Reuters

Japan, U.S. to conduct major military drill from Nov. 10

TOKYO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Japan and the United States will conduct a joint military exercise from Nov. 10, the Japanese Defence Ministry said on Friday, as countries in the region and beyond are increasingly wary of China's growing military might and assertiveness.
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: What’s up with the Bank of Japan’s unique track?

TOKYO (AP) — Even as the Federal Reserve and the world’s other central banks raise interest rates to try to curb inflation, the Bank of Japan has stood firm. Since 2016, Japan’s key interest rate has been minus 0.1%. The world’s third-largest economy has been battling deflation, or a continuous downward spiraling of prices, for years. So, at a time when surging prices prevail in much of the world, Japan also is facing inflationary pressures, but on a much more modest scale.
Japan in late-stage talks with U.S. for Tomahawk purchase -Yomiuri

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan is in the final stages of negotiations with Washington to buy U.S.-made Tomahawk cruise missiles, the Yomiuri daily reported on Friday, citing multiple unnamed Japanese government sources. Tomahawks can hit targets from more than 1,000 km (620 miles) away, putting parts of China and the...
Newsweek

China Quietly Abandons Goal of Overtaking U.S. Economy

Chinese leader Xi Jinping appeared to revise his long-term economic outlook when he opened a major political event over the weekend, hinting at modest growth that may see China fail to surpass the U.S. Beijing's two-step plan to build what it calls a "great modern socialist country in all respects"...
AOL Corp

North Korea warned of 'unparalleled' response from US, Japan, South Korea if it launches a 7th nuclear test

North Korea was warned on Wednesday that there would be an "unparalleled" response from the U.S., Japan and South Korea if it conducted a seventh nuclear test this year. The warning comes not only after Pyongyang conducted a series of unannounced missile tests earlier this month, including a ballistic missile launched over Japan, but as the U.S. and its Asian allies fear it could be planning nuclear bomb testing for the first time since 2017, according to Reuters.
Newsweek

American Troops Prepared to Engage in War With Russia

A U.S. aircraft carrier is prepared to lead an international charge should Russia escalate attacks against Ukraine and its allies. The USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), christened in 2006 and delivered to the Navy in 2009, is in the Adriatic Sea leading Neptune Strike 2022—a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) deployment that tests deterrence and defense in the Euro-Atlantic area.
US News and World Report

Prosecutor in Griner Case Tells Russian Appeal Court Her 9-Year Term Is Fair

KRASNOGORSK, Russia (Reuters) - U.S. WNBA basketball star Brittney Griner on Tuesday heard the Russian state prosecutor in her appeal hearing tell the judges that her nine-year jail sentence for possession and smuggling of drugs was "fair". Three judges were presiding over the appeals court in Krasnogorsk near Moscow, while...
US News and World Report

China Says Willing to Communicate With US Military but 'Red Lines' Should Be Respected

BEIJING (Reuters) - China attaches great importance to Sino-U.S. military relations and is willing to see China and the U.S. have military communications but "red lines" remain, a Chinese defense ministry spokesman said on Thursday. If the U.S. wishes to strengthen military communications, it should "respect China's interests and major...
US News and World Report

China's Xi Says Willing to Work With United States for Mutual Benefit

BEIJING (Reuters) - President Xi Jinping said China is willing to work with the United States to find ways to get along to the benefit of both, Chinese state television reported on Thursday, ahead of a possible meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in Indonesia. As major powers, China and...
US News and World Report

Barrack Says He Hoped Trump Ties Would Appeal to UAE; Denies Being Agent

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Tom Barrack, a onetime fundraiser for Donald Trump, acknowledged under cross-examination on Thursday that he hoped his ties to the then-president would encourage a United Arab Emirates official to invest with his company, but said he did not agree to exchange political access for a business relationship.

