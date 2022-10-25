Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Looking for a Seafood Boil in Greater Cleveland? You Should Check Out This RestaurantIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in the Canton AreaIsla ChiuCanton, OH
If You're Looking for Cambodian Food in the Suburbs of Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Place in North OlmstedIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Related
Allure
Cher Is Selling Her $85 Million Malibu Mansion Complete With a Climate-Controlled Wig Room
After 34 years, Cher has decided the time has finally come to put her Malibu mansion on the market, listing the estate customized to her unique specifications for 28 times what she originally paid for it. This week, the Wall Street Journal reported that the pop icon has listed her...
SFGate
Frank Sinatra's former California compound back on the market for $12.75M
Calling Ol' Blue Eyes fans: If you have $12.75 million to pony up, now's your chance to live in the hilltop estate that Frank Sinatra called home in the 1950s and '60s. It was originally listed for $21.5 million back in August 2021 when it included an additional 7-plus acres of land. The property is now being offered separately, reducing it by $8.75 million.
Howie Mandel Once Owned This Malibu Mansion With a Private Beach. It Just Listed for $21.5 Million.
If the sprawling California coastline is the setup, this charming beach house is the punchline. The seaside hideaway, which is referred to as the “old Mandel house,” occupies a prime position in the ritzy, gated enclave of Malibu Colony. As its nickname suggests, the coastal abode was once owned by comedian and TV personality Howie Mandel in the ‘90s. It’s certainly fit for an A-lister, too.
mansionglobal.com
Oceanfront House on Florida’s Amelia Island Sells for a Record $13.35 Million
An oceanfront house on Florida’s Amelia Island has sold for $13.35 million after being on the market for just over three months. Custom built in 2012 for healthcare entrepreneur Thomas Weldon as his primary residence, the home was listed for $15 million in July—the priciest listing on the market in the area at the time. It sold last week, making it the most expensive home sold in the state’s northeastern region, according to listing agents Joe Cutajar and James Miller with ONE Sotheby’s International Realty.
architecturaldigest.com
Carol Burnett Lists Her LA Condo, Steph Curry’s Former Home Hits the Market, and More Real Estate News
Become an AD PRO member today and save 20% on an annual membership. From high-profile model homes to celebrity listings from Carol Burnett and Dolly Parton, there’s plenty happening right now in the world of real estate. In this roundup, AD PRO has everything you need to know. On...
Take a look inside a $3 million luxury yacht that features a built-in barbecue, wet bar, and a huge engine room
The Princess F65 yacht was on display at the Southampton International Boat show in England in September.
Frank Sinatra’s Former Midcentury Los Angeles Estate Lists for $12.8 Million
Here’s your chance to step into the shoes of Ol’ Blue Eyes. A sleek glass-walled midcentury modern estate once home to Frank Sinatra is asking $12.75 million, reports Mansion Global. The six-bedroom, nine-bathroom house was previously listed at $21.5 million and sat on the market for over a year before being relisted at its new price. Securely set at the end of a gated nearly mile-long driveway on a hill in the suburban Los Angeles neighborhood of Chatsworth, the landscaped eight-acre property offers ample living and entertaining space with 360-degree mountain, city, and nature preserve views.
A 693-Square-Foot California Condo’s Renovation Turned a Tired Space into a Modern, Playful Home
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Name: Jahzeel Cabada, Joseph Babcock, and cats Polly and Whiskey. Location: North Park, San Diego, California. Size: 693 square feet. Type of Home:...
This nearly $16M Houston mansion has perfect fall vibes with dark hues and brick details
The River Oaks Country Club home has six bedrooms, nine bathrooms and 12,900 square feet.
Forget Infinity Pools. This $26 Million Telluride Manse Comes With a Swimmable Infinity Pond.
Who needs an infinity pool, when you have a real-life infinity pond?. An over-the-top mountain manse has just come onto the market in Telluride, and because it’s located in the ultra-exclusive Gray Head community, the property is listed for a cool $25.9 million. A residence with that kind of price tag is bound to come with a few bonkers features. In this case, you get a custom wine wall, a Swarovski crystal sculpture, all the furnishings and a built-in trampoline where you can bounce with Mt. Sneffels as your backdrop. And yes, a huge swimmable infinity pond in your backyard.
Narcity
Quebec Home For Sale Is In A Valley Surrounded By Fall Colours & Costs Under $330K (PHOTOS)
This house for sale in Quebec is the epitome of a dreamy fall escape and it's on the market right now for less than $330,000. The three-storey home in Petite-Rivière-Saint-François, about an hour from Quebec City, is set in a valley in the province's Charlevoix region, and the whole thing explodes with shades of orange, red and yellow in the fall.
The One Bedroom Vibe That Over 50% Of Homeowners Prefer – House Digest Survey
When it comes to decorating a room there are many avenues you can go. According to a House Digest survey, here is the bedroom vibe that most homeowners prefer.
tinyhousetalk.com
Yoku the “Chic Shack” 300 sq. ft. Vacation
The chic cabin in Texas sits on 100 acres and is a beautifully-designed modern abode. It has full-wall doors that open up to a two-tier porch, as well as a glass ceiling that allows you to stargaze in bed. Romantic!. The porch also has a built-in plunge pool, and inside...
yankodesign.com
The artistic SkyView Camper has a fling with mid-century modern architecture style
Teardrop trailers have cramped-up interiors and most travel trailers are built to look alike. Marrying the advantages of a camping trailer in a teardrop form factor with artistic leverage and space to accommodate two people in harmony; SkyView Camper is set to be that tiny home trailing your car. Whether...
A Weaver Uses Unconventional Storage Beautifully in Her Melbourne Home
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. “When I was looking for a new home for my teenage daughter, we wanted either two living spaces or three bedrooms — one for an office/studio,” begins handweaver Mary Burgess. “I managed to get both with this apartment. It’s a two-story townhouse in a block of six with shared front gardens. I love how the different spaces work for me, and have evolved with my changing needs over the years. My home very much reflects my work with its weaving equipment and textiles as decoration, but much of it is also practical and in regular use.”
Comments / 0