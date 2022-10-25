ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Benzinga

Bounce After The Bloodbath? Here's What's Going On With China Stocks

Tuesday saw a recovery in China stocks following the previous session's sell-off of Chinese assets by foreign investors who were concerned that President Xi Jinping's new leadership team would prioritize military might over economic growth. The Shanghai Composite benchmark, which is the major index for China, is currently just above...
CNN

China's yuan tumbles amid fears about Xi's third term

China's yuan tumbled on Tuesday to its lowest level in nearly 15 years on Tuesday as investors fled Chinese assets amid fears about Xi Jinping's dramatic move to tighten his grip on power in a major reshuffle of Communist Party leaders
TheStreet

Tesla Stock Slides As Surprise China Price Cut Raises Demand Questions

Tesla (TSLA) shares extended declines Monday after it cut prices for its China-made cars for the first time this year, suggesting softening demand in the world's biggest market. Tesla, which has been raising costs of its U.S.-made cars for much of the year, reduced the starter price of its Model...
US News and World Report

China's Xi Says Willing to Work With United States for Mutual Benefit

BEIJING (Reuters) - President Xi Jinping said China is willing to work with the United States to find ways to get along to the benefit of both, Chinese state television reported on Thursday, ahead of a possible meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in Indonesia. As major powers, China and...
Fox Business

Elon Musk's Tesla drops after Model 3, Y price cuts in China

Tesla has cut the starting prices of its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in China. A Model 3 sedan in China now starts at 265,900 Chinese Yuan ($38,695), down from 279,900 yuan. Meanwhile, the Model Y sport utility vehicle now starts at 288,900 Yuan ($39,939), down from previous starting price of 316,900 yuan.
US News and World Report

Barrack Says He Hoped Trump Ties Would Appeal to UAE; Denies Being Agent

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Tom Barrack, a onetime fundraiser for Donald Trump, acknowledged under cross-examination on Thursday that he hoped his ties to the then-president would encourage a United Arab Emirates official to invest with his company, but said he did not agree to exchange political access for a business relationship.
960 The Ref

Asian shares mostly higher, tracking Wall Street advance

BANGKOK — (AP) — Shares advanced Tuesday in Asia after Wall Street shook off an early bout of unsettled trading and ended higher. U.S. futures edged 0.1% higher and oil prices also gained. Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng gained 0.9% to 15,313.22 after a 6.4% selloff the day...
US News and World Report

Russia's Sechin Says Taiwan Will Return to China 'On Schedule'

BAKU (Reuters) -Igor Sechin, chief executive of Russian oil giant Rosneft and one of Vladimir Putin's closest allies, on Thursday heaped praise on China's leaders and said Taiwan would return to its "native harbour" on time. Sechin said that decisions taken by the 20th Communist Party Congress, which cemented Xi...
CNBC

Unilever raises guidance but is downbeat on Europe, China consumer sentiment

Like the rest of the consumer goods industry, Unilever's margins have been squeezed since the start of the war in Ukraine that has pushed up costs of energy and key ingredients. As a result, the company has raised prices sharply. "We are surprised how well volumes have held up [given]...
US News and World Report

Chinese Cities Double Down on Zero-COVID as Outbreaks Widen

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese cities from Wuhan in central China to Xining in the northwest are doubling down on COVID-19 curbs, sealing up buildings, locking down districts and throwing millions into distress in a scramble to halt widening outbreaks. China on Thursday reported a third straight day of more than...
Los Angeles Times

Stocks end higher on Wall Street as earnings roll in

Wall Street notched more gains Tuesday, as major stock indexes rallied for the third day and Treasury yields fell again. The Standard & Poor’s 500 rose 1.6%, with roughly 90% of stocks in the index notching gains. The benchmark index hadn’t been able to string together more than two gains in a row since mid-September.
Daily Mail

'We did better than we anticipated:' Apple's revenue rises by 8% to $90B topping Wall Street's predictions in the last quarter - but iPhone sales are still slacking, figures show

Apple's third quarter revenue and profits surpassed expectations despite iPhone sales that weren't as strong as some analysts had expected, the company announced on Thursday. Apple's saving grace was Mac sales of $11.5billion, well above analyst's estimates of $9.36billion. The company's total revenue rose by eight percent in the last quarter.

