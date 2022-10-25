ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Azle, TX

azlenews.net

Azle tennis preparing for spring after winning fall bi-district title

Azle High School’s team tennis season came to an end in the Oct. 14 area championship round, but the Hornets could take home a sense of pride and accomplishment. In fall, tennis is played as a team rather than an individual sport. Azle won a fall team bi-district championship for the first time in school history.
AZLE, TX
WFAA

Here are WFAA's 5 biggest games in DFW high school football this week

DALLAS — Nine weeks of Texas high school football are in the books, and top-tier matchups continue to grace the schedule this weekend. Throughout the season, WFAA will stream broadcasts of local high school football games on Friday Night Football. WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie will once again serve as the play-by play announcer all season. Former Lincoln High School and Kansas State linebacker Hek'ma Harrison will serve as color commentator.
DALLAS, TX
therideronline.com

Opinion: Some Schools are Too Big to Compete In 6A

In Texas high school sports, UIL splits schools into six divisions based on school population. 1A, the smallest division, contains schools with a population below 104.9 students and 6A, the biggest division, consists of schools with populations over 2,220 students. At first glance, dividing schools up based on the number of students seems fair, and for the most part, works out. However, problems begin in the 6A division because the existence of very large schools.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

H-E-B's newest location in North Texas will be in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Grocery giant H-E-B has announced it will open another location in North Texas.  H-E-B Alliance will open at the northwest corner of Heritage Trace Parkway and N. Riverside Drive. The opening date was not disclosed, but the grocer said it will open in 2024. The groundbreaking will take place on Nov. 16. H-E-B opened its location in Frisco in September and will be opening its Plano location later this fall. The McKinney location, which broke ground earlier this year, will open in late 2023.  The Allen location, also currently under construction, is expected to open in late 2023. Mansfield, the most recently announced location, will break ground early in 2023.  
FORT WORTH, TX
ClutchPoints

3 reasons TCU will win Big 12 over Texas, Oklahoma State

The Big 12 conference has turned upside down in the 2022 college football season. Preseason favorites Baylor and Oklahoma have stumbled to slow starts, while teams no one expected to make noise have done so. Even Kansas has been a factor in the Big 12 after placing last in the preseason poll. In all the chaos, TCU football has thrived more than any other team in the conference.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Arlington Breaks Ground on New High-End Residencies Near Stadiums

If you pass through the Arlington Entertainment District on a non-game day, you’ll still see a flurry of activity near Globe Life Field, which opened in 2020. Much of the sights and sounds now revolve around constant construction like at the site of the Loews Arlington Hotel and Convention Center.
ARLINGTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

H-E-B Announces Plans for First Store in Fort Worth

H-E-B revealed its latest plans for a future store in North Texas on Wednesday -- this time in North Fort Worth. The San Antonio-based retailer said its H-E-B Alliance store will open at the northwest corner of Heritage Trace Parkway and North Riverside Drive. That location is just across the street from competitor Kroger Marketplace.
FORT WORTH, TX
Dallas Observer

State Fair of Texas by the Numbers: Attendance Record Broken

The State Fair of Texas has been a Dallas community staple for more than 130 years. This year surpassed all others in attendance, with 2,547,289 fairgoers across the 24-day run. The record attendance sure put a smile on the face of Big Tex, who celebrated his 70th birthday this month...
DALLAS, TX
KLST/KSAN

Beto O’Rourke visiting Central Texas polling places

CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Democratic candidate for governor Beto O’Rourke returned to Central Texas on Wednesday to visit five polling places, as Early Voting is underway. The polling place visits are public and come as part of his statewide Vote with Beto drive to Get Out the Vote during his growing grassroots campaign to […]
TEXAS STATE
azlenews.net

Deer Ridge structure fire takes life of retired Haltom City officer

A recently retired Haltom City police officer lost his life Sunday in a structure fire at his home in Deer Ridge Estates, south of Azle. While the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has not officially confirmed his identity, a post on the Haltom City Police Department’s Facebook page Sunday afternoon announced it was Cpl. Tony Miller, 62, who died in the fire.
HALTOM CITY, TX

