 29
Join Hy-Vee to celebrate the spookiest season of the year with an all-you-can-eat Halloween breakfast this Saturday, October 29, 2022, from 8 to 11 a.m. The price of the breakfast is $7.99 for adults and $4.99 for children 12 and under. The breakfast is dine-in only. In addition to hot...
Here’s Why Rockford Should NOT Bag Their Leaves This Fall
Experts are saying that this fall, we should NOT bag our leaves...Here's why. NPR. After the strong winds the past few nights, my front and backyard is absolutely covers in leaves. While it does look pretty cool with the variety of colors, someone needs to pick them up...me. So do I go drop $15 bucks on a box of garbage bags, and get to work. Experts say the answer is NO.
Pre-Sale Tickets For Clinton’s Tailgate N’ Tallboys On Sale This Week
The City of Clinton is preparing for its new country music festival in 2023, Tailgate N' Tallboys. On Wednesday, City of Clinton officials and Tailgate N' Tallboys announced that this week people can begin buying their tickets. The Proposal. Back in April, we reported that during a City Council meeting...
nrgmediadixon.com
Energy Company Hosts Open House at Dixon Park District Facility to Show How Community Solar Project Will Benefit Residents
Solar farms in and near communities in the Sauk Valley seem to be the new trend lately. For over a year, the Dixon Park District has worked with Trajectory Energy Partners to construct the Meadows Solar Farm. This is a community solar farm on 24-acres of farmland at the meadows.
nrgmediadixon.com
Dixon Councilman Asks Fellow Council Members How Drab do They Want it to Be
The Dixon City Council Chambers has been described as drab with its bare gray walls and one council member wants to do something to make it more presentable. During the most recent City Council meeting, Councilman Mike Venier presented a couple of ideas for beautifying the chamber. Councilwoman Mary Oros agreed that the chamber is drab and needs to look better to properly host the groups and visitors that utilize the room. Her suggestion dealt with collaborating with the Next Picture Show and having traveling art the same way it is done with KSB Hospital.
Nurse creates Halloween costumes for Mercyhealth NICU babies
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Premature babies in Mercyhealth’s neo-natal intensive care unit (NICU) got in the Halloween spirit this week thanks to a nurse. JoAnn Gorsline, a NICU nurse at Javon Bea Mercyhealth Riverside, handmade over 50 costumes for all the infant patients. Designs included an ice cream cone, a sunflower, and a peacock. Photo: […]
ourquadcities.com
Car crashes into ditch in Rock Island
A car left the road and ended up in a ditch early Tuesday. This was shortly after midnight in Rock Island on Andalusia Road near Centennial Expressway. Traffic was blocked for a time in the direction of Andalusia, causing noticeable delays. There was no word on any injuries. When we...
KWQC
Free A1C hemoglobin tests available in November at area Hy-Vees
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -During November, two area Hy-Vee stores will be offering free hemoglobin A1C screenings on a first-come, first-serve basis. Registered dietitian Nina Struss explains all the necessary information including an example of the A1C testing process as Paula Sands actually had a blood sample drawn from a finger.
Massive Illinois House On The Market For Only $20K
You'll be hard pressed to find a property that boasts 8 bedrooms with a selling price of less than $3K a bedroom, but that's just what you'll find on Kishwaukee St. in Rockford just a few blocks south of downtown Rockford. The property at 409 Kishwaukee St in Rockford, Illinois...
walls102.com
Downtown fire contained in Mendota; mostly smoke damage
MENDOTA – Multiple Fire Departments rushed to downtown Mendota Monday morning for a report of smoke in a multi-story building. Mendota and Troy Grove Fire were initially called to the 700 Block of Washington Street around 7:45 AM after resident in an adjacent apartment building called 911. Peru and Earlville Fire Departments assisted at the scene, where crews quickly contained the fire to a small portion of a room on the ground floor. The building was vacant and damage was limited to heavy smoke. The cause of the fire appears to be accidental, according to the Mendota Fire Department.
$1 Million winning Powerball lottery ticket sold in Sycamore
SYCAMORE, Ill. — Though no one won an estimated $700 million Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, an Illinois lottery player hit it big in Sycamore, winning $1 million. The million-dollar winning ticket was sold at purchased at Riverside Mobile, located at 503 N. Main Street in Sycamore. Store manager Betsy...
Dread and optimism in DeWitt
DeWitt is a paradox. Like life. Like Iowa. After my 24-hour visit, I left with dread and optimism. It’s a charming, relatively affluent town situated between Dubuque and Davenport. DeWitt is growing in population and has a pleasant downtown. Kids were on bikes, and it felt like one of those communities that could capture the […] The post Dread and optimism in DeWitt appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Ridiculous Parking Job at the Belvidere Illinois Walgreens
At the Belvidere Walgreens, someone wanted an UP FRONT parking spot, in the worst way!. I came across this picture on Facebook, taken by Dave Stoltz. I have sooo many questions. OK let's start with the actual picture:. Oh boy, where to start. Now, I can tell you that Walgreens...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : This Beautiful Dog is Missing, Please SHARE
We post our opinions on what may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are SEARCHING...
wgnradio.com
Illinois has a new champion pork chop sandwich
Fifty-eight high schools competed for the title of Best Concession Stand Pork Chop Sandwich. The pairings for the Illinois High School Association football playoffs are set, but one champion has already been crowned. The 2022 Pork & Pigskins contest, sponsored by the IHSA and Illinois Pork Producers, has a new champion concession stand pork chop sandwich: Hall High School in Spring Valley. Hall’s athletic director and assistant principal Eric Bryant talks with WGN’s Steve Alexander about what makes the sandwich a champion, about the booster club, HBO (Hall Booster Organization) and the great work the volunteers do to raise money for pretty much anything the school needs, from Chromebooks to chairs.
aledotimesrecord.com
See new charges, pleas and sentences in Knox, Warren, Henry county court Oct. 17-25
Preston M. Robb, 19, Galesburg, was charged with class 3 felony theft over $500 and class 4 felony fraudulent use of electronic transmission. Jacqueline S. Kellogg, 29, Monmouth, was charged with class 3 felony meth possession under 5 grams and misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of cannabis.
ourquadcities.com
Police allege suspect was part of QC ‘smash-and-grab’ incidents
Law enforcement identified suspect through tattoo, photos, surveillance. A 36-year-old Plantation, Fla., woman faces multiple felony charges after Davenport Police allege she is connected to “smash-and-grab” vehicle burglaries and “Felony Lane” crimes throughout the Quad Cities area. Janice Cabano faces these felony charges, according to court...
KWQC
1 killed in Jackson County crash
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Dubuque man was killed in a single-truck crash in Jackson county Wednesday, according to troopers. Iowa State Troopers responded Wednesday to a crash on US Highway 61 at Fulton Road, according to a crash report. According to troopers, a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 69-year-old...
Starting Jan. 1, Illinois homes must have 10-year sealed battery smoke alarm
(WTVO) — October is “National Fire Prevention Month,” and the Rockford Fire Department is using the time to remind residents about a new law that affects a critical piece of home safety equipment. Illinois home smoke alarms must be equipped with 10-year sealed batteries starting January 1. Rockford residents can get an alarm installed for […]
