Webster, NY

websterontheweb.com

REALLY busy weekend coming up

Usually it’s during the summer months that the special events pile up so fast I can barely mention them all. But summer’s got nothing on this coming weekend. Community Food Truck Rodeo to benefit the Webster Montessori School. As you can see on the poster here, the trucks that you’ll find include Pop Up & Eats, Waffles R Wild, Al Dente Mobile Pasta, Marty’s Meats and Kona Ice.
WEBSTER, NY
buffaloscoop.com

Handcraft your holidays at Rochester’s Christmas in the Country event

The Christmas in the Country Holiday Artisan Market returns to the Rochester Dome Arena, 2695 East Henrietta Road, Henrietta, for the ultimate holiday shopping experience from Nov. 11-13. The three-day event will feature 150 artisans and artists from across the country displaying and selling their unique handcrafted creations including gourmet food, wine and spirits, spa-quality bath and beauty products, trendsetting jewelry, hand-poured aromatic candles, stylish pottery, original wall art, woodwork, home décor and holiday gift items galore!
ROCHESTER, NY
thevictorvoice.com

Brunch at the Village Bakery

With its delicious breakfast options to its wide range of lunch selections, you could never go wrong with going to the Village Bakery and Cafe. Starting off as one small business fourteen years ago now has branched off into three new shops across the Rochester area. The popularity started to grow as soon as it first opened. People were astonished with a wide variety of goods to choose from including their selection of food allergy safe options. Although they are known for their sweet treats and savory goods, they are also known for their strong history of good customer service. As seen from the online reviews and ratings of 4.5 out of 5, it has happy and valuable customers.
ROCHESTER, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

Getaway: How to Spend a Weekend in Canandaigua

Just a short drive from Buffalo is the scenic Finger Lakes region. One popular destination among the lakes is the historic town of Canandaigua. Sitting north of the lake by the same name, Canandaigua offers a variety of dining and entertainment options, as well as stunning lakefront views all year round. If you’re looking for a quick trip close to home for a weekend excursion, Canandaigua should be top of your list.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester International Jazz Festival club passes on sale Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival will take place from June 23 through July 1 in 2023, and passes to the venue’s highlight series will be for sale Friday. This will mark the 20th annual festival. You can order online here, or call 585-454-2060 for early bird prices, though festival producers […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Construction for 2023 PGA Championship already underway

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester and Oak Hill will be the first PGA Championship site ever to begin venue construction in the fall. Buildout for a PGA Championship is usually a three month job, but the weather in western New York will likely be a hindrance to construction in February. Work has already begun on […]
ROCHESTER, NY
gvpennysaver.com

Spook Hill, Canandaigua

A gravity-defying phenomenon, Spook Hill is the stuff of folklore, an uncanny bend in the earth where gravity seems to be reversed. Situated in the wooded countryside of Yates County, not far from Canandaigua Lake, this “gravity hill” can be found by heading south on Newell Road, starting at what appears to be the bottom of a hill, just before a driveway to the west and Spike Road to the east.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
hwy.co

Plan Your Perfect Beach Day at These Lake Ontario Beaches

Lake Ontario offers beautiful beaches for residents and visitors to enjoy sunbathing and swimming far from the Atlantic Ocean. You’ll also have ample opportunities for fishing, boating, wildlife viewing, cross-country skiing, snowmobiling, and camping. So let’s explore these perfect destinations for a family looking for adventure and fun during...
ROCHESTER, NY
NYS Music

Danielle Ponder Gives Rochester a Whole Lotta Love at Water Street Music Hall

Danielle Ponder returned to Rochester for her first show after her major label debut, Some of Us Are Brave. She was back after crisscrossing the country as Marcus Mumford’s opener along with numerous festival dates. But on this night, she was no opener and she needed no warmup, this night belonged to Danielle Ponder and no one else.
ROCHESTER, NY
rewind1077.com

Finger Lakes Land Trust receives land donation with natural shoreline

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Finger Lakes Land Trust adds more property. Representatives from the organization say 30 acres was donated by the estate of Robert Kriss, a Geneva resident who passed away in 2001. It’s located in the Town of Fayette in Seneca County, and it comes with more than a thousand feet of undeveloped shoreline. Protecting natural shorelines is one of the organizations top strategies for protecting water quality in the region.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
chronicle-express.com

Generosity from Penn Yan Moose Lodge

PENN YAN Thursday Oct. 13, Penn Yan Moose Lodge 2030 had the pleasure of a visit from Moose International Chairman of the Board Bruce Masopust. After a wonderful dinner, Lodge President Merl Kennerson presented Masopust with a $5,000 donation for Moose Charities Endowment Fund. It was an honor to present Tommy Moose to The Penn Yan Fire Department, to help console children in emergencies.
PENN YAN, NY
News 8 WROC

Golden Apple: Congratulations to Karen Jablonski

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — This week’s Golden Apple Award winner is a third grade teacher at Listwood Elementary in the West Irondequoit School District.  You can hear the excitement inside Miss Karen Jablonski’s classroom before you even step foot in the door. “She’s exuberant and excited to be at school,” Listwood Elementary Principal Gayle Pavone […]
ROCHESTER, NY

