Charlotte's women's soccer hosted Florida International University (FIU) at Transamerica Field for their senior day as they battled to a scoreless draw. "It was a little bit emotional today, but I'm just really proud of the team effort we gave. We did leave it on the field; unfortunately, we had a couple of chances; maybe we could have put it away," said graduate senior midfielder/forward Haley Shand.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO