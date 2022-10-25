For decades, Robert De Leo has been internationally-known for his work as the bassist and principal songwriter of the iconic band Stone Temple Pilots. Yet De Leo has always kept busy between tours and album cycles for Stone Temple Pilots. This includes time spent as a member of the major label bands Army Of Anyone and Talk Show, tours as part of The Hollywood Vampires and Kings Of Chaos, session work with Japanese rock icons B’z, and co-producing a full-length album for Alien Ant Farm.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO