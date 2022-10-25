ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

American Songwriter

Behind the Meaning and History of the Band Name: Counting Crows

Here at American Songwriter, we love Counting Crows. The band, which is fronted by songwriter and lead singer Adam Duritz, is a hit-making machine. From the group’s breakout hit “Mr. Jones” to others like “Omaha” and “Mrs. Potter’s Lullaby,” the emotional, heart-on-the-sleeve songwriting from Duritz is unmatched. And for a while in the ’90s, the band was one of the biggest musical groups in the world.
Pitchfork

Alabama Shakes Announce 10th Anniversary Reissue of Debut Album Boys & Girls

On December 9, Alabama Shakes are reissuing their debut album, Boys & Girls, to mark its 10th anniversary. The new edition includes tracks from the band’s 2012 session on KCRW’s Morning Becomes Eclectic. During the session, the group played Boys & Girls songs, as well as non-album cuts like “Mama” (from the Heavy Chevy EP) and “Always Alright” (from the soundtrack to Silver Linings Playbook). Find Alabama Shakes’ performance of the latter song below.
thehypemagazine.com

Robert De Leo On His New “Lessons Learned” Album, Future Stone Temple Pilots Plans, New Jersey, Bass Influences & More

For decades, Robert De Leo has been internationally-known for his work as the bassist and principal songwriter of the iconic band Stone Temple Pilots. Yet De Leo has always kept busy between tours and album cycles for Stone Temple Pilots. This includes time spent as a member of the major label bands Army Of Anyone and Talk Show, tours as part of The Hollywood Vampires and Kings Of Chaos, session work with Japanese rock icons B’z, and co-producing a full-length album for Alien Ant Farm.
Whiskey Riff

Eric Church Launching 24/7 ‘Outsiders Radio’ Channel On SiriusXM

If you want to listen to a specially-curated playlist of some of Eric Church’s favorite music 24/7, it’s about to become a reality. He just announced in a special message to his fan club, the Church Choir, that he is taking his Outsiders Radio show to a full-time SiriusXM channel, which will now run 24/7 and is officially titled Eric Church Outsiders Radio.

