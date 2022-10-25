ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Guest
1d ago

They may have the lease, but Biden has not approved any drilling permits! No matter how they spin it….. it’s ALL bidens policies that is killing American oil…… while begging Venezuela for oil!

Stephen Black
1d ago

I y’all read the article, they traded their partial interest in this field to gain a 100% interest in another field that was closer to existing infrastructure.

Guilded Age
1d ago

First protocol of governance, use your neighbors resources first and then charge them double for yours.

money.com

Here’s How High Gas Prices Could Go After OPEC Cut Oil Production

A big change in the international crude oil market could drive up gas prices for U.S. drivers — but probably only in some parts of the country. Earlier this week, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced it would cut crude production by 2 million barrels per day in an effort to prop up oil prices, which have dropped to less than $95 per barrel today from more than $120 per barrel at the beginning of June. The wholesale price of crude oil is the biggest factor that determines the retail price of gasoline at the pump.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Biden FINALLY takes action to boost domestic oil production by releasing 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve, tells companies to help bring down prices at the pump and threatens export curbs after OPEC slash

President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices are on the rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest cuts in production in more than two years. Biden will release another 10 million barrels this month and he will 'continue to...
rigzone.com

Drone-Driven Explosions Occur Near Crude Oil Tanker

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp (OET) has announced that two “drone-driven” explosions occurred in “close proximity” to its Nissos Kea tanker. “In the afternoon of 21 October 2022, while the vessel had called for loading at the port of Ash Shihr in Yemen, there were two drone-driven explosions in close proximity,” OET stated.
nationalinterest.org

Diesel Prices Soar As Average Gas Price Falls Again

It’s the return of week-to-week volatility, as the average gas price dropped 5.4 cents to $3.86 per gallon. Earlier this year, the average gas price in the United States had a long streak of going up, followed by a steady decline for the bulk of the summer. The decline ended early in the fall but after a few weeks of increasing averages, gas prices have reversed again.
CALIFORNIA STATE
marinelink.com

Idled St. Croix Refinery Risks Explosion, 'Catastrophic' Releases

Equipment corrosion at an oil refinery in the U.S. Virgin Islands presents a risk of fire, explosion or other "catastrophic" releases of hazardous substances, U.S. environmental regulators said on Tuesday, after performing an inspection last month. The idled St. Croix refinery, formerly called Limetree Bay, was shut down by the...
rigzone.com

IEA Says it Can Tap Huge Oil Reserves If Supply Is Disrupted

The head of the International Energy Agency said its members have oil reserves available to conduct another round of releases if needed. “We still have huge amount of stocks to be released in case we see supply disruptions,” Fatih Birol, the executive director of the Paris-based adviser, said in a group interview at the Singapore International Energy Week Conference. “Currently it is not on the agenda, but it can come anytime.”
rigzone.com

The USA Diesel Crisis Is Here and Spreading

The diesel shortage that had the White House on edge last week is spreading from the Northeast to the Southeast, prompting at least one supplier to initiate emergency protocols. “Because conditions are rapidly devolving” fuel supplier Mansfield Energy is now requiring a 72-hour notice for deliveries to secure fuel and...
TENNESSEE STATE
Consumer Reports.org

Can Using Gas With 15 Percent Ethanol Damage Your Car?

You might have noticed that some gas stations occasionally offer specials on unleaded 88 octane gas—also known as E15—which contains 15 percent ethanol. Ethanol is an alcohol that’s derived from corn. The advantages are it’s sustainable and burns cleaner than fuels that are purely petroleum-based. The disadvantages are you might get lower fuel economy and a recent study has shown that the land-use aspects of growing corn are carbon-intensive. Should you use this gas instead of regular 87 octane or does the potential to cause damage to your car’s system outweigh the savings at the pump?

