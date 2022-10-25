ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFGate

Frank Sinatra's former California compound back on the market for $12.75M

Calling Ol' Blue Eyes fans: If you have $12.75 million to pony up, now's your chance to live in the hilltop estate that Frank Sinatra called home in the 1950s and '60s. It was originally listed for $21.5 million back in August 2021 when it included an additional 7-plus acres of land. The property is now being offered separately, reducing it by $8.75 million.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Robb Report

Howie Mandel Once Owned This Malibu Mansion With a Private Beach. It Just Listed for $21.5 Million.

If the sprawling California coastline is the setup, this charming beach house is the punchline. The seaside hideaway, which is referred to as the “old Mandel house,” occupies a prime position in the ritzy, gated enclave of Malibu Colony. As its nickname suggests, the coastal abode was once owned by comedian and TV personality Howie Mandel in the ‘90s. It’s certainly fit for an A-lister, too.
MALIBU, CA
mansionglobal.com

Oceanfront House on Florida’s Amelia Island Sells for a Record $13.35 Million

An oceanfront house on Florida’s Amelia Island has sold for $13.35 million after being on the market for just over three months. Custom built in 2012 for healthcare entrepreneur Thomas Weldon as his primary residence, the home was listed for $15 million in July—the priciest listing on the market in the area at the time. It sold last week, making it the most expensive home sold in the state’s northeastern region, according to listing agents Joe Cutajar and James Miller with ONE Sotheby’s International Realty.
FLORIDA STATE
Architectural Digest

Frank Sinatra’s Former Midcentury Los Angeles Estate Lists for $12.8 Million

Here’s your chance to step into the shoes of Ol’ Blue Eyes. A sleek glass-walled midcentury modern estate once home to Frank Sinatra is asking $12.75 million, reports Mansion Global. The six-bedroom, nine-bathroom house was previously listed at $21.5 million and sat on the market for over a year before being relisted at its new price. Securely set at the end of a gated nearly mile-long driveway on a hill in the suburban Los Angeles neighborhood of Chatsworth, the landscaped eight-acre property offers ample living and entertaining space with 360-degree mountain, city, and nature preserve views.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Robb Report

Forget Infinity Pools. This $26 Million Telluride Manse Comes With a Swimmable Infinity Pond.

Who needs an infinity pool, when you have a real-life infinity pond?. An over-the-top mountain manse has just come onto the market in Telluride, and because it’s located in the ultra-exclusive Gray Head community, the property is listed for a cool $25.9 million. A residence with that kind of price tag is bound to come with a few bonkers features. In this case, you get a custom wine wall, a Swarovski crystal sculpture, all the furnishings and a built-in trampoline where you can bounce with Mt. Sneffels as your backdrop. And yes, a huge swimmable infinity pond in your backyard.
TELLURIDE, CO
Narcity

Quebec Home For Sale Is In A Valley Surrounded By Fall Colours & Costs Under $330K (PHOTOS)

This house for sale in Quebec is the epitome of a dreamy fall escape and it's on the market right now for less than $330,000. The three-storey home in Petite-Rivière-Saint-François, about an hour from Quebec City, is set in a valley in the province's Charlevoix region, and the whole thing explodes with shades of orange, red and yellow in the fall.
tinyhousetalk.com

Yoku the “Chic Shack” 300 sq. ft. Vacation

The chic cabin in Texas sits on 100 acres and is a beautifully-designed modern abode. It has full-wall doors that open up to a two-tier porch, as well as a glass ceiling that allows you to stargaze in bed. Romantic!. The porch also has a built-in plunge pool, and inside...
TEXAS STATE
Apartment Therapy

A Weaver Uses Unconventional Storage Beautifully in Her Melbourne Home

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. “When I was looking for a new home for my teenage daughter, we wanted either two living spaces or three bedrooms — one for an office/studio,” begins handweaver Mary Burgess. “I managed to get both with this apartment. It’s a two-story townhouse in a block of six with shared front gardens. I love how the different spaces work for me, and have evolved with my changing needs over the years. My home very much reflects my work with its weaving equipment and textiles as decoration, but much of it is also practical and in regular use.”

