ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KTVB

See Tim Allen Back in His Red Suit in 'The Santa Clauses' Trailer

Here comes Santa Claus! On Thursday fans were in for an early holiday treat as the first full trailer for the Disney+ original series, The Santa Clauses starring Tim Allen, premiered. Things are looking up -- or maybe down -- for Santa a.k.a Scott Calvin as he makes his way...
KTVB

Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren's 'Yellowstone' Prequel '1923' Gets Release Date on Paramount Plus

Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren's Yellowstone prequel, 1923, has a premiere date. The upcoming series, which is the latest installment in the Yellowstone franchise, will kick off Sunday, Dec, 18 on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada. It will premiere the following day on Monday, Dec. 19 on Paramount+ in the U.K. and Australia. Release dates for other international territories will be announced later.
KTVB

'Alaska Daily' Sneak Peek: Eileen Tries to Ease Tensions With Roz (Exclusive)

Tensions are still high between Eileen and Roz on Alaska Daily. ET exclusively debuts a sneak peek from Thursday's episode, which features the fallout from Eileen's (Hilary Swank) decision to go behind Roz's back and seek help from her half-brother, Derek -- whom Roz (Grace Dove) has never met -- to further their investigation into Gloria's death.
ALASKA STATE
KTVB

Who Is Hosting 'Saturday Night Live?' A Guide to Season 48

Saturday Night Live's season 48 is in full swing, with three fun, star-studded episodes under its belt and a whole slew of A-listers and comedy icons gearing up to take the legendary Studio 8H stage. This year, the cast looks quite a bit different, with four fresh new faces after...
KTVB

Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Pet Name for Pete Davidson

Aladdin and Jasmine forever! Though Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson split in August after nine months together, the former pair's romance is still playing out on season 2 of The Kardashians. In Thursday's episode, viewers saw Pete's sweet white roses and card for his then-girlfriend while she was appearing alongside...
KTVB

'Call Me Kat' Cast Pays Tribute to Leslie Jordan With Emotional Montage

The cast of Fox's Call Me Kat paid loving tribute to their late co-star, Leslie Jordan, during Thursday's episode. The tribute included a video montage of Jordan’s best moments from the sitcom, along with footage from his appearances on Fox shows The Masked Singer, Fantasy Island, The Cool Kids and LEGO Masters.
KTVB

Kim Kardashian Dresses Her Kids Up as Iconic '90s Musicians for Halloween -- See the Cute Pics!

Kim Kardashian's kids are already pretty iconic -- but their costumes for Halloween 2022 are next level!. Kim took to social media on Friday to share some adorable shots of her four "icons." North, 9, is sporting Aaliyah's memorable Tommy Hilfiger Jeans ensemble. Saint, 6, is buttoned up in Snoop Dogg's classic gray checkered shirt and braids. Chicago, 4, looks adorable as Sade in a denim shirt and pants, and Psalm, 3, is rocking Eazy-E's "Straight Outta Compton" style.
KTVB

'The Real Housewives of Potomac' Season 7 Taglines Are Here! (Exclusive)

Arriving three weeks after a show's launch would be grounds for an etiquette lesson courtesy of the Grande Dame... that is, if we were still in season 1 of The Real Housewives of Potomac. Seeing as it's season 7 -- and the show is off to its strongest start ever -- we'll let a little tardiness slide. ET can exclusively share the DMV-set crew's new taglines ahead of RHOP's next episode, airing Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

Comments / 0

Community Policy