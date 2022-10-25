On Friday, Nov. 4, Silver Dollar City will offer 400 guests a special sneak peek at their upcoming Christmas festival at the 2022 White Glove. Taking place on the eve of An Old Time Christmas, this year’s White Glove will provide guests with a first look at the 1880s-era theme park’s all new Broadway-style production, Coming Home For Christmas, as well as the Christmas classic, A Dickens’ Christmas Carol. The evening will also feature Christmas Caroler performances, Rudolph’s Holly Jolly Christmas Light Parade, the lighting of the eight-story Christmas tree and the park’s 6.5 million lights.

STONE COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO