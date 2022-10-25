Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Battle of Hanging Rock Civil War haunting at Greenhill Park in Salem VirginiaCheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
It's time to celebrate Dr. Pepper Day in RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
SKYDOG A Tribute to the Allman Brothers BandCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
SPAYghetti fundraiser supports Roanoke SPCA which does not get any government fundingCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Local artist Macklyn Mosley opens for KeKe Wyatt on November 5Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
10/31: Downtown Blacksburg Trick or Treat
Downtown Blacksburg Inc. presents then annual Downtown Trick or Treat on Monday, October 31, 2022 at participating downtown merchants. Enjoy treats and more from participating downtown Blacksburg merchants. Special Events include:. • 4:00-6:00 PM: Blacksburg Parks & Rec will have kid friendly games available along College Avenue. • 4:00-6:00 PM:...
Rakes, Kimberly Dawn
Kimberly Dawn “Kimmie” Rakes, age 55, of Christiansburg passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday, October 26, 2022. She was born in Montgomery Co, Va. on July 19, 1967. Kimmie was known for love and affection in all aspects for nieces and nephews. She is survived by her parents, George W....
Fiore, Elizabeth Weaver
Elizabeth May Weaver Fiore, age 79 of Dublin passed away Friday, October 21, 2022 in the Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Born March 10, 1943 in Pulaski, she was the daughter of the late Earnest Hampton Weaver and Bessie May Andrews Weaver. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death...
Hutchison, Barbara Thomas
Barbara Ann Thomas Hutchison, 80, of Dublin, passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil Elbert Thomas and Deanie Worrell Turner; and her daughter, Rita Ann Hall. Survivors include her sons and daughter-in-law, Allen and Sharon DeHart, and Robert “Bobby” Taylor; grandchildren,...
Wilkins, Frank Melvin
Frank Melvin Wilkins, age 80, of Fairlawn died, Thursday, October 27,2022. He is survived by his wife, Sharon McCoy; daughter and son-in-law, Melinda and Steve Slusser; grandchildren, Matthew McCoy (Shannon), Billy Graham (Tiffany), Harlie Clinch (Jeremy), Ethan Slusser, Devon Viars (Chelsea), and Hannah Viars (Josh); 11 great- grandchildren, and extended family in Florida.
Duncan, Jackie O’Dell
Lena Jacqueline “Jackie” O’Dell Duncan, age 75 of Draper went Home to be with her Savior and her husband, on Wednesday October 26, 2022 at her home, only one day after what would have been their 56th Wedding Anniversary. She was surrounded by her family at the time of her death.
Lovell, Sr., Leo Thomas
Leo Thomas “Buckeye” Lovell, Sr., 83, passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at his home in Elliston with his family by his side. He was a former crane operator at Roanoke Electric Steel and a member of Harbor of Hope Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, W. T. and Delia Ann Lovell; and daughter, Sandra Gail Lovell.
Borman, John Robert
John Robert Borman, age 72, of Christiansburg died, Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at his home. He was born in St. Charles, IL, on August 23, 1950, to the late Robert Charles and Phyllis Bragg Borman. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served during the Vietnam Conflict. John...
One person charged in hit-and-run
Town of Christiansburg police responded to a call at the Christiansburg High School parking lot on Tuesday, Oct. 25 concerning a hit and run. The subsequent investigation revealed that the hit and run occurred after a physical altercation between juveniles. Upon arrival, officers found that as a vehicle was exiting...
Montgomery, Jr., Garth Noonan
Garth “Mike” Noonan Montgomery Jr., of Blacksburg, Va., died on October 12, 2022. He was born on February 2, 1951 to the late Margaret Matthews Montgomery and Garth Montgomery Sr. in Manhattan, N.Y. Mike graduated Horace Greeley High School, Chappaqua, in 1969 after spending his senior year in...
Keith, Kenneth Edward
After a heroic battle with cancer, Kenneth Edward Keith passed away surrounded by family on October 26, 2022 at the age of 59. Kenneth was born on October 28, 1962, in Montgomery County. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles ‘Ray’ Keith; brothers, Ronnie, Robert, Richard Keith; and...
Luckadoo, Glada Reed
Glada Reed Luckadoo, 86 of Christiansburg, passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022. She is preceded in death by her husband, Samuel E. Luckadoo; parents, Hubert & Velma Reed; daughter, Mildred Whitescarver; son, Benton McGuire; great-granddaughter, Sadie Culverhouse; sister, Inez Smith; brothers, Walter Reed, Major Reed, Donald Reed, Harvey Reed and an infant brother; and the father of her children, Kyle McGuire.
Hughes, Tracy Lynn
On Thursday, October 20,2022, Tracy Lynn Hughes left us too soon. Tracy was born April 3, 1971 in Radford Virginia she was 51 years old. She was raised in Southwest Virginia by her father John Hughes and mother Cathy Hughes. Tracy was a very kind hearted person and would do...
