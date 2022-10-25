Read full article on original website
Brandin Cooks Trade Make Sense for Texans? Inside 3 Possible Landing Spots for Houston WR
Wide receiver Brandin Cooks has been traded three times previously. Do the Texans want to do it again?
Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans Week 8 injury report: Wednesday
The Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans have released their first injury reports of the Week 8 ahead of their matchup at NRG Stadium on Sunday. Earlier in the day quarterback Ryan Tannehill met with the media and revealed he suffered an ankle sprain in Week 7. The good news is Tannehill said he is feeling better and was able to shed the walking boot.
NFL
2023 NFL Draft order: Texans holding two of the top four picks
This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
Yardbarker
Colts Worked Out Seven Players
Adams, 30, originally signed on with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of West Georgia back in May of 2015. He had brief stints with the Chiefs, Raiders, Bills, Colts and Texans before signing on with the 49ers in 2018. The Texans later signed Adams and he has...
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Yardbarker
Quarterback Carousel: The death of the Indianapolis Colts
The Colts have made a name for themselves by employing a quarterback carousel. Colts fans received some significant news regarding their quarterback situation. Head Coach Frank Reich said Sam Ehlinger will be the Colt’s quarterback moving forward. Reich’s announcement comes after Indy’s 16-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans. Matt Ryan injured his shoulder in the loss which will shut him down for the rest of the season.
Las Vegas Raiders at New Orleans Saints: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 8 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 8 matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans Saints.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 8: How to bet Titans-Texans, pick
The Tennessee Titans square off against the Houston Texans in a Week 8 showdown. The Titans are coming off a 19-10 victory against the Indianapolis Colts, while the Texans are reeling from a 38-20 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds...
NFL Week 8 picks ATS: Giants, 49ers, Bills earn statement wins
We're almost halfway through the 2022 NFL season, and the campaign has been full of major surprises and disappointments. Who could have imagined the New York teams would be a combined 11-3 (Giants 6-1, Jets 5-2) through seven weeks? The Philadelphia Eagles were a wild card playoff team in 2021 and now they're the only undefeated team at 6-0. The New England Patriots (3-4) are in last place in the AFC East at Week 8 or later for the first time since 2000.
Texans vs. Titans: Derrick Henry & 3 to Watch Behind Enemy Lines
The Houston Texans will go all-out to stop Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, but other challenges await.
Arizona Cardinals' J.J. Watt, Kealia Ohai Watt announce birth of baby boy
Arizona Cardinals defender J.J. Watt and his wife, soccer player Kealia Ohai Watt, announced the birth of Koa James Watt on social media on Tuesday. The baby was born on Sunday. ...
