Gonzaga Bulletin
No. 2 GU to open season against No. 11 Tennessee in exhibition
No. 2 Gonzaga University men’s basketball will kick off its season against the No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers in a charity exhibition game in Frisco, Texas, with all proceeds benefitting the McLendon Foundation. The McLendon Foundation was established in 1999 by the National Association of College Directors of America to...
Gonzaga Bulletin
Zags score first, but allow three unanswered goals in loss to Portland
The Gonzaga University Men’s soccer team (4-10-1, 0-3-1 WCC) lost 3-1 to No. 7 University of Portland (10-1-3, 4-0 WCC) Wednesday night on a cold and windy night under the lights at Luger Field. Coming into the matchup, Portland had won six of its last seven matchups and dispatched...
Gonzaga Bulletin
Patriot Front vandalism found on College Hall mural wall
Gonzaga University’s students reported far-right, hate group propaganda to the university administration on Tuesday. The spray-painted messaging was not university sanctioned and is considered to be vandalism and defacement of school property. The vandalism, located on the mural wall outside of College Hall, displayed two spray-painted images — the...
Gonzaga Bulletin
Spokane artist Lila Shaw Girvin featured in new retrospective
Vibrant abstract art is now on display at the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture (MAC). “Gift of a Moment: Lila Shaw Girvin”, is a new exhibition that provides museumgoers with a thorough look at the art and life of Spokane local, Lila Shaw Girvin. Girvin, 93, has...
Gonzaga Bulletin
New band "Fish and the Chips" blows Spokane out of the water
Five talented students, one electric band. Seniors Ethan Davis, Kate Fischer, Conrad Herold, Colin Pottinger and Clyde Twitty make up what is known to campus and Spokane as the musical group, Fish and the Chips. The bandmates said the idea for the band was formulated this past summer in Florence,...
Gonzaga Bulletin
Club collaboration urges trustees to divest from fossil fuels
As of fall 2021, Gonzaga University invests 5.6% of its approximately $436.6 million endowment in companies that invest in fossil fuels. According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, fossil fuels account for 74% of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions and are the dominant cause of climate change. McKenna Krey, president...
Gonzaga Bulletin
A year after College Hall break-in, GU looks to avoid similar incidents
It’s been roughly a year since a man unaffiliated with Gonzaga University entered a College Hall classroom and made insensitive and threatening remarks to a professor and her students. The incident prompted Campus Security and Public Safety (CSPS) to reconsider its existing policies before implementing several new ones, according...
Gonzaga Bulletin
Vice President of GSBA proposes bereavement policy to administration
Gonzaga University dedicates resources to promote students' mental health wellness through the office of Cura Personalis, Student Wellbeing and StudentLinc, but GU does not have a policy that would grant students extra grieving time and accommodations if they experienced the death of a family member. Sydney Rains, vice president of...
Gonzaga Bulletin
GU nursing students administer flu shots through the fall flu clinic
Gonzaga University nursing students are administering flu shots through the GU fall flu clinic. According to Sharon Young, interim director of Health Services, nursing students are assisted by faculty advisors so they can be assured they use good techniques. This allows nursing students to get involved and get experience administering vaccinations.
