Arriving three weeks after a show's launch would be grounds for an etiquette lesson courtesy of the Grande Dame... that is, if we were still in season 1 of The Real Housewives of Potomac. Seeing as it's season 7 -- and the show is off to its strongest start ever -- we'll let a little tardiness slide. ET can exclusively share the DMV-set crew's new taglines ahead of RHOP's next episode, airing Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

2 DAYS AGO