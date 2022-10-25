Read full article on original website
Matthew Perry Says It Was “Difficult” To Work On “Friends” Because Of His Crushes On His Female Costars
Matthew's comments came in an interview as part of his press run for his upcoming book, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.
KTVB
Kim Kardashian Poses With Hailey Bieber After Kanye West Slams the Model on Instagram
Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber were hanging out on Wednesday night, days after Kanye "Ye" West slammed the 25-year-old model on social media. Kim and Hailey both attended the Tiffany & Co. launch of the Lock Collection at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles, and posed together multiple times.
KTVB
Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Pet Name for Pete Davidson
Aladdin and Jasmine forever! Though Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson split in August after nine months together, the former pair's romance is still playing out on season 2 of The Kardashians. In Thursday's episode, viewers saw Pete's sweet white roses and card for his then-girlfriend while she was appearing alongside...
KTVB
Valerie Bertinelli Seemingly Reacts to Matthew Perry's Claim They Made Out While She Was Still Married
Valerie Bertinelli is owning up to her mistakes. The 62-year-old actress took to TikTok on Wednesday posting a video of herself cringing and waving set to Taylor Swift's song, "Anti-Hero." She writes in the clip, "Anyone misbehave in their 20s and early 30s? Are you mortified?" as Swift sings the...
KTVB
'90 Day Fiancé's Tania Wants to Date Women After Her Divorce From Syngin (Exclusive)
90 Day Fiancé star Tania is open to dating both men and women after her divorce from Syngin. In this exclusive clip from Monday's episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, Tania meets a woman whom she's attracted to, but her plan to make a move doesn't go as planned.
KTVB
Kourtney Kardashian Says She Was 'Blackout' Drunk for Her Vegas Wedding to Travis Barker, Threw Up Afterward
Here comes the "slob kabob" all dressed in leather fits! On this week's episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian opens up about her drunken first "wedding" to Travis Barker in Las Vegas. Though that wedding wasn't legal, it was certainly memorable, just not to Kourt. "I blacked out," Kourtney admits...
KTVB
'The Kardashians' Recap: Khloe Reveals 'Awkward' Thing She Shouted While Watching Tristan at Live Premiere
Khloe Kardashian couldn't take the tension on Thursday's episode of The Kardashians. The 38-year-old reality star attended her family's first-ever black carpet premiere for their new Hulu series, watching the premiere episode with a live audience. While her sisters were loving the event, KoKo was once again struggling to manage...
KTVB
'The Real Housewives of Potomac' Season 7 Taglines Are Here! (Exclusive)
Arriving three weeks after a show's launch would be grounds for an etiquette lesson courtesy of the Grande Dame... that is, if we were still in season 1 of The Real Housewives of Potomac. Seeing as it's season 7 -- and the show is off to its strongest start ever -- we'll let a little tardiness slide. ET can exclusively share the DMV-set crew's new taglines ahead of RHOP's next episode, airing Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.
KTVB
'I Am Shauna Rae': Shauna and Rylee Spill Sister Secrets and Talk Season 2 (Exclusive)
Shauna Rae and her family are back for season 2 of the TLC reality series, I Am Shauna Rae! Earlier this year, the world was introduced to Shauna, who is a 23-year-old living in an 8-year-old's body, as a result of pituitary dwarfism. Shauna’s condition is the direct result of...
KTVB
Lili Reinhart Does Not Think She'll Be Invited Back to Met Gala After Criticizing Kim Kardashian
Lili Reinhart's Met Gala days may be over -- at least that's what she thinks. In a new interview with W magazine, the 26-year-old Riverdale star admits, "After going again this year, I don’t think I’ll be invited back." Why? “I said a certain something," she adds, "about a certain person in a certain dress.”
KTVB
Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Bare Baby Bump in Sweet New Pregnancy Snaps
Kaley Cuoco is loving her precious new accessory! The 36-year-old Flight Attendant star took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday to show several sweet new pics of her growing baby bump. In one shot, Cuoco poses with her boyfriend, actor Tom Pelphrey, for a mirror selfie in a tan crop...
KTVB
Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney Shares Almost 50 Pound Weight Loss in 5 Months
Shay Mooney is looking to inspire others through his own health journey. They country music star is opening up about his recently weight loss efforts and how it's changed his life. The Dan + Shay singer took to his Instagram stories on Thursday to reveal that he's lost 50 pounds...
KTVB
Millie Bobby Brown Talks Date Night With Jake Bongiovi, Praises 'Talented' Co-Star Henry Cavill (Exclusive)
One fun red carpet date night! Millie Bobby Brown and boyfriend Jake Bongiovi hit the Big Apple in style on Thursday. The cute couple were all smiles as they posed together on the red carpet at the premiere of her new film, Enola Holmes 2, at The Paris Theatre in New York City.
KTVB
David Foster & Katharine McPhee On Their 'Musical' Son Following in Their Footsteps (Exclusive)
A perfect Christmas with their little drummer boy! Katharine McPhee and David Foster are opening up about their 1-year-old son, Rennie's love for music, and whether or not they see a career in the industry in his future. The couple recently spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier, as they are gearing...
KTVB
Why Amy Roloff Doesn't Watch 'Little People, Big World' (Exclusive)
Despite being a reality TV star for nearly two decades, Little People, Big World's Amy Roloff revealed she typically does not watch her own episodes on the famed TLC series. ET's Cassie DiLaura visited Roloff Farms in Oregon to sit down with the matriarch of the famous family and talk all things fame, relationships and their upcoming 24th season.
