ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Niner Times

Charllote women's soccer ties with FIU as they continue to search for first October victory

Charlotte's women's soccer hosted Florida International University (FIU) at Transamerica Field for their senior day as they battled to a scoreless draw. "It was a little bit emotional today, but I'm just really proud of the team effort we gave. We did leave it on the field; unfortunately, we had a couple of chances; maybe we could have put it away," said graduate senior midfielder/forward Haley Shand.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Niner Times

Charlotte volleyball shutout in Dig Pink match against UTEP

First set (27-29) The 49ers were aided as much by their skill as by UTEP's faults which kept them in the fight. The Miners committed seven service errors in the first set alone, half of their 14 for the match. Charlotte reached 24 points first, but UTEP was hot on...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Niner Times

Students protest pro-life group on campus on Thursday, Oct. 27

CW: This article contains mention of sexual assault and incest. Students protest the pro-life group known as Genocide Awareness Project holding up graphic pictures of abortions outside of Cato Hall on Thursday, Oct. 27. The GAP group that set up the display in the College of Human Health and Sciences...

Comments / 0

Community Policy