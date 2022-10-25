Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas real estate agent threatens client and is sacked when his texts go viralAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram recommends readers vote for AbbottAsh JurbergTexas State
The abandoned baseball field in Fort Worth, Texas.Rooted ExpeditionsFort Worth, TX
Dallas Radio Personality Sentenced on Child Porn ChargesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texas Cities Find Unique Arrangement in an Effort to Stop Spread of CrimeLarry LeaseWhite Settlement, TX
Related
azlenews.net
Azle tennis preparing for spring after winning fall bi-district title
Azle High School’s team tennis season came to an end in the Oct. 14 area championship round, but the Hornets could take home a sense of pride and accomplishment. In fall, tennis is played as a team rather than an individual sport. Azle won a fall team bi-district championship for the first time in school history.
WFAA
Here are WFAA's 5 biggest games in DFW high school football this week
DALLAS — Nine weeks of Texas high school football are in the books, and top-tier matchups continue to grace the schedule this weekend. Throughout the season, WFAA will stream broadcasts of local high school football games on Friday Night Football. WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie will once again serve as the play-by play announcer all season. Former Lincoln High School and Kansas State linebacker Hek'ma Harrison will serve as color commentator.
therideronline.com
Opinion: Some Schools are Too Big to Compete In 6A
In Texas high school sports, UIL splits schools into six divisions based on school population. 1A, the smallest division, contains schools with a population below 104.9 students and 6A, the biggest division, consists of schools with populations over 2,220 students. At first glance, dividing schools up based on the number of students seems fair, and for the most part, works out. However, problems begin in the 6A division because the existence of very large schools.
H-E-B's newest location in North Texas will be in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Grocery giant H-E-B has announced it will open another location in North Texas. H-E-B Alliance will open at the northwest corner of Heritage Trace Parkway and N. Riverside Drive. The opening date was not disclosed, but the grocer said it will open in 2024. The groundbreaking will take place on Nov. 16. H-E-B opened its location in Frisco in September and will be opening its Plano location later this fall. The McKinney location, which broke ground earlier this year, will open in late 2023. The Allen location, also currently under construction, is expected to open in late 2023. Mansfield, the most recently announced location, will break ground early in 2023.
3 reasons TCU will win Big 12 over Texas, Oklahoma State
The Big 12 conference has turned upside down in the 2022 college football season. Preseason favorites Baylor and Oklahoma have stumbled to slow starts, while teams no one expected to make noise have done so. Even Kansas has been a factor in the Big 12 after placing last in the preseason poll. In all the chaos, TCU football has thrived more than any other team in the conference.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Arlington Breaks Ground on New High-End Residencies Near Stadiums
If you pass through the Arlington Entertainment District on a non-game day, you’ll still see a flurry of activity near Globe Life Field, which opened in 2020. Much of the sights and sounds now revolve around constant construction like at the site of the Loews Arlington Hotel and Convention Center.
When to expect pleasant fall weather to change into rain around North Texas
Halloween weekend is coming up and while pleasant fall weather with seasonable temperatures will be around in the middle of the week, some rain will make its way into North Texas over the weekend.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
H-E-B Announces Plans for First Store in Fort Worth
H-E-B revealed its latest plans for a future store in North Texas on Wednesday -- this time in North Fort Worth. The San Antonio-based retailer said its H-E-B Alliance store will open at the northwest corner of Heritage Trace Parkway and North Riverside Drive. That location is just across the street from competitor Kroger Marketplace.
KRLD North Texas Traffic Alert: Oct. 24-30
From Dallas to Arlington and Fort Worth to Mesquite, North Texas highways will be impacted by road work this week. Here’s a look at what roads to avoid from Monday, Oct. 24 through Sunday, Oct. 30.
WFAA
Here are the neighborhoods with the highest 20-year home price appreciation in North Texas
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — When thinking about home price appreciation, much of the conversation has centered around the whirlwind the Dallas-Fort Worth market has experienced since the onset of the pandemic. But what about 20-year appreciation?. Today’s edition of Hottest Neighborhoods explores the ZIP codes with the highest median...
Dallas Observer
State Fair of Texas by the Numbers: Attendance Record Broken
The State Fair of Texas has been a Dallas community staple for more than 130 years. This year surpassed all others in attendance, with 2,547,289 fairgoers across the 24-day run. The record attendance sure put a smile on the face of Big Tex, who celebrated his 70th birthday this month...
Man arrested for opening fire on Toyota headquarters in Plano a suspect in other crimes
A man who was arrested for opening fire on the Toyota headquarters in Plano over the weekend is suddenly a suspect in a number of other, frustrating crimes in several cities.
Beto O’Rourke visiting Central Texas polling places
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Democratic candidate for governor Beto O’Rourke returned to Central Texas on Wednesday to visit five polling places, as Early Voting is underway. The polling place visits are public and come as part of his statewide Vote with Beto drive to Get Out the Vote during his growing grassroots campaign to […]
Brand New Home in Rockwall, TX With 13 Acres and a Bowling Alley
There is no question, when this home is completed in Rockwall, Texas it’s going to be stunning. But, as of now the completion date is in November although the builder has some photos of the home which you can see below and it’s going to be amazing. I’m...
New way to travel could be coming to DFW—Plano takes next step to consider possibilities
This rendering shows what a JPods personal rapid transit system built in the median might look like. (Courtesy JPods) Imagine this: a self-driving vehicle that runs on a track suspended overhead. Riders choose when to board and where they want to go, and their personal vehicle, or pod, will transport them directly, with no stops along the way.
azlenews.net
Deer Ridge structure fire takes life of retired Haltom City officer
A recently retired Haltom City police officer lost his life Sunday in a structure fire at his home in Deer Ridge Estates, south of Azle. While the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has not officially confirmed his identity, a post on the Haltom City Police Department’s Facebook page Sunday afternoon announced it was Cpl. Tony Miller, 62, who died in the fire.
keranews.org
Experts call Arlington term length proposal a 'longshot,' citing long, bitter fight over limits
If approved, city council members and the mayor would receive three additional years in office than currently allowed by term limits that won voter approval in 2018. Current term limits cap elected officials at 12 years, meaning Arlington officials can serve no more than six years on city council and six years as mayor.
Watch: Lightning explodes pecan tree as severe storms rip through Texas
An unbelievable lightning strike was caught on video in the Dallas area while severe storms rolled through Monday night.
papercitymag.com
Fort Worth’s River Crest Country Club Transforms Into Cowgirl Heaven For the Desert Rose — When Runway Meets Rodeo
Fashion show perfection at the Desert Rose Luncheon and Fashion Show at River Crest Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas on October 6, 2022. (Photo by Sharon Ellman) Nobody does cowgirl chic quite like Fort Worth. Now in its second year, the Desert Rose Luncheon already has become a can’t...
Arlington Vandergriff skate park closed for vandalism clean-up
Arlington is temporarily closing one of its premier parks because of vandalism. Over the weekend, taggers spray-painted graffiti on the walls at Vandergriff skate park near Pioneer Parkway and Matlock.
Comments / 0