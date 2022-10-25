Read full article on original website
Rockland woman was fatally struck by a truck
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A woman was killed Thursday morning after she was hit by a truck in Rockland. It happen just after 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Ocean and Suffolk streets. According to the Village Soup the woman was next to a crosswalk. Rockland Police Chief told the...
18-Year-Old Man Dies after Crashing into School Bus in Gorham, Maine
An 18-year-old motorcyclist died after crashing into a school bus on Route 202 in Gorham Maine on Tuesday afternoon. Police said Casey Southworth of Norway was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland where he died from his injuries, according to WGME news. Motorcycle Deflected Off Bus and Hit Another...
Windham High School bringing in crisis counselors after motorcycle crashes into school bus
GORHAM (WGME) - Police say a motorcyclist was killed after crashing into a school bus in Gorham Tuesday. Police say the crash happened around 3:30 p.m., shutting down Route 202 near Libby Avenue. "The motorcycle struck the school bus, bounced off the school bus and struck the car that was...
18-Year-Old Mainer Killed After Crashing Motorcycle into School Bus Full of Students
A tragic turn of events has led to the death of an 18-year-old in Maine. According to WGME 13, a Tuesday afternoon motorcycle vs school bus crash in Gorham, Maine ended with a single death. WGME is reporting that the crash happened on Tuesday afternoon at about 3:30 pm. Emergency...
Two vehicles carrying students collide in New Gloucester
NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine — Two vehicles carrying students collided in New Gloucester Tuesday morning, resulting in three students being taken to Maine Medical Center as a precaution. It happened around 8:15 a.m. at the intersection of Lewiston Road and Gloucester Hill Road, Cumberland County Sheriff Kerry Joyce said in...
Man Dies Following Tragic Fire At Maine Convenience Store
WARNING: The following contains material of a sensitive subject matter. According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, the state's fire marshal's office is currently investigating a fatal fire at a Maine convenience store. The press release explains that at about 1 AM on Tuesday, October...
19-Year-Old Mainer Killed in Monday Crash After Vehicle Leaves Roadway, Strikes Several Trees
WGME News 13 is reporting that a 19-year-old Maine teen is dead following an apparent single-vehicle crash that occurred in Southern Maine on Monday. The news stations is reporting that the crash happened in the town of North Berwick on Monday on Beech Ridge Road at about 4:45 in the morning, well before sunrise.
Child driver crashes car through Maine church
WESTBROOK, Maine — A large hole in the side of a church in Westbrook is now covered in plywood after a car drove through the walls of a room in that building Sunday, NECN reports. According to Gary Wagner, assistant fire chief for the City of Westbrook, a boy...
Man Dies After Dousing Himself in Gasoline, Lighting Himself on Fire Outside Maine Convenience Store
A 68-year-old man died overnight after he reportedly drove to a Maine convenience store and gas station, doused himself in gasoline and then set himself on fire. The Maine Department of Public Safety said the state Fire Marshal's Office was contacted around 1 a.m. Tuesday by the Poland Fire Department and asked to respond to a fire at the Big Apple Convenience Store at 1510 Maine St. in their town.
Teen Stuck in Car Door Dragged Half a Mile in Maine
A teenager is back home and recovering after being dragged approximately half a mile on the outside of a car with his thumb stuck in a door. According to South Portland Police, this happened around 4:00 p.m. on Monday when the boy, who is about 13 or 14, was exiting the car at his home.
JUST IN: Car Crashes, Sinks, in Maine Pond Early Tuesday Morning
According to WGME 13, a car ended up in Maine's Peabody Pond early on Tuesday morning. Crew responded in the early morning hours Tuesday to Peabody Pond in the Maine town of Sebago. The car had gone into the water from the boat launch, according to officials. At this time,...
Shapleigh man accused of stealing refrigerator from home
SHAPLEIGH (WGME) -- The York County Sheriff's Office says a Shapleigh man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a refrigerator from an unoccupied home. Police were called around 6 a.m. for a reported burglary on Royal Coachman Way in Shapleigh. When police arrived, they found that the home had been...
Out of Control Vehicle Careens Through Maine Church on Sunday Afternoon
According to the Fire Marshall's Office and WGME 13 news, a vehicle crashed through a Maine church at about 5 pm on Sunday afternoon. WGME is reporting that a vehicle crashed through the side of the Lighthouse Christian Center which is located in Westbrook, Maine on Spring Street. WGME is...
Man dies in Poland, Maine after setting himself on fire, officials say
The Maine Dept. of Public Safety says a 68-year-old man is dead after he set himself on fire outside a convenience store in Poland, Maine. The Poland Fire Dept. contacted the State Fire Marshal’s Office Tuesday at about 1 a.m., asking them to respond to a fire at the Big Apple store on Maine Street.
One person arrested following incident at Fairfield Circle K
FAIRFIELD, Maine — One person has been arrested following a report of an incident at a Circle K truck stop in Fairfield on Saturday. In a press release, the Fairfield Police Department's public information officer, Casey Dugas, said the arrest happened after officers with the Fairfield Police Department found a parked car belonging to the individual at the Circle K truck stop on Center Road. Police had also received information that the individual might be inside a tractor-trailer in the back parking lot.
Person admits setting nearly 2-dozen roadside fires in Maine
BALDWIN, Maine — Investigators from the State Fire Marshal's Office and Maine Forest Service say they have found the person who set more than 20 roadside fires this summer throughout Oxford, Cumberland and York counties. Investigators spent a month looking into the fires and say each one had similar...
This Boulder That Ended Up in the Road in Biddeford, Maine is Thick With Irony
Ashley Richardson of Biddeford was driving on Route 111 when she suddenly noticed something odd sitting in the middle lane at the traffic light near Walmart. There, almost smack dab in the middle of that lane like it was waiting for a green light, was a big boulder. Ashley of...
Drive on the Brunswick, Topsham, Maine, Bridge? Prepare for a Partial Closure
The Frank J. Wood bridge was built in 1932 to span the Androscoggin River between Brunswick and Topsham. After 90 years, it's showing its age and is scheduled for replacement as soon as bids on the new construction are sent out by the Maine DOT and a contract is awarded.
It’s Time for a Bypass of Route 302 in Windham, Maine, After What I Experienced
I decided on the way home from Hannaford at the Windham Mall last Sunday that I would stop at Dairy Queen and grab some lunch. They've got a good deal on their double cheeseburger meal for a few hours around lunchtime. So I pulled into the center turning lane just before DQ and waited as there was a line of cars in it backed up at the light. Most of them weren't supposed to be there.
Prosecutors charge Kennebunk doctor accused of illegally distributing opioids
A Maine doctor has been charged with illegally distributing opioids. The U.S. Department of Justice said Wednesday that 52-year-old Merideth Norris of Kennebunk, a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine, allegedly prescribed opioids and other controlled substances to patients. Prosecutors say they were distributed outside the usual course of professional practice and...
