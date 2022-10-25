Read full article on original website
Russia now thought to be able to mostly evade oil price cap planned by Yellen
Russia will be able to mostly skirt the G-7 price cap on its oil, analysts now say, a possibility that would neutralize the plan promoted by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen for limiting Russia’s war revenue and bringing down energy costs.
Japan, U.S. to conduct major military drill from Nov. 10
TOKYO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Japan and the United States will conduct a joint military exercise from Nov. 10, the Japanese Defence Ministry said on Friday, as countries in the region and beyond are increasingly wary of China's growing military might and assertiveness.
EXPLAINER: What’s up with the Bank of Japan’s unique track?
TOKYO (AP) — Even as the Federal Reserve and the world’s other central banks raise interest rates to try to curb inflation, the Bank of Japan has stood firm. Since 2016, Japan’s key interest rate has been minus 0.1%. The world’s third-largest economy has been battling deflation, or a continuous downward spiraling of prices, for years. So, at a time when surging prices prevail in much of the world, Japan also is facing inflationary pressures, but on a much more modest scale.
Japan in late-stage talks with U.S. for Tomahawk purchase -Yomiuri
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan is in the final stages of negotiations with Washington to buy U.S.-made Tomahawk cruise missiles, the Yomiuri daily reported on Friday, citing multiple unnamed Japanese government sources. Tomahawks can hit targets from more than 1,000 km (620 miles) away, putting parts of China and the...
Vladimir Putin's Health Takes A Downward Spiral With 18-Pound Weight Loss, 'Coughing Fits & Loss Of Appetite' As War Rages On
Russian leader Vladimir Putin's inner circle is worried about his "rapidly deteriorating" health as he's experiencing a number of worrisome symptoms, RadarOnline.com has learned. Putin reportedly suffers from coughing fits, loss of appetite, and constant nausea, which sources say has resulted in him losing 18 pounds over the past several...
China told US banks like Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan to avoid publishing politically sensitive research ahead of a key Communist Party summit, report says
JPMorgan's private banking arm in Asia was advised not to comment on sensitive subjects for the time being, sources told the Wall Street Journal.
China Quietly Abandons Goal of Overtaking U.S. Economy
Chinese leader Xi Jinping appeared to revise his long-term economic outlook when he opened a major political event over the weekend, hinting at modest growth that may see China fail to surpass the U.S. Beijing's two-step plan to build what it calls a "great modern socialist country in all respects"...
North Korea warned of 'unparalleled' response from US, Japan, South Korea if it launches a 7th nuclear test
North Korea was warned on Wednesday that there would be an "unparalleled" response from the U.S., Japan and South Korea if it conducted a seventh nuclear test this year. The warning comes not only after Pyongyang conducted a series of unannounced missile tests earlier this month, including a ballistic missile launched over Japan, but as the U.S. and its Asian allies fear it could be planning nuclear bomb testing for the first time since 2017, according to Reuters.
EXCLUSIVE: China 'would not' invade Taiwan if Beijing believes it owns the island, Asian trade official says
Senior Cambodian minister Dr. Kao Kim Hourn discussed concerns over Russia's potential use of an atomic weapon and hopes that nations on the brink of conflict give diplomacy a chance.
American Troops Prepared to Engage in War With Russia
A U.S. aircraft carrier is prepared to lead an international charge should Russia escalate attacks against Ukraine and its allies. The USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), christened in 2006 and delivered to the Navy in 2009, is in the Adriatic Sea leading Neptune Strike 2022—a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) deployment that tests deterrence and defense in the Euro-Atlantic area.
Eight reasons to be scared of China
China's Xi Jinping has tightened control. Here are eight more reasons to fear the communist country.
Prosecutor in Griner Case Tells Russian Appeal Court Her 9-Year Term Is Fair
KRASNOGORSK, Russia (Reuters) - U.S. WNBA basketball star Brittney Griner on Tuesday heard the Russian state prosecutor in her appeal hearing tell the judges that her nine-year jail sentence for possession and smuggling of drugs was "fair". Three judges were presiding over the appeals court in Krasnogorsk near Moscow, while...
Ukraine Situation Report: Russia’s Ka-52 Attack Helicopter Fleet Has Been Massacred
VITALY TIMKIV/AFP via Getty ImagesKa-52s have taken the brunt of rotary-wing losses during the invasion and their relevance is waning as Ukraine's air defenses improve.
Chinese oil demand is suddenly collapsing as Beijing extends zero-COVID policies, OPEC says
OPEC now sees China's demand for oil dropping by 60,000 barrels per day this year, after forecasting an increase of 120,000 only a month ago. The cartel cited the extension of zero-COVID policies in some areas of China, which is the world's top oil importer. OPEC also revised down its...
A secretive fleet of ships is poised to move Russian oil under the radar after EU sanctions kick in
A fleet of ships amassed under shady circumstances will likely be used to help keep Russian oil flowing once EU sanctions take hold in December, Bloomberg reported.
China Says Willing to Communicate With US Military but 'Red Lines' Should Be Respected
BEIJING (Reuters) - China attaches great importance to Sino-U.S. military relations and is willing to see China and the U.S. have military communications but "red lines" remain, a Chinese defense ministry spokesman said on Thursday. If the U.S. wishes to strengthen military communications, it should "respect China's interests and major...
China's richest people lost about $13 billion in just one day due to a market sell-off after President Xi Jinping secured a third term
The 13 richest people in China lost $12.7 billion on Monday alone, per Bloomberg. Their losses were due to a massive market sell-off over President Xi Jinping's third term in office. Investors fear the economic fallout from Xi's Covid-zero stance and 'common prosperity' agenda. The richest people in China lost...
China's Xi Says Willing to Work With United States for Mutual Benefit
BEIJING (Reuters) - President Xi Jinping said China is willing to work with the United States to find ways to get along to the benefit of both, Chinese state television reported on Thursday, ahead of a possible meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in Indonesia. As major powers, China and...
Chinese state banks sold dollars to support yuan late on Tuesday: Reuters, citing sources
Major Chinese state-owned banks sold U.S. dollars in both onshore and offshore markets in late trade on Tuesday to prop up the weakening yuan, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. Such dollar selling comes as the Chinese currency is facing mounting downside pressure, with the onshore...
Barrack Says He Hoped Trump Ties Would Appeal to UAE; Denies Being Agent
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Tom Barrack, a onetime fundraiser for Donald Trump, acknowledged under cross-examination on Thursday that he hoped his ties to the then-president would encourage a United Arab Emirates official to invest with his company, but said he did not agree to exchange political access for a business relationship.
