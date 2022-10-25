Read full article on original website
Denise Carol Berry
Denise Carol Berry, 61, of Branson, MO passed away October 10, 2022. Denise was born on August 18, 1961, the daughter of Earl and Jessi (Wilkerson) Berry. She is preceded in death by her parents. Denise is survived by her daughter, Alexandria Myers and husband, Nicholas of Clinton, OK; granddaughter...
Rodger Alfred Birkholz
Rodger Alfred Birkholz, 80, of Kimberling City, MO, passed away on on October 17, 2022. Rodger was born the son of Alfred and Viola (Warner) Birkholz, was born February 22, 1942, in Howard Lake, MN. He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Susan...
David Ray Langston
David Ray Langston, 47, of Branson, MO passed away on Saturday, October 15 at his home. David was born on March 18, 1975 in Paducah, KY, the son of Ross & Hazel Marie (Lee) Langston. He was preceded in death by his father. David is survived by his wife, Charise...
Jimmie Andrew Bowman
Jimmie Andrew Bowman, 84, of Branson, MO passed away October 25, 2022. Jimmie was born on December 22, 1937, in Purdy, MO, the son of Loyd and Hazel (Smith) Bowman. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Marjorie June Bowman. Jimmie is survived by his brother...
Hollister Band marches on
The Hollister Tiger Band kept tempo on Saturday, Oct. 22, as they performed at the Ozark Marching Festival in Reeds Spring. The band placed 2nd in class C during preliminary competition, and earned outstanding color guard and placed 4th overall in the White Division during finals competition with Ozark, Logan-Rogersville and Fort Gibson (Oklahoma) taking 1st, 2nd and 3rd.
Branson High tradition honoring teacher hits 25 years
A group of Branson High School students became a little “tied up” last week as part of a 25 year-old school tradition. Students took part in “Mr. Koon Day,” a day celebrating physics teacher Todd Koon, who is known for wearing brightly colored or themed ties. A group of students in 1998 came to school dressed in a shirt and tie in Koon’s honor and inadvertently created a yearly tradition.
Branson Police Chief, Sergeant placed on administrative leave
The city of Branson has placed Police Chief Jeff Matthews and another officer on administrative leave. City Administrator Cathy Stepp confirmed to Branson Tri-Lakes News Matthews and Sergeant Pat Gray were placed on administrative leave. “On Tuesday, October 25, both the chief and Sergeant Pat Gray were placed on administrative...
Branson PD seeks public support in grant contest
The Branson Police Department is asking for the public’s help to gain a boost for the department’s K9 Unit. The BPD’s K9 squad has been nominated for the 2022 Aftermath K9 Grant contest. The grant is open to any law enforcement, fire, EMS, coroner, or search and rescue unit to create, maintain, or grow a K9 unit.
Stone County Clerk gives election information
Missouri residents are preparing to hit the polls and have their voices be heard in the Nov. 8, 2022 General Election. Stone County Clerk Denise Dickens said there are a few things voters need to know before they cast their votes. “A new voting law is in effect for all...
C of O to host Fall Piano Festival
The College of the Ozarks Collegiate Chapter of the Music Teachers National Association will host the MTNA Fall Piano Festival from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, in the Gittinger Music Building. The honors recital is free and open to the public, beginning at 1 p.m. Seating...
Jellystone Park annexed into Forsyth city limits
After months of discussions Forsyth officials annexed a piece of property owned by the Jellystone Branson Camp Resort into the city limits. The property, which is currently undeveloped agricultural land, runs adjacent to Highway 76 East in front of the resort, was voluntarily annexed by Bill No. 550 at the Thursday, Oct. 13, Board of Aldermen meeting with a 3-1 vote. Ward II Alderman Dennis Winzenried voted against the annexation.
Galena Lady Bears
The Galena Lady Bears win Class 1 District 9 Championship during their game against the Wheaton Bulldogs on Tuesday, Oct. 25. The Lady Bears dominated the Lady Bulldogs winning 3 straight sets, 25 ‑ 19, 25 ‑ 14 and 25 ‑ 18, claiming the title.
2022 White Glove to offer a sneak peek at SDC Christmas
On Friday, Nov. 4, Silver Dollar City will offer 400 guests a special sneak peek at their upcoming Christmas festival at the 2022 White Glove. Taking place on the eve of An Old Time Christmas, this year’s White Glove will provide guests with a first look at the 1880s-era theme park’s all new Broadway-style production, Coming Home For Christmas, as well as the Christmas classic, A Dickens’ Christmas Carol. The evening will also feature Christmas Caroler performances, Rudolph’s Holly Jolly Christmas Light Parade, the lighting of the eight-story Christmas tree and the park’s 6.5 million lights.
Forsyth Lady Panthers place second in District Tournament
The volleyball court saw a face off Panther versus Panther for the title. The Forsyth Lady Panthers traveled to Hollister on Monday, Oct. 24 to face off against first seeded Mountain Groves Lady Panthers for the Class 3- District 11 Championship. The Forsyth team put on a strong game but...
State House District 156 candidates face questions
Incumbent state representative for the 156th District, Republican Brian Seitz, will be facing off with one challenger, Democrat Ginger Witty, on Nov. 8. Branson Tri-Lakes News contacted each candidate with a set of questions, and we present their answers below for your consideration. After the questions, the candidates were given the opportunity for a short closing statement.
City of Branson takes ownership of White House Theatre property
The city of Branson celebrated taking possession of the White House Theatre property on Thursday, Oct. 20. Members of the Branson Police and Fire Departments along with multiple city leaders appeared in front of the White House Theatre for a group photo and celebration of taking the next step in the process of converting the former theater into the city’s new Public Safety Center.
Ozark Mountain Christmas deemed ‘not a marketing plan’ by MOC
The members of the Branson/Lakes Area Tourism Community Enhancement District’s Marketing Oversight Committee have said Ozark Mountain Christmas is more of a creative theme than a marketing plan for the region. During a Thursday, Oct. 20, meeting of the MOC at the Branson Chamber of Commerce building, the members...
Driver critical after car drives over retaining wall
Branson firefighters were called to an unusual accident just before 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, near The Shoppes at Branson Hills. A vehicle drove through a fence at the top of a parking lot retaining wall, then rolled to the bottom of the hillside beyond the wall. Branson Fire...
Drug Take Back Day aims to rid homes of unwanted medications
Local law enforcement and prevention coalitions will host five prescription drug take-back sites in Stone and Taney counties on Saturday, Oct. 29, during the DEA National Rx Drug Take Back Day. The Taney County Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention Team (ADAPT), the Stone County Community Health Coalition, and the Stone...
A part-time idea becomes a full-time business
What was envisioned as a part-time passion project for Haley Brooks has turned into a full-time Branson business in less than six months. Her business, Boards by Haley, announced on social media they would be moving to a storefront location in Branson after working out of the commercial kitchen of a friend’s business in Hollister. Brooks custom produces charcuterie boards and boxes. Charcuterie is a creatively placed series of cured meats, pates, cheeses, fruits and vegetables, pates, crackers or bread.
